Introduction

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has had a rough few months with a price decline from around $95 at the start of 2020 to around $53 today. Valero is one of the largest independent refiners in the nation, and a volatile oil market in 2020 has taken its toll on this stock. In prior years, the company has been an operational leader within the industry. My original investment in Valero was back in 2016 at $52 during a similar oil price situation, so is now a good time to make another investment?

The Refining Landscape

Refining operations make up over 95% of Valero's total revenue, therefore the company's performance is very reliant on the prices of feedstock. In FY 2019, on average, Brent crude cost $64.12, LLS crude $62.71, and WTI crude $57.03. This is actually better than in 2016 where the average prices were $45.02, $44.87, and $43.19 for the year. That being said, as of today, those prices are at $43.24, $41.49, and $39.75, very similar to 2016 prices.

Source: Ticker Tech

Source: EIA

With that said, crack spreads are worse than in 2016, in major part to less demand due to COVID-19. As can be seen in the above graphs, the 3:2:1 crack spread has been very volatile and mostly lower than in 2016. This means that Valero is making less than before on its throughput products. With lower crack spreads, comparable feedstock cost, and a pandemic, Valero will more than likely perform worse than in 2016.

Financials

So how has this change in input cost affected Valero's financials? In 2019 revenues were down -7.44% and earnings were also down -16.97% YOY. This is attributed to the lower throughput product prices noted above. In Q1 of 2020, the company took a loss of $1.851 billion, almost entirely attributable to the lower of cost or market (LCM) adjustments made due to the tanking of oil prices with WTI crashing $63 to $28 during the quarter.

Despite the loss, the financial health of the company is still solid. In Q1 2020, Valero posted a current and quick ratio of 1.31x and 0.80x respectively. The debt to equity is at 1.43x, which is very reasonable considering the recent Valero Limited Partnership acquisition. On top of that, the ROA and ROIC in 2019 were 4.64% and 8.74% with 10-year averages at 5.78% and 10.81% respectively. Valero has a very good cushion to deal with the fluctuations in this commodity market.

Future Outlook

Source: EIA

Although the usual summer increase in demand for refining products most likely won't be strong this year, forecasts by the EIA show a large bounce-back in late 2020 or later. As can be seen above, the EIA forecasts for gasoline and distillate have a large decrease and then huge bounce-back in demand. In my mind, this more than likely will be in 2021 or later due to the current COVID-19 environment. As of the latest report, Valero is operating at very low capacity with the Gulf Coast operating at around 57%, which is awful compared to above 90% before the virus. Again, I wouldn't expect to see the capacity above 90% until maybe 2021 with a slow gradual increase as everything opens up again. With this being said, I also don't expect the same loss in Q2 because the LCM accounting won't have to be applied due to oil prices climbing from around $20 in March to around $40 now.

Valero Is Still In A Great Position

Source: Investor Presentation

Overall, even during this downturn and volatile oil markets, Valero remains one of the top refiners in the country. The company has an ability to refine 3.2 million barrels a day at high complexity. With many of the company's refineries located in the Gulf Coast, Valero can make use of cheaper feedstock such as LLS and WTI while controlling transportation cost. The Gulf Coast is the gateway for importing and exporting crude while also the hub for oil production in the United States with Texas producing 41% of total crude. Valero has a comparative advantage in reducing expenses with a 1.855 million BPD capacity in this region, which is compared to Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) at 1.163 million and 769 thousand respectively. All of this has resulted in superior results as can be seen above. The company has been at the bottom of the group consistently for operating expenses per barrel of throughput, and this has resulted in being at the top of the industry even during this pandemic for profitability and cash flow.

Conclusion

Valero Energy is a leader among the refining industry and has shown very solid results over the past decade. The industry outlook has been poor and should remain poor for at least the rest of 2020 as COVID-19 cases rise and social distancing is in effect. That being said, the company is still in the top of the industry in many metrics. With the loss in Q1 2020 mostly attributed to LCM adjustments, with crack spread, prices, and demand trending toward the upside, it may be the time to buy in on a cyclical play. With a book value of $48.28 and a current share price of $53, I personally will be adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.