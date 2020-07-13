McLain Capital Q2 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

McLain Capital is a privately owned alternative investment management firm based in Dallas, Texas. McLain manages data-driven, value oriented long/short equity strategies on behalf of its clients.

For the second quarter of 2020, McLain Capital Fund I, LP returned -15.4%, net of all fees, bringing our YTD performance to -11.9%, both comparing unfavorably to the S&P 500.

The fund is currently positioned 30% net long, with gross positioning at ~ 80% long, 50% short. Our long positions, predominantly small & mid cap foreign developed equities, trade at an average EV/EBITDA of 2.8x, FCF Yield of 21%, and ROIC of 17%.

Given the current combination of elevated prices, a high amount of “known unknowns” with regards to COVID-19 and its 2nd and 3rd order effects, US equities seem to currently present a poor risk/reward and little margin of safety.