Investment Thesis

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMMPF) (TSX: "KMP.UN") delivered a solid Q1 2020 thanks to rental rate increase and its ability to control its expenses. While we expect some near-term challenges caused by COVID-19, its exposure to Atlantic Canada should be advantageous as the scale of the pandemic is much smaller than other parts of Canada. The REIT has a healthy development pipeline that should help it to grow its portfolio. In addition, it can take advantage of the low interest rate and renew its mortgages and save some interest expenses in the next 1-2 years. Killam pays a growing 3.8%-yielding dividend. It is a good candidate for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Killam delivered a strong Q1 2020 thanks to healthy demand for its rental units in its major markets before the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. As can be seen from the table below, its same property net operating income increased 6.1% year over year to C$34.4 million. Its SPNOI margin expanded by 160 basis points to 60.6% from last year's 59% thanks to its ability to control its expenses (a mild winter, coupled with its conservation initiatives). The company managed to grow its same property rent by about 3.4% year over year and maintained its occupancy ratio at about 97.2%, which was 10 basis points higher than last year. In the past quarter, Killam also added 220 apartment units and 89 multi-family housing units through acquisitions.

Source: Q1 2020 MD&A

Growth and Earnings Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 appears to be manageable in the near term

Like its REIT peers, Killam's Q2 2020 is expected to be impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. This is not because of a worsening fundamental. Rather, it was due to its decision not to implement rental rate increase during the outbreak of COVID-19. Rent collection remains very healthy. The company has received about 97% of rents at the time of its Q1 2020 release (on May 7, 2020), and rent collection in May appears to be in line with its April payment timeline. Management indicated that it will resume rent increases in the second half of 2020. It will be worth observing if rent collection and occupancy ratio will remain the same or not, given that a significant portion of the population in Canada may experience some hardship when government assistance initiatives terminate (e.g. rising unemployment rate due to the end of wage subsidy program, the end of the emergency response benefit, etc.). We believe Killam's exposure to Atlantic Canada (nearly 70% of its net operating income) will help it to outperform many of its peers as the scale of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region is much smaller than other parts of the country. As can be seen from the chart below, in the 4 Atlantic provinces (New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Islands, and Nova Scotia), there were almost no new cases towards the end of June. Therefore, the region's economy should be in a much better shape than other parts of the country in the second half of 2020. Hence, we believe Killam should be less impacted than other REITs.

Source: CBC News

Development projects will continue

As mentioned in its latest conference call, Killam has not delayed or postponed any projects currently under construction. As can be seen from the table below, there are currently 4 ongoing projects. These 4 projects will add 348 units and increase its total units by about 1.6%. Its Shorefront property in Stratford, PE should be open in September 2020, and its Harley project in Charlottetown, PE will be completed in Q4 2020. These two projects should help contribute to its revenue favorably in 2021.

Investment properties under construction (Source: Q1 2020 MD&A)

Beyond these 4 projects mentioned above, Killam also has a rich future development pipeline that it plans to pursue. As can be seen from the table below, its future development pipeline should add about 2,644 units to its total rental units. This should increase its total units by about 12%. However, management mentioned in the conference call that the company will not commence new projects until the health crisis is over.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Opportunity to lower its interest expense in the next few years

Killam has a strong balance sheet with a healthy debt to total assets ratio of 44.4% at the end of Q1 2020. It also has a solid interest coverage ratio of 3.27x.

Source: Q1 2020 MD&A

The company's weighted average mortgage interest rate of 2.86% is also an improvement from last year's 2.90%. The company should be able to lower its average interest rate further as the current rate for 10-year CMHC insured debt is only about 1.7%. Killam has about C$150 million of mortgage maturities in 2020 and about C$130 million of mortgage maturities in 2021. Therefore, the company should be able to renew its mortgages at lower rates especially, given the fact that Bank of Canada has no intention to increase its interest rate anytime soon.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

We expect Killam's 2020 AFFO per unit to be flat as rent increase may be offset by rent deferrals as well as the possibility of a lower occupancy rate in the second half of 2020. This means that its AFFO per unit will be about C$0.81 per share. Therefore, Killam is currently trading at a price to 2020 estimated AFFO ratio of 21.6x. This is lower than many of its peers that trades in the range of 25x - 30x. Therefore, we think Killam is attractively valued at this price.

A growing 3.8%-yielding dividend

Killam has increased its dividend consistently for 4 consecutive years. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.057 per unit. This is equivalent to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.8%. The company's dividend appears to be sustainable with a healthy AFFO payout ratio of 81% based on its trailing 12-month AFFO.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Multiple waves of pandemic

Multiple waves of the pandemic may cause significant challenges to Canada's economy. As many people are out of job for longer and are heavily indebted, many tenants may not be able to pay their rents in time. This will impact Killam's revenue negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Killam should be able to weather this storm caused by COVID-19 thanks to its higher exposure to Atlantic Canada and its ability to control its expenses. The company pays an attractive 3.8%-yielding dividend and is a good candidate for investors seeking both dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.