FAANG Stocks: Ignore These Distractions

However, most of the stocks in this group have moved into trading regions that are significantly overbought and this should send warning signals for investors with current long exposure.

Despite expectations for broad weakness in corporate earnings, recent rallies in tech stocks have lifted the major equities' benchmarks and given investors an erroneous sense of security in what should still be characterized as highly troubled financial markets. However, the constant media coverage lauding these moves has overshadowed the slowdown in momentum that has already become visible in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) and this could lead to dangerous trading challenges in the months ahead. For these reasons, investors must avoid the distractions that have been created by these rallying stocks to focus more closely on upcoming corporate earnings results and emerging macroeconomic trends as a way of determining which portfolio positioning strategies are likely to work best for the remainder of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Even with all of the media hype that is currently surrounding the market’s beloved FAANG names, underlying valuations in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust seem to be struggling. Bullish investors have been unable to overcome prior highs established in February and this suggests a slowdown in momentum that could be extended if corporate earnings results are anywhere near as bad as analysts currently expect.

Source: ETF.com

Of course, this creates obvious problems for any investor with long exposure to SPY and it should be useful for these investors to take a sober re-assessment of the components that actually make up the fund. In the graphic below, we can see that technology stocks still take the leading role position in terms of the fund’s underlying valuations (at nearly 32% of the fund). But there are key stock sectors (for example, financial stocks and industrial stocks) that make up significant percentages of the total holdings in SPY and are expected to report disastrous earnings performances for the prior quarter. Ultimately, this could create massive vulnerabilities for SPY during the second half of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Perhaps the most surprising stock performance in this group can be found in the recent price rallies posted by Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Despite a well-publicized ad boycott, the stock is showing gains of roughly 20% on a YTD basis. But investors should be alerted to the fact that Facebook is encountering clear selling pressure near $245 per share and short-term traders might begin to consider throwing in the towel soon if the stock is not able to overcome this region in a more convincing manner. Of course, it could be noted that FB is the fourth-largest holding in SPY and makes up just 2.25% of the total fund valuation, but this is also a stock with a high level of influence in the technology space and its stalling momentum could have a dragging effect on the sector if related media coverage turns negative.

Source: Author via Tradingview

The most impressive rally in this group might belong to Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has also benefited from recent stories highlighting Apple’s significant position in the portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (BRK.A). At $91 billion in shares, APPL stock currently accounts for 43% of Berkshire's total portfolio value and Warren Buffett has even gone so far as to refer to Apple as the greatest company in the world. Apparently, this ringing endorsement has caught the market’s attention because the stock has been pushing to new records for several weeks now (entering into overbought territory on three separate occasions in the process).

Source: Author via Tradingview

Shares of Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have garnered what can almost be described as safe-haven status in this market environment as investors are desperately looking for companies that are shielded from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon’s core business likely benefited from widespread brick and mortar store closings but we will need to see confirmation of this when the company releases earnings on July 23rd.

However, shares of AMZN stock have already gained by more than 73% on a YTD basis even while the S&P 500 continues to trade in negative territory. For the most recent quarter, analysts have raised their Amazon sales forecasts to $80.9 billion with earnings of $1.39 per share. But investors must also remember Amazon’s disappointing earnings performances during the Q1 2020 period (which also revealed $4 billion in unexpected costs that will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic). Further disappointments in the company’s upcoming earnings release could put tremendous selling pressure on the stock, given the extreme valuations we are currently seeing.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gives us another example of a stock that is surging out of the stratosphere. Market cap for the video streaming services company recently surpassed valuations for AT&T (NYSE: T), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and (Disney (NYSE: DIS). These price moves place an even greater importance on the company’s upcoming earnings release. Guidance suggests an increase in new subscribers of at least 7.5 million and this is likely to be the key metric in determining the validity of the stock’s recent uptrend.

But strengths or weaknesses in the company’s earnings report will also be dependent on the extent to which people were actually staying home and buying new services in digital entertainment. Recent resurgences in the U.S. coronavirus figures suggest that self-imposed lockdown measures were not as restrictive as originally thought and these are the types of behavioral factors that could lead to declines in the stock while it trades with a 111 P/E ratio.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has probably posted the most measured rallies within this group but the company has not been fully immune to the negative ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States, Google advertising revenue is expected to show declines for the first time at $39.58 billion (a drop of -5.3%). Reductions in search queries might be due to factors like COVID-19 lockdowns restricting consumer and business travel, so there are clear vulnerabilities that could lead to disappointments in Alphabet’s next earnings release.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Finally, it would be a mistake to avoid mentioning Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the current market context because this is a stock that has fueled a huge amount of enthusiasm in recent weeks. As of the market’s closing trade price on June 10th, the stock had gained by more than 230% on a YTD basis and it has been reported that TSLA short-sellers have lost $18 billion in their attempts to fight the bullish trend. However, TSLA is now showing extreme readings as an overbought stock and this puts bulls in a very vulnerable position if tech stocks show weaknesses in this earnings season.

Source: Factset, Axios Visuals

What investors must keep in mind here is that it can be very easy for rallies in the world’s largest tech companies to become a distraction from what is actually happening in the corporate earnings environment over the last few months. All 11 industry sectors are now expected to post significant declines this earnings season and instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust remain vulnerable as long as these conditions are present. As things currently stand, most of the upcoming earnings weaknesses are expected to be found in the Energy, Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors. However, the margin of error in these estimates remains elevated.

Over the last few months, many notable large-caps have withdrawn or suspended guidance and this shows a clear lack of confidence at the management level. Investors that suggest earnings figures are backward-looking might instead point to revenues as a more accurate reflection of consumer demand. But revenues are also expected to show significant declines (of more than 11%) and there are important reasons which explain why this time is different. Earnings this season will allow investors to analyze businesses in all industries in order to see which companies have successfully adapted to this unpredictable COVID-19 economic environment. Relying too heavily on the tech space would be a mistake for anyone with long exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust, so it is much better to avoid these distractions and focus instead on the true earnings trajectory visible in the broader market.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.