The stock trades at only 1.2x TBV and offers less risk than some of the other large bank stocks.

The bank sector, including Bank of America (BAC), has failed to keep up with the stock rally due to fears over loan losses. The sector is trading at book values comparable to the lows of the prior decade despite easily surviving the recent Fed stress test. Upcoming Q2 results will focus investors are large credit losses, but the investment thesis remains highly bullish on BoA with the 3% dividend yield and limited risk to the long-term business model. Image Source: BoA website

Limited Risk

While the banks caused the 2008 financial crisis, the large financials have very limited risk of material damage this crisis. Even under the severely adverse economic situation of the Fed with 10% unemployment, the Dow dipping 50% and real estate prices collapsing, BoA ends the crisis with a strong capital position.

The bank started the stress test period with CET1 at 11.2%. BoA is predicted to end the period with this capital ratio at 9.0% and a low during the cycle of 8.5%.

Source: BoA Stress Test presentation

Similar to the whole banking sector, BoA expects to absorb billions in losses during the 9 quarter stress period. The numbers are likely far worse than the actual COVID-19 shutdown facing the bank sector now.

The large banks report Q2 earnings this week with BoA reporting before the market opens on Thursday. In the hypothetical stress test, the large bank is forecasted to take a $46.5 billion provision for loans and lease loses and another $10.5 billion in trading losses along with a $10.0 billion goodwill impairment. In total, the losses are estimated at $24.1 billion above the $47.0 billion in pre-provision net revenue during the period.

BoA already took a $4.6 billion loan loss provisions in Q1 and the bank is likely to report a larger Q2 loan loss. The current downturn isn't expected to last much beyond Q3 so the bank will see far better lower credit losses forecasted in the 2020 stress test.

As one can see, the CET1 ratio dips to 9.0% at the end of the cycle with a combined 4.1% percentage point hit from the losses. The ratio dips in large part due to the 1.4% reduction from paying dividends.

Source: BoA Stress Test presentation

Since conducting the stress tests, the Fed has changed how the large banks can pay dividends. The bank is limited to only paying out actual earnings for the trailing four quarter period with dividends capped at Q2 levels. BoA doesn't appear at risk with analysts forecasting the bank generating a 2020 EPS far above $1.00 per share and the current dividend payout is only $0.72.

The bank only has a 3.0% dividend yield due to the rather small capital returns targeted at dividends. The Fed also prevented share buybacks while the large banks had already suspended buybacks back in March when the COVID-19 crisis started.

While BoA has plenty of capital at double the regulatory capital minimum of 4.5%, the Global Systemically Important Bank Surcharge of 2.5% and the additional 2.5% stress capital buffer requires the bank to maintain a CET1 ratio of 9.5%. The bank ended March with a 10.8% ratio.

Cheap Value

BoA isn't the cheapest stock in the bank sector, but the bank stock appears to have less risk here. Both Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) trade far below book value now, but the latter is at risk of a dividend cut. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is still the premier bank in the sector, but the valuation remains aggressive at 1.6x TBV even during a crisis.

Data by YCharts

My previous research remains bullish on Wells Fargo despite the expected dividend cut, but BoA has less volatility for investors wanting to avoid a dividend cut story and the need for the troubled bank to restructure the business under a new CEO. BoA has a much cleaner story with the stock trading at the same P/TBV of 1.2x as back in late 2016.

With the bank ending the cycle with a capital ratio of 9.0%, BoA should be in a position to restart share buybacks relatively soon after the crisis is over. The bank had a $30.9 billion plan from the 2019 stress test and with a CET1 capital ratio likely to top 10% coming out of Q3, BoA is likely well positioned to take advantage of the low stock price here at $24 considering the stock was recently trading above $36.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that bank stocks like BoA are priced for dire outcomes still trading down 33% from the 2020 highs. The large financial has tons of capital, but investors should be cautious heading into Q2 earnings. The banks are likely to take substantial loan provisions so investors should use weakness coming out of the earnings period to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.