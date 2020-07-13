Nvidia (NVDA) shares have seen their valuation levels rise sharply since the March lows. Investors have piled into Nvidia looking at the opportunities the business has as companies ramp up spending on data centers. However, that big run-up has sent its valuation soaring to its highest level since January 2018.

The stock's run has been so great the company's market cap has even surpassed that of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Meanwhile, Intel is expected to generate nearly four times the amount of revenue of Nvidia by the year 2022.

The sky-high valuation may be one reason why traders have been betting that Nvidia has peaked and is now likely to turn lower.

Valuation Extremes

Nvidia is now trading at 35.6 times fiscal 2023 earnings estimates of $11.75 per share. The last time the stock sold at such a crazy level was in January 2018. But in 2018, Nvidia had earnings growth of almost 81%, and they followed that up by 42.8% growth in 2019.

Nvidia's growth in 2021 is expected to be just half of what it was in 2018, only 40.2%. Then that growth decelerates dramatically, to 21.7% in 2022, and 18.9% in 2023.

Even more surprising is how the company's market cap has soared to levels that match Intel. The two companies now have market caps of roughly $252 billion. It is surprising because analysts estimate Intel to have revenue of $78.6 billion by the year 2022, while Nvidia is expected to have revenue of $19.4 billion by the same calendar year.

To some degree, it's understandable why Nvidia stock has soared. Investors are betting that Nvidia will continue to grow at a faster pace than Intel, which is certainly possible.

The expectations for massive revenue growth for Nvidia is what's helping Nvidia stock surge to record levels and market cap. But that's also pushing Nvidia's price to sales multiple ever higher too. Nvidia's price to sale ratio is at its highest level ever on for its next twelve months at 16.4.

The extreme valuations could be one reason why traders have stepped in over the past week to make some bearish bets on the stock. On July 13, the open interest for the August 21 $420 calls rose by 4,113 contracts. Meanwhile, the puts rose by 3,984 contracts for the same expiration date and strike price.

The calls were sold for $28.12 per contract, and the puts were bought at $30.30. Overall it appears there was a spread transaction created, which means it cost the trader about $2 per contract for the entirety of the trade. It's a bet that Nvidia is below $418 by the expiration date on Aug. 21.

On July 6, the open interest for the Aug. 21 $390 calls grew by roughly 5,000 contracts. Meanwhile, the puts for the same expiration date and strike price increased by about 5,000 contracts as well.

The calls were sold for about $25 per contract, and the puts were bought for about $27 per contract. In this case, a bearish spread was created again, and the stock would need to fall below $388 for the trade to be profitable.

Technical Trends

The technical pattern in the stock appears to be a rising wedge, with a slight bump. It's possible that the stock could still head lower toward its first level of support around $380. If that level should break, it could fall to as low as $346.

Risks

It is, of course, entirely possible that the stock is breaking out and heading to even higher prices. The company will be presenting results in a few weeks, and investors could be very eager to get into the stock ahead of those results. That excitement in itself could continue to push shares higher.

But regardless, it doesn't change the fact that traders are making bearish bets, and that this stock is trading at very stretch levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.