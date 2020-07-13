Barrick Gold is in a rush to deliver on its agreements with global partners as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

Close to $10 has been added to Barrick Gold's share price in the last 6 months with the stock surging 74% Y/Y.

Since my last article on Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), the stock has risen by 49.86% in 6 months, with the total return at 50.80%. Close to $10 has been added to the share price. Over the past year, the gold market has rallied 52% with Barrick Gold surging 74.3%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that also controls the lion's share of global gold/copper sales has risen exponentially in the same period of time. Since March 18, 2020 (when it hit an all-time low of $5.31), FCX has soared 142.75%. While both stocks have profited from the supposed coronavirus recession, Barrick Gold has been steady since 2017 as compared to FCX.

Barrick Gold's acquisition of Randgold Resources back in 2019 has helped turn things around for the miner as shown in the surge from $18.59 (in 2019) to $27 in 2020. Freeport-McMoRan's desire to convert the Grasberg mine in Indonesia from an open pit (in Q4 2019) to an underground mine is yet to realize maximum benefits.

Thesis

Ahead of its next earnings date later this month, Barrick Gold will seek to strengthen its production with a strategic partnership and relinquishing of nonprofitable investments. Further, the price of gold is soaring alongside the production of copper alluding to the fact that demand of precious metals is expected to increase in FY 2020/2021. At the current rate, Barrick Gold is priced for perfection in the long term.

Partnerships

Barrick Gold is in a rush to deliver on its agreements with global partners as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. The Tanzanian government had demanded a 60% stake in the Canadian miner holding in the country. However, positive response from Barrick Gold made the East African state to settle for a 16% share much to the relief of the miner.

Before June 2020, the company had completed payment of $100 million, the first tranche of the $300 million owed to the Tanzanian government.

The amount was due to the purchase of 1,600 containers of concentrate amassed from Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi. Barrick Gold is expected to pay an annual sum of $40 million for 5 years till 2025 when it will complete this purchase. Additionally, at the North Mara mine, the company has embarked on road construction and water management in line with its environmental corporate social responsibility practice.

Barrick's CEO, Mark Bristow stated that:

"This is a striking example of what a true partnership can achieve in building a sustainable business capable of creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

In its first year of operation-in 2020, the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) joint venture owned partly by Barrick Gold (61.5%) and Newmont Corporation (NEM) with the rest (38.5% stake) recently met the production and cost targets as envisioned by the partners. In Q2 2020, NGM's gold production is expected to range between 2.1 to 2.25 million ounces. The company aims to hit a global gold annual production count of 5 million ounces in the next 10 years. Subject to permit approval in Q4 2020, NGM is expected to replace coal power with natural gas that will reduce the annual CO2 production by 650,000 tonnes. A further 130,000 of CO2 will be saved from a 200MW solar-powered mining venture by NGM.

To increase its cash reserves, Barrick Gold sold 79,268,800 shares of Shandong Gold worth $210 million. Both Barrick and Shandong Gold own 50% of the Argentine Veladero Joint Venture. Barrick aims to elevate the venture to a Tier-one gold miner, producing at least 500,000 ounces of gold per annum by 2030. By Q4 2020, the forecast for Veladero is that it will produce between 240-270,000 ounces of gold.

The decision by Papua New Guinea government to deny Barrick's Australian subsidiary- Barrick (PD) Australia Pty Limited, extension of its Porgera mine lease may deal a blow to the miner. The company reduced its 47.5% stake in the mine by 15% in a bid to appease the local land owners to no avail. However, the environmental wars surrounding the mine may be far from over. Barrick Gold will have to relinquish its stake, despite sending a dispute notice and seek to work without the mine's output in the meantime.

Gold/Copper Demand

No doubt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the gold and copper demand in the global economy. The demand of global jewelry in Q1 hit a low of 325.8 tonnes - a record decrease of 39%. Additionally, there was a decrease in total annual consumer demand from 791 tonnes in Q1 2019 to 567.4 tonnes in Q1 2020 (a decline of 28%). China, the largest jewelry consumer decreased demand by 65% as the impact of the crisis grew severe. With gold prices dropping 4% Y/Y, it is expected that copper revenue will rebound after the Covid-19 crisis.

As copper revenues in Q1 2020 soared by 21% as compared to Q4 2019, the realized copper price (per pound) decreased from $2.88 to close at $2.18. Additionally, reduced grades at North Mara, Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge and Porgera mined decreased gold production by 185,000 ounces in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019.

As it enters Q2 2020, Barrick Gold reduced gold production from 100% to 84% at three Tanzanian mines (North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi). These supply concerns have served to heighten demand. Overall, the demand of gold in Q1 2020 grew by 1% year-on-year (Y/Y) to 1,083.8 tonnes.

Chinese copper smelters have increased production of copper signaling a rise in demand of the metal. According to the Savant Global Copper Smelting Index, China recorded above-average readings: 54.6 in May and 53.9 in June 2020.

Robust manufacturing activity in China suggests that the copper smelting index will reach a high of 60 in Q2 2020. Although Chinese export demands declined in June, there was increased factory activity. The country's General Manufacturing PMI increased from 50.7 in May to 51.2 in June 2020 - a 6-month high.

The Chinese market is central to the demand of copper as well as gold. The economic slowdown witnessed from the start of 2020 adversely affected the price and demand for copper at Barrick Gold mines.

For its part, Freeport-McMoRan announced that Q2 2020 sales of copper will exceed the 690 million pounds that was estimated in Q1 2020 by 8%. Additionally, the company was optimistic that the sale of gold would also beat the 165,000 estimate by approximately 10%.

Rising Prices

While the demand of gold bars in Q1 2020 fell by 19% Y/Y to 150.4 tonnes, the spot price of gold stood at $1,799.20 an ounce as of July 12, 2020. A three-year analysis shows that spot gold hit a record high of more than $1800 in July 2020.

Net buying of gold by central banks globally also reduced by 8% Y/Y but gold reserves globally grew to 145 tonnes in Q1 2020. The Russian central bank also halted the purchase of gold after the collapse of the oil market in May 2020. The situation was worsened by disagreement with the OPEC+ allies. However, improvement in the energy market may trigger more gold purchases later in 2020.

Due to gold's status as a store for wealth and a hedge against inflation, we expect more purchases until Q4 2020. The supply of gold has remained under 2% since 2018. This minimal supply of gold means that the price will continually increase. Between 2018 and 2019, approximately 3,480 tonnes (112 million ounces) was added from mining supply after 194,111 tonnes was recorded in 2018.

As the US trade data fell by 29.83% in May-June 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, gold imports increased by more than 1,700% in value. In this transaction, gold replaced computers as the top U.S. import ahead of Q2 2020. We support, a 12-month forecast that the price of gold will hit $2000 troy ounces by Q1 2021.

Stock and Financial Forecast

Barrick Gold's stock is expected to hit a high of $36 by Q1 2021.

At a quarterly growth rate of 8.86% in sales, Barrick Gold's EPS estimate will exceed $0.21. We expect sales to beat the $3 billion estimate in Q2 2020.

The main risk here is that the outcome of the dispute notice between Papua New Guinea and Barrick Gold over the Porgera mine may have a high effect on the stock. A negative result of the dispute may adversely affect the share price, while a positive outcome will grow the share price. Due to Barrick Gold's environmental protection bid, we expect a favorable outcome.

Bottom Line

Barrick Gold is expected to exceed annual gold production of 5.5 million ounces by 2021. Despite its mining lease being revoked at the Porgera mine, the company's gold sales will increase ahead of Q2 2020. At the current price of $27, the stock is priced for perfection especially with the expected increase in demand for gold and copper.

