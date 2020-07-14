3-Step Retirement Plan For The Coming Correction

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Recently I have been busy giving market commentary that some see as counter intuitive to my continual commitment to dividend-paying securities.

My team and I have produced reports on our expectation of a coming correction. We placed a suggestion recently for our members to hedge their portfolios and provided education on various means to do so.

Often I get private messages, open comments, or chats asking questions at different times.

When the market is dropping, I get asked "Do I sell out now? Should we be bailing?!"

When the market is climbing rapidly, I get asked "What should I be buying? Why aren't we buying more securities now?!"

Imagine if we switched the timing of these questions! Often retail investors, and even those with years of experience, get caught up in the excitement of a market climbing or the panic of a falling market that they buy high and sell low. The exact opposite steps of what leads to strong positive returns.

Recently we highlighted that the general market sentiment was overly bullish: The Market Correction Begins. Investors were buying up and bidding up the market on news that states were reopening and economic activity was coming back to life. All while ignoring high unemployment, climbing virus cases counts, and increasingly alarming testing positivity rates. Higher cases and higher testing amounts would not be alarming if the testing positivity rate remained steady or dropped, but in many states, the positivity rates also have rapidly increased - this means increased testing alone is not to blame for higher case counts.

With earnings season around the corner, investors have spent the last two months largely evaluating companies on old news. Much of the last quarter's earnings included months of normal activity and a small period of shutdowns. This quarterly earnings season will reflect the larger impacts of stopping economic activity. We expect to see large selling in names with less than stellar earnings and large buying of names that have consistent performance.

While we believe the overall longer term (two- to four-year outlook) to be bullish, we have to live, invest, and decide what to do in the short-and mid-term periods where the markets are likely to remain turbulent.

A Simple Three-Step Plan

When looking into your portfolio in retirement, it's often best to view it as a reservoir behind a dam.

Above is Gross Dam in Colorado. Water flows into the dam reservoir, and only a small portion is allowed to leave, keeping a surplus supply behind the dam.

Likewise, your river of income flows into your reservoir and expenses flow out of it. The goal of budgeting is to ensure your expenses don't outflow your income. The goal of income investing or investing for retirement is to maximize your inflow to build up your reservoir.

When the market's activity is set to impact your reservoir, you have decisions to make ahead of time to shore up or protect your income flow and capital.

Step 1 — Check on Your Allocations

Where you put your money to work will often determine how well your income and money survive any market conditions. Often the adjusting of one's portfolio to being more or less aggressive is referred to as "risk on" or "risk off." Some market commentators will refer to any day as a "risk off" day. Essentially "riskier" securities are seeing heavier selling when "lower risk" securities are seeing buying.

I put them in quotation marks because often the market's ability to determine risk is extremely poor. Often we see retail investors bidding up risky stocks until the moment of demise.

Data by YCharts

Hertz (HTZ) for example saw massive buying volume after declaring bankruptcy that would wipe out common shareholders. A mixture of youthful exuberance, a lack of understanding on bankruptcy, and day trading led to a strong spike in HTZ's share price for a short span.

We are still encouraging our members (income investors and retirees) to be largely investing in fixed-income securities. More so, when looking into fixed income, climbing as high as possible in the capital stack with baby bonds will offer superior protection long-term than preferred or common stock.

Investors can find that baby bonds even tied to securities deemed "higher" risk often provide strong yields with strong protections of their capital. Take a look at these "Baby Bonds."

Eagle Point Credit Co., 6.6875% Notes due 4/30/2028 (ECCX)

(ECCX) Eagle Point Credit Co., 6.75% Notes due 9/30/2027 (ECCY)

(ECCY) Sachem Capital Corp., 7.125% Notes due 6/30/2024 (SCCB)

(SCCB) Sachem Capital Corp., 6.875% Notes due 12/30/2024 (SACC)

All the above are baby bonds that offer yields above 7% and trading below PAR Value. This allows you to get strong income and capital gains when they mature.

Companies cannot cut or suspend a bond's interest payment without going into default. So investing in stable businesses or funds with lots of coverage on their interest payments and having assets to cover their bonds is a massive plus.

Step 2 — Be Extremely Selective

Furthermore, when considering common equity positions, consider those with strong long-term contracts with stable counter parties. This would be like Enviva Partners (EVA), yielding 7.3%, or Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), yielding 5.5%. Both of these firms have contractual relationships with utilities providing power to consumers. Even in the depth of a recession, or being locked in your home, the power is on and being used. Both of these firms also have a strong history of dividend payment increases - an extra benefit.

By being extra picky and selective, you can ensure you truly believe in the thesis or the "why behind the buy." When you have lingering doubts in your purchase, you're more likely to make an ill-timed sale in fear or panic.

We expect extra volatility as earnings disappoint or excite investors in the coming weeks. Be prepared for some rapid swings and fast movements as earnings come out. Our Model Portfolio offers the timing of earning releases for High Dividend Opportunities members so you are never missing when those will occur.

Not every researched company or pick will meet your individual risk tolerance or needs. We highlight many companies in different sectors but cannot know your personal tolerance or convictions. We respect those differences and encourage you to buy into those picks that match your personal taste with the research we provide.

Step 3 — Sprinkle in The Income

Often forgotten in a time of worry or stress is the massive psychological benefit of dividends. Immediate income investing - the cornerstone of our Income Method – zeros in on getting large dividends into your brokerage account from companies quickly.

When we started this report, we mentioned how we are often asked questions about when to buy or sell at the exact opposite times. These usually come from people who have not been bathed in dividend investing for a long time, or from those whose faith in the process is shaken. It's always interesting to see when their largest monthly dividends hit their brokerage account how suddenly calm they become. Everything is OK.

It most reminds me of a woman in labor. As they battle through contractions, at times many will feel like they cannot go on, that they are fighting a hopeless battle. However, once the child is born, a massive sense of calm and happiness floods over the woman. They hardly think about the battles and struggles they will face molding that child into a respectable person.

Adding income-oriented investments will provide you that sense of calm as your dividends roll in. They also provide you with capital to reinvest while the market drops. This reinvestment when the market is low allows your original hard earned money, which just earned you money, to earn you even more money. It's simple compounding returns at work, yet so many investors simply forget that this occurs when dividends are received.

So while keeping your allocations up to the task, and being picky on where you put your money to work do not readily forget to ensure that your hard-earned dollars need to be doing the same for you: Earning more dollars!

Conclusion

With so many of our investments during the last drop having large positive returns, we felt it necessary to provide a simple three-step method to protect your income, portfolio, and sanity as we head towards the coming correction.

Keep your allocations in check by having a balanced portfolio between stocks and bonds. Be selective on which stocks or bonds to buy. Have a good allocation to income generating investments, including bonds and preferred stocks. H igh -y ield investing has many advantages as noted above.

With an extremely selective decision-making process, you can help ensure your will is not broken against the waves of market volatility with earnings season around the corner. Avoid names you lack faith in the thesis and add those that have strong contracts and counterparties.

By having a proper hedge, diversification and flowing income, you can feel comfortable making intelligent new additions to your portfolio knowing you're making sound decisions and not taking on risks you do fully understand.

With preparation, you can keep your sense of calm, a quick wit, and a positive lifestyle during market turbulence. No one likes a correction, but we do like the opportunities we are bound to find during it! As always, our members get timely buy alerts.

