Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 28

Risk and return plot indicates a clear pattern of virus sensitive REITs (e.g., office, regional malls and lodging) exhibiting much larger vol levels than those of the other peers.

All of the REIT sectors suffered synchronized drawdowns except the timber sector, which for a second week in a row has outperformed the peers.

This was largely driven by the negative development of the virus and the increased risk of new social distancing measures.

In Week 28 (July 6 - 10), the U.S. equity REITs delivered negative returns, while the market managed to remain at a positive return territory.

Week 28 (July 6 - 10) resulted in a notable pullback in the overall REIT space. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) registered 2.44% loss, while the S&P 500 marched higher by 0.17% in week 28.

This negative performance by the U.S. equity REITs evaporated all of the gains achieved in the prior week, in which VNQ outperformed the S&P 500 by 120 bps.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The chart above depicts the YTD performance of both VNQ and S&P 500. Unfortunately, in the past month, VNQ has again started to diverge from the S&P 500. Currently, the gap lands at 14%, which is one of the largest return divergences registered this year.

The aforementioned is largely driven by the massive market cap drops among retail and hotel REITs, mostly, due to the drastic social distancing measures. The COVID-19 has really accelerated the shift towards e-commerce making many brick and mortar landlords irrelevant. A threat of accelerated headwinds in the hotel space has also occurred - e.g., mobile travel/living. While these things put a downward pressure on the long-term cash flows, the short-term prospects are way more pessimistic. The decreased mall traffic, falling sales PSF coupled with the already tight margins, occupancy rates below break-even point for hotels etc. - all lead to serious cash burns questioning the underlying solvency of many retail and hotel businesses.

With that said, if you adjust the VNQ for retail and hotels, you will get a fairly similar performance to that of the S&P 500.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The charts above illustrate the cumulative returns for all 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors during Week 28. The returns are adjusted for dividends, stock splits and reversals. The underlying constituents of each sector are equally weighted in representation of the index.

Basically, Week 28 was largely driven by the development of COVID-19 and the potential measures that the policy makers could theoretically initiate to mitigate the risk of another large-scale death wave.

This lead to almost synchronous drawdowns across most of the sectors. If you look above, you will notice that there is almost no REIT sector posting positive returns in Week 28. Even the data centers, which are commonly deemed as bond proxies and provide safety during volatile markets, have delivered negative returns.

The only exception is timber sectors, which climbed higher by ca. 4%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

However, the timber sector is comprised of just four companies that makes the whole sector (i.e. the "index") rather idiosyncratic. In the prior week, the timber REITs outperformed other sectors as well. This can to a large extent be explained by the lagging performance in the previous months where many sectors rallied while timber remained sluggish.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Not surprisingly, the worst performing REIT sector was retail. The free standing retail REITs lost ca. 6% of market cap during Week 28. The charts above show that there was no single constituent that ended the week on a positive note (i.e. cumulative returns above zero).

This coincides with the thesis above, that the entire market was largely dictated by the development of virus and the associated risk of stricter social distancing measures. Each incremental COVID-19 case increases the risk of more severe social distancing measures being introduced that, in turn, will widen the negative cash flow gaps for many retailers.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

The picture above captures the risk and return relationship for all of the 16 REIT sectors during Week 28. Here it can be clearly seen how the timber REITs have went ballistic while the other peers have remained in the negative return territory.

Interestingly, the volatility levels have been very different across the board. All of the "defensive" sectors that are less sensitive to the virus have exhibited much lower vol levels that those sectors which suffer much harder (e.g., office, lodging, regional malls and shopping centers).

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.