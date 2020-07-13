The US oil and gas rig count dropped by unprecedented levels of more than 60% and the international rig count dropped by more than 20% in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) will release its second-quarter earnings report before the markets open on July 24 and will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day. The world's largest oilfield services provider will likely report a big drop in earnings as the business environment in North America as well as international markets worsened in the second quarter. The Houston, Texas-based Schlumberger might also provide a grim outlook for the rest of the year due to continued weakness in drilling activity, particularly in the international markets.

Schlumberger reported adjusted profits of $0.25 per share in Q1-2020 and $0.35 per share in Q2-2019. But its earnings would have likely come under a lot of pressure in Q2-2020, a period in which oil prices tumbled to historic lows, drilling activity plunged, and oil and gas producers slashed their capital budgets. Investors should brace for a big drop in profits on yearly as well as sequential bases.

Schlumberger started feeling the pain of the downturn in Q1-2020 when its revenues from North America dropped by 17% on a year-over-year basis and the revenue growth from the international markets slowed to 2%. The company experienced weakness in customer spending and drilling activity, particularly in North America. But since then, things have gotten worse.

The spot price of WTI averaged around $27 per barrel in Q2-2020, significantly below the Q1-2020 average of $46 per barrel. This forced oil producers to cut their capital budgets by a total of more than $42 billion, with each company reducing its capital program by an average of 37%, as the shale drillers focused on preserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet, instead of growing production. The US oil and gas rig count, which fell by roughly 10% during Q1-2020, plunged by more than 60% in Q2-2020, as per data from Baker Hughes (BKR). The decline came as the oil and gas producers, ranging from the industry leader Exxon Mobil (XOM) to small-cap producers like Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), removed nearly 400 rigs. Some companies, like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Apache Corp. (APA), and Marathon Oil (MRO), cut their US onshore rig count to zero units.

Consequently, the demand for fracking and other services fell sharply in North America's primary market. In the downturn, the exploration and production companies also extract price concessions from service providers to cut their production costs. These factors will push Schlumberger's North America revenues, earnings, and margins lower from Q1-2020 and Q2-2019.

The international markets, on the other hand, are dominated by national oil companies, like Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), that produce conventional oil and gas and are usually more resilient to oil price swings than the shale drillers. But the companies working in international markets, from where Schlumberger typically gets most of its revenues and earnings, are also struggling with low oil prices, COVID-19-related restrictions, and an economic slowdown. Furthermore, the OPEC and its allies, including Russia, worked together to withdraw nearly 10% of the global supplies (or 9.7 million bpd) from the market, thereby cutting drilling activity. I believe E&P activity would have fallen in both high-cost (such as Europe) as well as low-cost (such as the Middle East) oil-producing countries.

The international rig count data from Baker Hughes also confirms that the number of oil and gas rigs outside of the US and Canada fell by more than 20% in Q2-2020 to an average of 834 rigs from 1,074 rigs in Q1-2020. Granted the decline isn't as sharp as the one we've seen in the US, a double-digit drop in a span of a few months is still significant for slow-moving international markets. The rig count for Q2-2020 was down almost 25% from the Q2-2019 average of almost 1,110 rigs. This confirms that the demand for oilfield services has also fallen considerably outside of the US. Schlumberger has been posting year-over-year increases in revenues from international markets but this trend will likely end in Q2-2020.

Investors should, therefore, expect a drop in revenues and earnings from both international and North American markets. The company will also discuss the company's outlook and I think the management will likely talk about some positive trends, but overall, the future continues to look challenging. The good thing is that oil prices have improved substantially now, with WTI and Brent oil prices climbing from $20s a barrel in early-May to $40s at the time of this writing. The US shale oil drillers curtailed production in the second quarter but following oil's recovery, some companies, such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and EOG Resources (EOG), are starting to bring their production back online. If oil prices hold steady in the $40s a barrel range, then we may begin to see some improvement in the US rig count numbers.

However, I think these are early signs of a recovery. Currently, only a select group of low-cost operators are starting to quickly recover production. The E&P industry, however, is not planning to increase capital expenditures or drilling activity with oil in the $40s a barrel range. Its focus remains on conserving cash flows and protecting the balance sheet. Therefore, I think although the market could be bottoming out and a rebound in the coming months is possible, we are rising from a very low base, and it could take a while for the business environment to increase back to pre-crisis levels. For this reason, I think Schlumberger may set a cautious tone for the North American market.

For the international markets, I think Schlumberger might paint a gloomy picture. The international markets aren't like the US where the shale drillers work on flexible and short-cycle projects which enable them to respond quickly to changes in oil prices. The national oil companies usually work on major long-cycle projects and aren't as flexible as their US peers. Besides, the agreement between OPEC and its allies will also play a big role in determining the international market's direction. The cartel might continue to keep a lid on production levels and the drilling activity in many key regions might remain subdued. The business environment might not bottom out and the market conditions could get worse in H2-2020.

Schlumberger stock has fallen by 57% this year, in line with its peers, as measured by the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH). In the long run, the company's earnings will likely recover as oil prices rise and oil producers around the world increase spending on exploration and production work. But for now, its near-term outlook is looking tough and the company's shares will likely remain under pressure. Besides, the stock is also not looking attractive from a valuation standpoint, currently trading 10.4x on an EV/EBITDA(forward) multiple, above sector median of 7.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The stock is also trading a lofty 26x earnings estimate for 2022, the year when its profits are expected to rebound. For these reasons, I think investors should steer clear of Schlumberger stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.