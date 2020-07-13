Though its financial position is one of the best in the packaging industry, the company is still highly leveraged.

Amcor anticipates its FY20 adjusted EPS to go up in the range between 11% and 12%, as the margins were generally immune to the pandemic.

Zürich-based Amcor plc (AMCR), a packaging industry heavyweight and the S&P 500 constituent that emerged in 2019 after the merger of U.S. company Bemis and Australian Amcor Limited, pays a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share that specifies a ~4.4% dividend yield.

In my opinion, the company’s exposure to non-cyclical end-markets like the consumer non-durables coupled with cost-savings that the merger brought secures resilient EPS growth and improvement in the net operating cash flow and FCF. In this regard, the possibility of the dividend reduction is low. The Bullish Quant Rating bolstered by the B+ Revisions Score is another reason to be optimistic. Among the risks that are worth bearing in mind are high debt load and the ESG matters. Now let's take a more in-depth look.

The top line

First and foremost, Amcor is a non-cyclical, defensive play, as the packaging industry has been relatively immune to the detrimental effects of the pandemic and even benefited from the surged consumer demand for the essentials in March. Almost 95% of Amcor’s sales come from consumer end-markets, while 68% of revenues are from food & beverage. Being focused on North America and Europe, the company also has significant exposure to healthcare end-market, which is responsible for 12% of the total sales. So, Amcor is in a unique position that considerably lowers the risks of high revenue and cash flow volatility, and, hence, increases the predictability of dividends.

Source: Unsplash

Overall, the packaging industry had fared generally well this spring. In July, I have already written a few articles that touch on the packaging & plastics industry, e.g., covering chemical names H.B. Fuller (FUL) and Dow (DOW). While investors in more cyclical Dow are bracing for the double-digit sales decline in Q2, FUL, the leading player in the adhesives industry, avoided a disastrous reduction in the fiscal Q2 revenue principally because its flagship segment Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives (or HHC) benefited from the exceedingly strong demand for adhesives & coatings from the food and personal care markets. The peers of H.B. Fuller, leading adhesives & sealants producers Henkel (OTCPK: HENKY) and Arkema (OTCPK: ARKAF) also noticed a substantial increase in the demand for adhesives from the packaging companies. All that was possible because companies like Amcor had been purchasing raw materials (see more details on raw materials on page 7 of the Form 10-K) to increase inventories in order to meet the growing demand from their customers. As a reminder, Amcor’s principal customer is PepsiCo (PEP) that accounted for 11% of the fiscal 2019 sales (see page 89 of the annual report). PEP has recently posted its Q2 report beating on both EPS and revenue. So, in the fiscal Q3 ended March 31, both Rigid Packaging and Flexibles segments fared generally well. The total volumes were up 2%, bolstered by 4% growth in North America Flexibles, slightly offset by softness in China and India. FY20 YTD organic EBIT was up 7%, spurred by cost synergies realized thanks to the merger.

While companies exposed to the embattled industries like the automotive, aircraft, and energy were reporting double-digit declines in sales and losses, others were increasing their profit expectations. Amcor raised its FY20 (ended June 30) guidance, expecting an 11%-12% adjusted EPS growth instead of high-single-digits anticipated previously, as neither revenue nor gross margin (because of raw materials costs) was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Being confident that the depressed macroeconomic environment will do only limited harm to its financial performance, AMCR also forecasts its full-year adjusted FCF adding up to approximately $1 billion, an amount copious enough to cover dividends in full.

However, a few remarks should be made. As comes from my calculations, Amkor generated only ~$158 million in organic FCF in 9M20.

Source: Form 10-Q.

$158 million is the surplus left after covering capital expenditures, and that surplus barely covered the dividend ($573.8 million), let alone buyback. For a broader context, its inorganic FCF that factors in all operating and investing cash flows added up to ~$587 million and excessively covered the dividend paid. Amcor itself said it's 9M adjusted FCF that includes material transaction and integration-related costs and OCF related to divested operations, was $367 million (see the reconciliation in the press release).

Financial position

The balance sheet of post-merger Amcor is dominated by debt. A more than $6.49 billion debt pile far exceeds shareholder equity, which makes traditional valuation metrics like Price/Earnings irrelevant. Leverage computed as the net debt divided by the last twelve months adjusted EBITDA equals 3.1x, which is far above the ~2x benchmark I consider safe and acceptable.

A highly leveraged balance sheet poses inevitable risks. In the cases of dividend-paying companies, a pile of debt typically complicates the coverage of shareholder rewards, as interest payments and the necessity to prepare for maturities impact cash flows. It goes without saying that a too-leveraged company cannot afford continuous dividend increases. Moreover, looming sizeable repayments of the principal can be a trigger to suspend the dividend. As a quick reminder, we have already seen this year how an Achilles’ heel - the balance sheet weakness - made a packaging industry player cut the dividend. I am hinting at WestRock Company (WRK) that decided to radically slash the DPS in May, and the debt was the principal culprit.

In 9M20, Amcor paid $134.3 million in interest, while its net cash from operations (after-interest) added up to $470.3 million. Moreover, accrued interest expense equaled ~23% of the GAAP operating income; that is an acceptable coverage, but still, interest obligations are too high. Burdensome debt is also one of the reasons why Amcor has mediocre capital efficiency. The metric I frequently use, Cash Return on Total Capital (end-March, not averaged, due to the unavailability of the end-March 2019 data on debt and equity), equals 9.9%, well below an over 15% (at least) return I prefer to see.

Nevertheless, AMCR has an investment-grade balance sheet, while most packaging firms have more fragile financial positions, and despite the fact Amcor’s capital structure is far from perfect, I would not say the risks are critical and DPS cut is in the cards.

ESG matters: sustainable packaging is an essential trend to address

In my opinion, in the near future, Amcor will have to redirect significant resources to the research, development, and implementation of sustainable packaging solutions to address changing consumer preferences and remain competitive. More sustainable packaging will require more expensive raw materials (e.g., starch-, cellulose, and even protein-based plastics), so, to protect the gross margin, AMCR will have to proportionately increase selling prices, which, most likely, will result in higher prices of products that its customers in the food, beverage, home & personal care, and other industries sell to consumers. For Amcor’s shareholders, higher R&D expenses and the pressure on the gross profit mean lower FCF, and, perhaps, weakening of the dividend sustainability. However, in the Q2 presentation (see page 29), citing the data from Accenture, Nielsen, and its own research, the company clarified that most customers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable goods, and, hence, an increase in costs of raw materials will be offset by higher selling prices. So, I hope AMCR will be capable to adapt to the trend by carefully calibrating the pricing policy.

Valuation is a bit inflated

Investors are highly confident that Amcor’s FY20 and FY21 sales and EBITDA will be robust, as trading multiples are approaching record highs, and the Value Grade is C-, mostly due to the essential multiples EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT that are significantly higher than the sector medians. The stock is not critically overvalued, but I would not consider purchasing AMCR for income purposes at these levels.

Final thoughts

Being a consumer staples sector-focused company, Amcor plc is relatively immune to the pernicious effects of the pandemic. On a negative side, its organic FCF to Equity is not strong enough to fully cover shareholder rewards, though adjusted FCF is high enough, thanks to cost-savings. In sum, I am neutral on AMCR due to its sizeable debt and lofty valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.