By Guney Kaya

The video gaming industry has been growing rapidly in the last decade, and it is an exciting sector with increasing competition from new entrants to the market. The industry has been under the spotlight since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as most people are stuck home. As a result, new users and daily users of many video gaming platforms increased substantially during the lock-downs. Electronic Arts (EA) is among the oldest players in the industry and well-positioned with signature games that have been making profits for decades and a diversified video game portfolio. The last quarterly results were extremely positive, and the company's outlook for the foreseeable future is very positive with promising growth. The next quarterly results will be released on the 30th of July, and the market is confident for positive results. Nonetheless, still trading at a discount from 2018 highs, with controversies around title launches and micro-transactions more or less settled, the durable growth that we can expect in the industry from COVID-19 as well as their launch on the steam store should propel the stock further. With the potential for the discount between them and close competitors to be eliminated soon as less fervent, anti-EA gamers become a smaller minority, there is even a relative margin in this play.

Entering a New Market

Steam is the biggest gaming platform after the PlayStation Network, with over 95 million active users. It is a massive market where EA once sold its games. Electronic Arts avoided Steam Store as Steam takes around 25-30% cut from the producer's revenues, thus launching Origin, their own games store and library. Although details of the agreement to return to Steam are not publicly disclosed, EA likely made a far better deal due to the market competition Steam is beginning to face with the aggressive maneuvers by Epic Store.

Electronic Arts announced the new deal at the end of 2019. However, most of the games were only released during the pandemic's peak at the beginning of July. Also, the Steam Summer Sale event potentially boosted the game sales in the Steam platform on top of everything else. It will be the first quarter we will be able to see the effects of sales through the Steam platform, and it is likely to be meaningful, as the concurrent steam users grew about 20% to numbers over 20 million during the pandemic.

FY 21 Announced Titles

EA has big plans for 2021 with signature games like FIFA 2021 and NHL 2021, and also with plans to release Battlefield 6, which will be the new release of one of the most influential FPS gaming series on the market. In the past, Electronic Arts had technical problems with the Battlefield series due to the limits of GPUs at the time. However, this time Battlefield will be released on the new and powerful PS5 on the console. PC GPU's in the market also took a massive leap in the meantime, and the big producers of the market Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) may release their new series of gaming GPU's before the release of the new Battlefield 6. Additionally, EA announced their plans to release a mobile version of the popular game APEX Legends which had over 50 million users after the first month of its release. This further powers their mobile game portfolio, which continues to be a substantial growth market and opportunity to onboard mobile gamers onto more serious platforms.

Promising Outlook on a Discount

The company's growth trends are highly positive, considering the company has been in the video gaming sector for decades. They managed to achieve 12% growth in net revenues and a 16% increase in operating cash flow year over year with a positive outlook for future growth. As an older company, EA still sells hard copies of games, which is a burden on the company. We believe digitalization will continue to serve as a minor boost to margins.

*Outlook on May 5, 2020

(Source: Electronic Arts Inc. Q4 FY 2020 ResultsElectronic Arts Inc. Q4 FY 2020 Results)

When we compare Electronic Arts with its peers with a similar video game portfolio, we see that Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Take-Two (TTWO) stand out as relevant in terms of size and markets, as opposed to a company like CD Projekt Red (OTC:OTGLF) which caters to gamers looking for single-player experiences primarily. Looking at the EV/EBITDA multiples of these companies for a basic comparison we see that EA is on 25% discount compared to Activision and 10% discount compared to Take-Two Interactive Software in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple trading at 20x.

(Source: Company Disclosures)

The reason for this discount is likely that EA has suffered severe PR backlash from controversies in the past, mainly related to micro-transactions, a profitable but reviled practice of soft or hard-gating content in game behind paywalls. Long-time gamers really do not like EA for these reasons, but with growth in the industry both from a reduced stigma because of esports and streaming as well as from COVID-19 locking people inside, these fervent EA haters will increasingly become a minority, giving EA and opportunity to redeem itself.

Conclusion

EA is a company well-positioned for the COVID-19 pandemic relative to most companies. Though, it should not be forgotten that the adverse effects of the pandemic on the macroeconomic can hit EA as well. Gaming, especially on the PC, requires substantial hardware investments. Although this hardware doesn't cycle very quickly, with a set-up lasting at least 4 years, the growth in sales of new games could be reduced where people don't have the specs to play them. Also, the video gaming industry is an extremely competitive and dynamic field with substantial competition risks even from independent studios. This is a persistent problem that large players need to be aware of.

Nonetheless, its recent agreement with Steam can substantially increase sales, and overall, the company has a strong outlook for 2021. The stock is up 31% since the beginning of the year close to its historical all-time highs. However, we believe it is still on discount compared to its peers and promising a strong outlook for the future, with price performance potential from new adopters of the gaming pass-time and a smaller anti-EA minority. For a growth exposure, EA is a strong choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.