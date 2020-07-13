Further approvals and victories in the courts would see Corcept's share price - which has grown from $10-17 since March - challenge 2018 highs of $25.

Besides Korlym - which comes with a boxed warning - the company is developing a pipeline of next-generation cortisol modulating drugs to treat oncologic, neurologic, and psychiatric conditions.

Corcept is, currently, fighting off patent challenges from Teva and Sun Pharmaceuticals who have submitted ANDAs to market generic versions of Korlym.

The company has grown revenues from $159m in FY17 to $306.4m in 2019 and has forecast revenues between $335m and $375m for FY20.

Corcept is a rare biotech that pays for its own operations thanks to the triple-digit-million sales of its cortisol modulating treatment for Cushing's Syndrome, Korlym.

Investment Thesis

Corcept 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Corcept Therapeutics' (CORT) stock price has been steadily increasing since hitting a low of $10 in March and has reached $16.8 at time of writing, its highest level since July 2018.

In Q120, Corcept reported revenue growth of 44% on a year-on-year, and 6% on a sequential basis, to $93.2m, which was all down to sales of Korlym, Corcept's only approved drug to-date. Korlym is a cortisol modulating treatment approved for Hypercortisolism, otherwise known as Cushing's Syndrome ("CS"), which can be caused by an excess of corticosteroid medication, or due to the body's overproduction of Cortisol.

The company is developing several other proprietary, selective cortisol modulating compounds that share Korlym's affinity for the glucocorticoid receptor ("GR"), without binding to the progesterone receptor ("PR"), making them potentially safer treatments. Korlym comes with a boxed warning from the FDA due to the fact its main ingredient is Mifepristone. Mifepristone is also used in abortion treatments, meaning use of Korlym can cause termination of pregnancy as well as hypokalemia - a low potassium condition.

New candidate Relacorilant also targets Cushing's Syndrome, as well as pancreatic cancer, whilst Miricorilant targets non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and antipsychotic drug-induced weight gain. Corcept is also targeting prostate and breast cancer, alcohol use disorder, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS") and Post Traumatic Stress Disease ("PTSD") with other compounds.

Both Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Sun Pharmaceuticals have filed accelerated new drug applications (ANDAs) to market generic versions of Korlym since its orphan drug exclusivity period expired in 2019. In response, Corcept has filed lawsuits against both asserting infringement of its patents, which are protected until 2028 at the earliest, meaning the ANDAs will be stayed for a period of 30 months or until a verdict is reached. Corcept has already won one such case against Neptune Generics and does not expect the dispute to be resolved until late 2021.

This is an interesting time in Corcept's development. With future Korlym sales under threat, the company will be looking to secure approval for next-generation Relacorilant, which is currently in phase 3 trials for CR, with another phase 3 trial in patients whose CS is caused by adrenal adenoma or hyperplasia set to begin shortly. Approval is unlikely to be secured until the end of 2022, however.

Meanwhile, the company announced this month that it had enrolled its first patient in its pivotal phase 3 trial of Relacorilant alongside chemo treatment nab paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Management is confident of scoring an accelerated approval based on prior trial data. Miricorilant is also progressing through trials to reduce weight gain caused by olanzapine - opening up a potentially triple-digit-million addressable market for the company.

Corcept has no significant debt and reported $344m of near-term assets at the end of Q120, meaning the company looks nicely set up to achieve meaningful short-term (growing sales of Korlym), medium-term (patent dispute cases and new trial initiations) and long-term (new approvals and dominance within the cortisol modulating market) goals, giving the company multiple catalysts for share price gains.

In this article, I will look at the company and its operations in more detail. Analysts are offering 1-year price forecasts of between $7 and $26. I think >$20 is achievable if the company can match or exceed sales forecasts, with strong potential further upside if it can score a trial win or a win in court. The case for the downside, which I will also consider, makes Corcept a slightly risky investment, however.

Company Overview

Corcept was founded in 1998 and the Menlo Park based company IPO'd in 2004, raising $54m at a price of ~$11. Korlym was first approved by the FDA in 2012. The company currently employs around 170 staff, which includes a large sales team who work with physicians caring for patients with CS, and a field based force of medical science liaisons who are engaged in educational programs focused on increasing awareness and diagnosis of CS, working alongside charitable foundations to ensure patients are able to cover all the costs of managing the disease.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps the body respond to stress and regulates "fight or flight" activity, as well as regulating blood sugar and blood pressure. Cushing's Syndrome is characterised by weight gain and fatty tissue deposits and can lead to skin conditions and bone fractures as well as impacting cognition and emotional state. The disease affects around 20,000 people in the US, with around 3,000 patients diagnosed every year. Around half of this population can be cured with surgery.

The company was founded by current CEO, President and Director Joseph K Belanoff MD, who is a clinical faculty member at the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Stanford University. The Chief Medical Officer, Andreas Grauer MD spent a decade at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) (before joining Corcept in 2019) where he led numerous drug development programs which resulted in successful new drug application ("NDA") and biologics license applications ("BLAs"). The company's Research lead, Hazel Hunt is based in the United Kingdom and is credited with much of the design work behind the creation of Corcept's cortisol modulating compounds, which the company believes are best-in-class treatments.

The company's board members have significant experience of biotech M&A activity, Senior Executive experience at big Pharma concerns including at Merck and Gilead and also features independent investors and the President and CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (my note here) Daniel N Swisher.

The company is >50% institutionally owned, with BlackRock owning 14% of the company, Renaissance Technologies owning 7%, Vanguard 10%, and Sutter Hill Ventures 4%, whilst Dr. Belanoff owns 5% of the company's total shares.

Recent Performance

In 2013, Corcept made just $10m of Korlym sales but that figure reached $306.5m in 2019, up 22% for the year, and sales were also up 58% between 2017 and 2018.

In both 2018 and 2019, the company posted GAAP net operating profit margins of 30%, earning $116m (EPS of $0.6) and $94m (EPS of $0.82) respectively. In Q120, net income of $30m meant that net profit margin >32% on $93.2m of sales - the company's best-ever quarterly performance.

Corcept management believes that COVID-19, whilst disrupting the progress of its various trials, may have provided a boost to sales volumes as patients were permitted to file their prescriptions a few days early. The first quarter is usually the smallest for the company in terms of revenues, due to the annual insurance reauthorization process, which sees its customer's insurance briefly suspended and Corcept provides Korlym free-of-charge, recouping their costs during the remainder of the year.

As such, the company's full-year forecast revenues for 2020 of between $335 and $375m look achievable, which will result, at the mid-point of guidance, in annual growth of ~16% and should see Corcept earn net profits of ~$100m (EPS of ~$0.9, forward PE of ~18x).

Trial Updates and Relacorilant For CS

Protecting itself from generic challenges will be a key factor in preserving Corcept's long-term sales of Korlym, although through its potential replacement, Relacorilant, the company may secure another 7-year exclusivity period for a safer and equally effective treatment.

Earlier this year, the company won a case against Neptune Generics, a subsidiary of litigation finance firm Burford Capital, who had challenged the validity of one of its patents. This has given Corcept management belief that they can also prevail in upcoming cases against Teva and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Teva filed its ANDA for a generic version of Korlym in February 2018, which caused Corcept's stock to fall by 34% from $23, to $15, but Corcept's subsequent challenges made in May and July 2018 prevent Teva's generic from being approved until the earlier of August this year or the date a District Court decides whether Corcept's patents have been infringed. The trial date is set for February 2021. A separate case brought by Teva related to another of Corcept's patents will be heard in November this year, although Corcept will have the right to an appeal, meaning that any final decision is unlikely to take place until the fourth quarter of 2021. Corcept is in a similar position with Sun Pharmaceutical, who filed their ANDA in July 2019. A hearing is scheduled for November whilst no trial date has yet been set.

Although the delays ought to protect Korlym sales until 2022 at the earliest, a reversal would doubtless be severely detrimental to Korlym's future sales. This blow would be softened, however, if Corcept secures approval of Relacorilant for CR. Relacorilant has been designated an orphan drug by the FDA thanks to its non-binding to the progesterone receptor which gives the drug an enhanced safety profile. If approved, Relacorilant would, therefore, enjoy a seven-year marketing exclusivity period, keeping Corcept one step ahead of the competition. Corcept are also targeting approval in the EU, where the drug has also been granted orphan drug status, conferring an exclusivity period, if approved, of 10 years.

Relacorilant and the oncology opportunity

Relacorilant's phase 3 trial GRACE for CS builds on positive phase 2 results in which patients exhibited clinically meaningful improvements in hyperglycemia and hypertension and will enrol up to 130 patients at 60 sites across the US and Europe. Patients will receive Relacorilant for 22 weeks, at which point those who have shown clinically meaningful improvements will enter a 12 week, double-blind "randomised withdrawal" phase with half continuing on Relacorilant and half switching to placebo. The relative rates and degrees of relapse will be used as a measurement.

The study has been delayed, however, with an NDA not expected to be filed until Q222, although another, GRADIENT, evaluating patients with CS caused by an adrenal tumor (hypercortisolism), has been initiated. If Corcept has found the long-term replacement for Korlym in Relacorilant, then these delays are a frustration since the company's revenues from Korlym may have started to decline by Q122. Regular updates from the trials ought to sustain the share price in the meantime as might Relacorilant's progress as a combination treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The phase 3 reliant trial of Relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer will enrol 80 patients and dosed its first patient this month, with the primary endpoint being objective response rate. Cortisol modulation is thought to reverse the hormone's suppression of the body's natural immune system, allowing more cancer cells to be targeted and destroyed. During the Q120 earnings call, CEO Dr. Belanoff discussed results from a previous open-label trial:

In our study seven of 25 patients with metastatic pancreas cancer and five of 11 patients with advanced ovarian cancer hit durable disease control, meaning their tumors either shrank or ceased growing for 16 weeks or longer. The duration of benefit in some patients was eye catching. Two patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer exhibited tumor shrinkage for more than 50 weeks. One patient with ovarian cancer exhibited tumor shrinkage for 65 weeks. The tumors in all of these patients have progressed during multiple lines of prior therapy, including therapy with Taxanes.

As such, Corcept is also progressing Relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel through a phase 2 trial of patients with metastatic ovarian cancer with a planned enrolment of 180 patients across 25 sites in the US. And lastly, Relacorilant is being evaluated alongside Merck's mega-blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda in 20 patients with metastatic or unresectable adrenal cortical cancer, since these patients, whose tumours produce Cortisol, also have CS.

Corcept may experience some difficulties enrolling so many patients and completing its trials (and there is no guarantee Relacorilant will be approved) but the company appears to be managing costs well, with its oncology trials costing ~$12m - or ~50% of all trial costs in Q120. This figure is likely to increase as the various trials progress, but this would be more than compensated for should Corcept win an approval. For context, nab paclitaxel, marketed as Abraxane by Celgene (CELG) makes ~$1bn of sales per annum.

Besides opening up a potential new triple-digit-million revenue stream for the company in Relacorilant, an approval would open the door for Corcept to move more of its other pre-clinical cortisol modulating compounds into trials, as it has with exicorilant - indicated for prostate cancer and currently in a phase 2 trial. There is an opportunity here for Corcept to become a market-leader in cortisol modulation in oncology, which may well make the company an acquisition target (securing a nice premium on any current investment in the company).

Targeting weight loss with Miricorilant + other assets

The other exciting near-term market opportunity for Corcept is in treating antipsychotic drug-induced weight gain. The company is advancing Miricorilant through a phase 1b trial with patients taking olanzapine, increasing the dosage to 900mg, after a 600mg dose was found to be effective in a study of 66 healthy patients, as well as displaying potential liver-protecting effects. A second trial, GRATITUDE is expected to enrol 100 patients with schizophrenia, pitting Miricorilant against a placebo.

The 900mg trial has already returned positive results with no adverse side-effects having been detected, but its progress has been delayed somewhat by the pandemic. A phase II trial of Miricorilant in patients with NASH is planned for the first quarter of next year. Although some way off, as with its oncology assets, a trial success would open up a new market for Corcept, with millions of people in the US using antipsychotic drugs. Olanzapine, as context, is sold by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as Zyprexa and made ~$400m of global sales in 2019.

Besides Relacorilant and Miricorilant, Corcept is looking at treating the ophthalmology condition Central serous chorioretinopathy (a phase 2 trial is mentioned on the company website), ALS, and PTSD, and says it has more than 500 compounds to evaluate, in three structurally distinct series, covered by composition of matter patents. Using independent research agencies, Corcept is looking at developing mifepristone or its other proprietary selective cortisol modulators in disorders including cocaine and alcohol addiction, anxiety and muscular dystrophy.

Conclusion - Trial delays put Korlym under pressure but the growth plus financials sufficiently derisk an investment

As mentioned in my intro Corcept makes an attractive investment thanks to its Korlym sales, which ensure the company remains profit making even as it advances new candidates and tries to gain approval to target more diverse and larger markets with its products.

Generic threats to Korlym could be offset by the approval and launch of Relacorilant, but with its NDA submission delayed until 2022, the company may be in danger of experiencing falling revenues in the short term. On the other hand, the market for treatment of CS may grow significantly as a result of increasing awareness and diagnosis. Although forecast to reach $400m by 2023, the fact that the CS market is being targeted by the likes of Teva and Sun Pharmaceuticals suggests it has plenty of potential to grow beyond this mark.

In order to transition from an early, to a mid-size biotech, however, Corcept will, ultimately, need one of its many late-stage clinical trials to come off, which would have the dual effect of increasing revenues and providing further conclusive evidence of the efficacy of cortisol modulating treatments.

If Corcept hits its sales targets in 2020 and perhaps raises them again in the double-digit percentages in 2021, the free cash flows generated in excess of $100m per annum ought to support a fair value price >$30, based on my DCF analysis (exclusive to members of Haggerston BioHealth). Further goodwill is created by the promise of differentiated revenue streams going forward.

The company is in a financially strong position, with the funds to support development and trials and a sales and marketing team that is growing in size and experience, backed by a capable and experienced board and management team.

A worst-case scenario would see Korlym lose its exclusivity and Relacorilant fail to gain approval in CS or pancreatic cancer, and for Miricorilant to, ultimately, fail as a weight-loss or NASH treatment, but on balance, I think at least a couple of these scenarios will go positively for Corcept and could help the company establish a lucrative and market-leading franchise in cortisol modulation to treat a range of diseases.

I think it is a pity that Corcept's trials have been delayed since the company has the opportunity to prove it can bring a safer, better, alternative to Korlym to market, but when the momentum finally does come, it ought to generate positive news-flow and continue to lift the company's share price. I would be hoping to see a price of >$20 by the end of 2020 with genuine spike potential as trial data is regularly made available throughout 2021.

