There is one thing rising faster than the number of coronavirus cases in the United States, and it is Tesla's (TSLA) stock price. As the chart below shows, the massive rally continues on and on, with the stock having cleared $1,700 on Monday only about two weeks after it was able to hold a four digit price for more than a day or so for the first time. With so much speculation on what might happen in the coming months, the massive rally brings some new questions into the Tesla equation.

As I started discussing back in May, the Q2 period could be a milestone one for the company if a GAAP profit is reported. This would allow the stock to meet all requirements needed for S&P 500 index inclusion. Although it is not guaranteed that Tesla would go in, and it still could take weeks or months after the earnings report for this to actually happen, it seems one of the major parts of the recent rally has been investors buying for this potential possibility.

With just a few days left in the quarter, CEO Elon Musk sent out another end of the quarter rally the troops e-mail, suggesting that "breaking even was looking super tight". With the stock price having rallied so much, I'm sure that Tesla management does not want to disappoint investors, which brings me back to the following quote from the CFO on Tesla's Q1 2020 conference call:

Zachary Kirkhorn: So there is a couple of things on the financials for Full Self-Driving. And so, currently, in North America, it's sold for $7,000 as an option. We take roughly half of that as revenue, and the other half of it goes into deferred revenue. That's associated with features that will be released with time. Our deferred revenue balance is continuing to grow. It's a little bit over $600 million. And so as we release features with time, at the end of every quarter, we take a look at what features have been released associated value and then we can release that from the deferred revenue into our financials for that quarter. And then cars going forward, once the feature is released, we can recognize that revenue. So we reduce the amount of deferral, and we can recognize that revenue within period. So, I mean, this is one of what we think will be one of the most powerful gross margin levers with time as the feature suite is rolled out.

Tesla released some new self-driving features during Q2 regarding stop signs and traffic lights. What if when all of the numbers are calculated, Tesla comes to a Q2 GAAP loss of say $15 million? Is there anything to really prevent the company from just re-valuing the features that were released during Q2 to get to that quarterly profit? With the full self-driving timetable still up in the air, I don't know if anyone out there can truly put a price on any features Tesla might release, especially as the company continues to change the price of the full package over time.

I mentioned in a previous article that Tesla was holding employee awards until Q3, which would seem to help operating expenses, but recognizing more full self-driving revenue is certainly one of the levers that could be pulled to get to a GAAP profit. If the company is going to lose a few hundred million in the quarter, that is one thing. But if a first run through of the income statement gets to a very small loss like the one I theorized above, is Tesla really going to report something like that?

The debate over a potential profit during Q2 becomes even more important when you consider one of my Tesla predictions for the back half of this year. I mentioned how the rise in stock price was likely to trigger another tranche of Elon Musk's massive pay package, but the recent rally may allow for two tranches to occur. The $150 billion market cap threshold is likely to be hit in the next week or so, with the $200 billion possible level in September at these current prices. Getting the average market cap to a 2 handle (in terms of hundreds of billions) would represent the third market cap milestone hit.

Tesla has hit two operational milestones already, $20 billion total annualized revenue and $1.5 billion in adjusted annualized EBITDA-SBC (adjusted EBITDA plus stock-based compensation). If appears that if Tesla hits at least $750 million in adjusted EBITDA-SBC in Q2 2020, then the company will have hit three operational milestones. As a point of reference, the Q1 2020 investor letter shows the last three fiscal quarters have seen at least $951 million of this adjusted metric reported.

I would think that Tesla hits this key adjusted metric in Q2 2020, meaning if Tesla gets to a $200 billion market cap, Elon Musk would get two big paydays during this quarter. That gets me to how Tesla recognizes this key corporate expense. In the quote below, you can see what the company said in the most recent 10-Q filing regarding this issue:

The market capitalization milestone period and the valuation of each tranche were determined using a Monte Carlo simulation and is used as the basis for determining the expected achievement period. The probability of meeting an operational milestone is based on a subjective assessment of our future financial projections. No tranches of the 2018 CEO Performance Award will vest unless a market capitalization and a matching operational milestone are both achieved. Upon vesting of a tranche, all unamortized expense for the tranche will be recognized immediately. If the first tranche under the 2018 CEO Performance Award vests during the second quarter of 2020 as currently expected, the remaining unamortized expense of $22 million for that tranche, which was expected to be recognized in the third quarter of 2020 as determined on the grant date, would be accelerated into the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, stock-based compensation under the 2018 CEO Performance Award represents a non-cash expense and is recorded as a selling, general, and administrative operating expense in our consolidated statement of operations. As of March 31, 2020, we had $461 million of total unrecognized stock-based compensation expense for the operational milestones that were considered probable of achievement, which will be recognized over a weighted-average period of 2.6 years.

Tesla was still accruing some expense for the first tranche through Q3 2020, but we don't know every assumption for the next couple of tranches. There is the possibility that Elon Musk could hit two tranches during Q3, which would seem to accelerate tens of millions or perhaps a few hundred million in stock-based compensation expense. If that were to be the case, it gives Tesla management another major reason to aim for a Q2 GAAP profit, because it would make a GAAP profit in Q3 that much harder.

With Tesla shares having surged to new heights in recent weeks, it seems to provide a dilemma for the company. Does management play around with some key financial items, like the recognition of full self-driving revenue, in an effort to ensure a Q2 GAAP profit? With investors hoping a profit means S&P 500 inclusion, Elon Musk is also in line to reap some major rewards, which could also trigger a significant amount of stock-based compensation in Q3. These items likely weren't on many investors' radar screens just a few months ago, but now they are going to be part of a very intriguing earnings report next week.

