American Woodmark (AMWD) recently increased its guidance for Q1 sales from down 15% to 20% to down high single/low double-digit range. The Wells Fargo analyst increased the target price for the stock to $78 after this upward revision in guidance but maintained a neutral rating citing a slow recovery in repair and remodeling business. Of late home builders have started reporting positive order trends helped by all-time low interest rates and change in consumer preference towards buying single family for health and social distancing reasons. This year over year increase in new orders is likely to result in year over year increase in housing starts going forward. I expect housing starts to turn positive in July. It takes about 60 to 90 days from the beginning of new home construction to builder ordering a kitchen cabinet. So, American Woodmark's new construction business, which is 40% of its sales, is likely to post y-o-y growth in revenues from the third quarter of this year. Most of the analysts and investors are upbeat about this part of the business.

However, repair and remodel business which is the remaining 60% of the company's business is difficult to predict as it does not have much lead time, and the only way to track it is to look at the current trend. Most of the analysts are skeptical about the pace of recovery in this business as Kitchen remodel is relatively a big-ticket item and in the last cycle, it recovered slower than the other categories. Wells Fargo analyst mentioned similar expectations of interior contractor business returning at a slower pace than other repair and remodeling categories and most sell-side analysts and investors hold a similar view.

However, I believe sell-side math is not right. The recovery in the company's repair and remodel business and its EPS can be much faster than sell-side estimates and the stock can see a substantial upside as the expectations are reset. In fact, I believe the company can return to year over year growth by the third quarter of this year.

Let's start with management guidance. Management first gave Q1 guidance near the end of May based on the market conditions at that time. It then gave revised guidance when it filed 10-K near the June end. It was likely based on trends the company was seeing near June end. So, what changed in this one month?

I don't think the guidance change was based on improvement in the new construction business. As discussed above there is 60 days to 90 days lag between when the housing starts begin showing improvement versus when American Woodmark starts seeing it reflected in revenues. Housing starts in May were still down 23% versus the last year and they will keep impacting the company's business till at least July end (i.e. the complete first quarter). I expect housing starts to turn positive from July onwards given the current healthy order rates home builders are witnessing but American Woodmark will only start seeing the positive impact by the end of the second quarter which ends in October. So, the current change in guidance has to do entirely with improvement in repair and remodeling business.

If we assume the company was seeing sales down 15% to 20% in May (in line with its guidance at that time), its current guidance of down high single-digit to low double-digit for the quarter will imply the company's sales to be down in 6% to 8% range in June and July [Calculation: At upper end down 15% in May and 6% each in June and July equates to ~9% decline for the whole quarter. At lower end down 20% in May coupled with down 8% in June and July equates to ~12% decline for the whole quarter]. In his report, Wells Fargo analyst also mentioned a similar run-rate for sales in June and July.

Now, new residential sales for the company in July are likely to be reflective of housing starts in April and May which were down over 20% y-o-y. If we assume the company performed in line with the market, decline in demand from the new residential construction end market alone would have caused more than an 8% decline in the company's sales (20% plus decline in 40% of the business = 0.2*40% or 8% decline in the total sales). This would imply flattish to slightly positive repair and remodel sales. However, the company has historically outperformed the new construction market and consistently gained share. So, a more likely scenario is slightly less than a 20% decline in the new construction business and a low single-digit decline in repair and remodel business in June and July.

Most of the analysts and investors are neutral/bearish on the company citing that repair and remodel demand of a big-ticket item like kitchen cabinet will lag in recovery. But the reality appears to be entirely the opposite. I believe the company's repair and remodel business has swiftly recovered in line with other categories and is now down only low single digits. Otherwise management wouldn't have raised guidance. Investors/analysts are missing it and there is a significant upside to the current consensus estimates.

I believe American Woodmark's repair and remodel category will likely return to flat to positive sales by the third quarter of this year. The company's new construction business will also return to positive growth by the third quarter as the strong new order trends in May and June will convert to year over year growth in housing starts from July onwards and will reflect in American Woodmark's revenue with 60 to 90 days lag. Before coronavirus hit, in February, analysts were expecting ~$1.8 bn in revenues for FY2021 and over $8 in EPS. If we are expecting flattish sales by the third quarter of this year, I believe FY2022 sales can be similar to what analysts were expecting for FY2021 earlier this year before COVID-19 struck.

Earnings per share can be even better as the company has done a good job in terms of taking out costs. Layoffs and other cost reduction steps which the company has announced at the time of its earnings release are expected to save $8 mn on an annualized basis. On June 3, the company announced another $6 mn to $7 mn in annualized savings from the closure of its Humboldt, Tennessee plant. Further, the company is also swiftly paying off its debt. So, its interest expense in FY2022 will be lower than what analysts were expecting for FY2021. I believe the company's EPS can easily surpass $8 for FY2022 which is 40% above the current FY2022 consensus EPS estimates of $5.75.

The big delta in my estimates versus consensus estimates is because I am anticipating a much swifter recovery in repair and remodeling business. My view is based on (i) the recent guidance update from management, (ii) my calculation that sales trends in June and July are likely in down 6% to 8% range, and (iii) my assumption that most of the recent upward revision in Q1 guidance has to do with improvement in repair and remodel business as improvement in new orders for homebuilders will only start reflecting in the company's results towards the end of Q2 and in Q3 (with 60 to 90 days lag).

American Woodmark's stock is still down significantly while many home builders and building product companies are making new highs. Most of this can be attributed to analyst and investors' view that it will take a very long time for the company's repair and remodel sales to recover versus some other repair and remodel categories. I don't think this view is right. The company's low single-digit decline in repair and remodel sales and 6% to 8% decline in June and July total sales are not very far off from Masco (MAS) which guided for an 8% decline in Q2 sales. Masco is trading near its 52-week highs.

I believe American Woodmark's stock can also recover completely and trade near its February levels. A mid-cycle multiple of 15x and next year EPS of $8 gives us a one-year forward price target of $120 which implies more than 60% upside for the stock. Even if we don't assume any expansion in P/E multiple, we get a 40% upside from EPS revision alone if my prediction proves correct. I am very bullish on the stock's prospects.

Catalyst: Management commentary around trends in its repair and remodel business over the next couple of quarters could trigger upward revisions in sell-side estimates.

Risk: One of the risks which many investors are currently worried about is Biden's election and increase in corporate tax. Biden's plan to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% will result in ~10% decline in net income for most of the companies. Even if we include its impact, I believe there is a potential for a significant upward revision in American Woodmark's earnings estimate. Other than that if there is another national level shutdown, it poses a risk but as of now, I don't see it happening.

Overall, I find the current sell-side consensus way too conservative and the risk of downward revisions in earnings is low. The stock was trading in the high 60s and low 70s before upward revision in guidance. One of the company's directors Tang Vance has bought 6000 shares around these levels. The stock hasn't gained much and is trading around the same levels. So, I find risk-reward attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.