Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) has returned 112.58% since going public in October 2018. The company sells a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations across departments. Competing with other enterprise software giants including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), Anaplan has enjoyed monstrous growth in sales for the past four years (+ 49% CAGR). PLAN's increasing market size, coupled with strong execution track record, indicates no signs of slowing down. As digital transformation drives more companies to leverage enterprise planning technology, we think Anaplan possesses higher alpha potential than its peers.

Increasing Market Size and Favorable Industry Tailwind

Enterprise performance management (EPM) applications market comprises cross-industry applications whose main task is to analyze and optimize financial performance management, planning, and forecasting. Although large legacy vendors such as IBM, Oracle, and SAP have been in the planning software solutions since 1990s, the market for connected planning is relatively new. PLAN competes with specific applications of these vendors and vendors of point solution applications focused on a certain department such as sales performance management, financial planning, and supply chain planning.

Source: Anaplan's Website

Anaplan platform's bread and butter is integrating planning applications (demand planning, production planning, inventory optimization, etc.) in one in-memory, scalable, multi-tenant platform. What this means is the platform can compute large amount of data quickly to produce different models. The modelling engine allows customers to run different scenarios to assess the impacts of changes in plan assumptions. Concurrent users can then access a centralized single source of information. While companies undergo a digitization trend of integrating siloed systems, PLAN's platform enables collaborative effort of forecasting processes that were usually ran and spearheaded by finance divisions.

Source: Thorogood (Anaplan's Partner)

International Data Corporation estimates the EPM market to reach $25.9 billion by 2024. We forecasted the EPM market to reach $25.9bn by 2024 (based on simple extrapolation based on IDC's 2021 market size forecast). As Anaplan ventures out from the traditional finance-based user base into other departments, it will address part of this growing opportunity in large enterprises. Nucleus Research, a market research services firm, estimates 72 million employees worldwide to be potential users of the platform.

Anaplan's Strategy is On the Right Track

Anaplan knows that its software capabilities are more suited towards large enterprises with more complex needs. Hence, PLAN targets executives of these enterprises who will initially adopt the platform within a specific business division. As companies realize the benefits of the platform, they often add more users and spread the platform use across additional departments. This "land and expansion" strategy is sticky and successful as Anaplan enjoyed an increase in platform usage among its largest customers (as based on >100% dollar-based net expansion rate and increasing revenue per customer). The value of the platform increases as more users are added, leading to greater use cases and greater flow of data.

PLAN's largest 25 customers by average annual recurring revenue (ARR) had an average ARR of $3.6m compared to ARR of $0.3m in their initial purchase. Moreover, the net-dollar expansion rate, which compares ARR from the same set of customers across a one-year period, was over 120% for the last three years. This means that customers paid an increase of 20% for subscription to PLAN's platform. As of January 2020, Anaplan has 1,400 customers, 353 of whom contribute to over $250K ARR.

Source: Anaplan Q1 2021 Presentation

Anaplan makes initial purchases of its customers by focusing its selling efforts to c-suite executives. PLAN's CEO, Frank Calderoni, is a technology veteran with over 30 years of executive leadership in enterprise resource software. Having worked in IBM and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Frank is also a board member of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). He can leverage his connections to win big clients.

The versatility and robust features of the platform enabled PLAN to acquire customers in different industries including banking, consumer products, insurance, retail and telecommunications. With no individual customer contributing to over 10% of sales, Anaplan may have a recession-proof business model.

Source: Thorogood (Anaplan's Partner)

Strong Execution Track Record

Anaplan generates revenues from sales of subscription and professional services for implementation and training. From 2016 to 2020, the Subscription segment experienced a 57% CAGR, Professional Services enjoyed a 18% CAGR, and total revenues rose 49%. Gross margin also increased from 57% in 2016 to 74% in 2020.

Source: Capital IQ

Source: Anaplan Q1 2021 Presentation

PLAN utilizes a network of partners including technological firms and consultants to increase customer reach, help integration, and refer opportunities. In the Q1 2021 earnings call, Frank mentioned that its partner ecosystem has contributed to over 50% of total bookings in Q1 and PLAN just added over 500 partner consultants in first quarter. We can also see the impact of an extended customer reach through revenues by geography. International sales increased from 39% of total revenue in 2018 to 41% in 2020.

Source: Anaplan's 10-K

Looking at the business at the unit level, we can see trends of improving revenue of each transaction with a customer. As PLAN acquired customers on a 34% CAGR since 2016, its Average Revenue per Customer (ARPC) also increased 11% since 2016.

Source: Author

Valuation

PLAN is currently trading at a lower premium based on historical EV/Sales multiples. We believe PLAN deserves higher multiple due to higher expected sales growth and large addressable market. Historically, PLAN to SPY EV/Sales ratio ranges from 5.9 to 9.6. Assuming a PLAN/SPY ratio of 8 and using current SPY ratio of 2.61, we estimate an implied PLAN EV/Sales ratio to be 20.8, yielding an implied fair value of US$58.65, a 20% upside.

Source: Capital IQ and Author

Source: Author

Risks

Although PLAN boasts a high gross margin, its relatively new presence in the ERP industry meant it has to spend a high amount on operating expenses to support its growth. Sales and marketing made up the majority of expenses with 72% of revenue as of 2020, down from 77% in 2016. Research and development is at 20% of revenue as of 2020, down from 27% in 2016. While we expect to see economies of scale over time, PLAN is currently unprofitable and has a limited history of operating at the current level and growth.

Source: Anaplan Q1 2021 Presentation

COVID-19 poses a risk to PLAN's new customers as companies postpone budget decisions related to spending on new projects and focus on alleviating the impact of COVID-19. As a result, new billings this quarter were lower. However, the pandemic also gives PLAN the opportunity to roll out its platform for new customers to model scenarios based on the COVID-19 impact. Hence, we believe Anaplan is well-suited to weather the pandemic.

"We also launched a 90-day free trial and met with various non-profit organizations, governments and customers to help them address their urgent challenges related to COVID-19. We've seen increased interest in our platform with a number of app downloads up about 80% higher than the monthly average. The most visited page on our website in April was Deloitte's Dynamic Clinical Staffing Model built on the Anaplan platform." - Source: Q1 Earnings

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.