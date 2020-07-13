The Pfizer updated hemophilia A data as of March data cutoff provided limited visibility into durability. The next update with over 52 weeks of data for all patients is expected in 2H.

Sangamo (SGMO) is well-situated for the remainder of 2020 after the Biogen (BIIB) collaboration. 1Q20 cash plus the Biogen proceeds brought available cash to over $700 million. Sangamo C20 guidance for non-GAAP operating expenses (opex less stock compensation expense) is $245 to 260 million. Approximately $20-25 million of that research will be reimbursed by collaboration partners.

Biogen Collaboration

Global Collaboration Agreement With BIIB To Develop Therapies For Neurological Disorders Closes; SGMO Received $350MM Q2. SGMO recently closed the collaboration agreement (initially announced on February 27, 2020) with Biogen to develop and commercialize gene regulation therapies for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, as well as other neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases. As part of the deal, SGMO has received $225MM in proceeds from an equity sale to BIIB and an additional $125MM from an upfront license fee. Since this deal closed after 1Q20 ended, the proceeds will be included in Q2. SGMO estimates these proceeds will take them beyond multiple regulatory milestones, including a potential BLA filing for '525 in hemophilia A. Cowen May 2020 analyst report

The Biogen CNS collaboration to develop and commercialize gene regulation therapies represented yet another big pharma validation of their modular technology platforms following earlier collaborations with Pfizer (PFE), Sanofi (SNY), Gilead (GILD) and Takeda (TAK).

Biogen disclosed targets include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. A third undisclosed target for neuromuscular was also selected with an additional nine potential targets possible over the next five years, selection of which earns an associated target selection fee. The novel AAV serotype directed evolution program (see ASGCT 2020 abstract 23: Engineering and Evaluation of Novel AAV Serotypes for Gene Delivery to the Central Nervous System) was mentioned as a key consideration with Biogen now having exclusive rights to the delivery approach for selected indications.

Gene Therapy-Hemophilia A

Pfizer provided an update for this program on June 18th. My notes from the linked transcript and call follow:

The data cut was as of March 2020 with some data as of a few weeks prior to the cutoff. The data remained compelling though the question of durability remains unclear until 12-18 months of data is available. The next update is expected when all patients have > 52 weeks of data which will occur in 3Q20.

The BioMarin (BMRN) June 2020 factor activity chart with my notations may prove useful to compare future Pfizer duration updated data.

We caught up w/SGMO, and they noted PFE was in control of the database and timing of data; generally, SGMO mgmt was pleased to hear PFE focus on the program during a public call for the first time. Also, they believe the program is in good hands w/ a global leader committed to drug dev in hemophilia. SGMO also reminded that going forward, costs will all be w/PFE, and SGMO would be eligible for up to $275M in relatively near-term milestones and then a 'healthy royalty'. Jefferies report June 19, 2020

Cell Therapy programs

No updates have been provided on the Gilead programs aside from a statement made by Gilead that KITE-037 may be impacted by Covid-19. There are "multiple" programs in development of which only two have been included in the company pipeline. This collaboration anticipates up to 10 total targets.

The two programs partnered with Sanofi are unlikely to see an update during the remainder of 2020. Sangamo is waiting to dose the next patient in the beta thalassemia trial until Sanofi has dosed all patients in their sickle cell trial and has enough data to evaluate the programs. Sanofi included both programs in their 1H21 proof of concept upcoming milestones.

Revenue Tracking

The following graphic reflects the reported quarterly revenues, analyst estimates and my forecast for C20-21. Reported numbers are from SEC filings and company presentations. Analyst forecasts were from Yahoo Finance.

Reported revenue in the following graphic represents company disclosures and SEC filings. Projects are my own based upon program updates, analyst reports and trend analysis.

Sum Of The Parts

My SOTP model for Sangamo has been updated prior to the 2Q20 earnings expected in 3 weeks. This model incorporates my estimates of the pipeline progression with program discounts based upon the likelihood of approval or LoA per the clinical phases of each program.

Some notes worth considering

Sanofi has stopped BetaT dosing until all data from both programs are available and analyzed. Their pipeline report indicates they expect this during 1H21 which they consider a POC milestone time frame. Sangamo stated the Biogen collaboration proceeds are sufficient to get them beyond several regulatory milestones, including a potential BLA filing for HemA. (See Cowen note) Biogen has 5 years to select up to 9 additional targets, each of which carries a target selection undisclosed fee. Sangamo has indicated that 9-18 months are needed to generate the preclinical data related to target selection (50% reimbursed). Cash flows: C20 guidance $245-260 million nonGAAP operating expenses. 1Q20 cash plus Biogen proceeds add to approximately $735 million. Projected research reimbursement and milestone payments increasing from 12% of operating spend in C18 to 42% in C20.

The reference by SGMO that the Biogen proceeds are sufficient to get them beyond a potential BLA filing and that Pfizer hemophilia A milestones are relatively near term contrast to Pfizer referencing a BLA filing in 2023 (which would likely mean commercial first sales in some markets in 2024). Seems unlikely that SGMO has sufficient cash on hand to get through 2023 or that 2024 would be considered near term. Either Sangamo is expecting a much faster BLA filing or they have established poor guidance on the program. My SOTP assumes the former with BLA in 2022 and launch in 2023, both of which could be a year earlier in best case or at least a year later if no durability advantage is shown or acceleration of the timeline.

Summary

Sangamo heads into 2H20 with a collection of partners and programs that is compelling, backed by enough cash to fund operations for over three years. The most compelling value creation catalyst remains hemophilia A durability and acceleration. Many other programs provide optionality with perhaps the most significant being updates on in vivo gene editing expected toward the end of 2020, new target selections by collaboration partners Gilead and Biogen, the handoff to Pfizer of the ALS gene regulation program and the possibility of new partners interested in additional CNS gene regulation indications.

The company continues to be out-of-favor by investors more interested in alternative editing nuclease technologies. While that should not be ignored, the reality remains that Sangamo's technology has been evaluated and validated by the crème de la crème of big pharma which in my view outweighs investor perceptions. It remains unclear how long investors will have to wait to see this pay off but the current chart is compelling and it appears clear that value is being created while we wait for it to be realized.

