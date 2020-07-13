It's time to discuss a stock I've had my eye on for a while. The agricultural giant CF Industries (CF) is a great future addition to my 'never sell' portfolio because of many reasons. For example, the company closely follows the business cycle (predictable market environment), the company does well in times of reflation, has a massive footprint in the domestic fertilizer industry and healthy cash flow to continue high dividend payments. The company also does well in times of a weaker dollar, which is important for me as I am currently based in the eurozone.

Source: CF Industries

What's CF Industries?

The Deerfield IL located CF Industries Corporation is a basic materials company operating in the agricultural input industry. With a current market cap of $5.6 billion, the company is the fourth-largest stock listed company in this industry - among United States-based companies.

CF Industries was founded shortly after the war in 1946 as the Central Farmers Fertilizer Company. Back then, the company was a federation of regional agricultural supply cooperatives. This changed in 2002 as a result of the demutualization, which was quickly followed by the company's IPO in 2005. Since 2008, the company is a part of the S&P 500.

As of 2019, roughly 74% of total sales were generated in the United States. The United Kingdom and Canada accounted for 9% of total sales each with other nations generating the remaining 8%. I like that most sales are generated in North America as this reduces currency risks and makes the company's business a bit more predictable as the need to analyze smaller foreign agricultural markets can more or less be neglected.

With regard to product sold, CF Industries generated 29% of its sales from granular urea. This product, thanks to its 46% nitrogen content, is a solid nitrogen fertilizer product, which has the highest nitrogen content of any solid nitrogen fertilizer. 28% of sales are provided by urea ammonium nitrate. This fertilizer is a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate in water used as a liquid fertilizer. 24% of sales are generated through ammonia sales. Ammonia can be directly applied to the soil as plant nutrients or be converted into a number of common nitrogen fertilizers. The smallest segment with 11% of sales is ammonium nitrate, which is highly soluble in water and used as a high-nitrogen fertilizer. Note that the company does not sell phosphates as The Mosaic Company (MOS) bought this segment in 2013 for $1.4 billion in cash.

That said, while the part above is highly technical, it is not important to remember the difference between ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and what not - in all fairness, I got that info from Wikipedia as I am far from a chemist. What is important to remember is that CF Industries has a massive domestic footprint with regard to nitrogen-related fertilizer products.

Readers who have been following me for a while probably know where this article is headed next. As we have just established that CF Industries is highly dependent on the use of fertilizers without having to worry about secular headwinds (there is no technology that can replace fertilizer), it's time to look how the company's historical sales have developed and to find patterns that are helpful going forward.

Business Cycles And Crop Prices

The graph below shows two fundamental indicators: annual sales and operating income. Normally, I like to avoid companies with a strong cyclical pattern, but because this company does well when the dollar is weak (which tends to happen during strong economic upswings), and because its business is less cyclical than basic material companies like oil majors, industrial metals and whatnot, I believe CF Industries is a good long-term investment. As you can see below, sales went through the roof between the start of the 2000s and 2001 (ignoring the Great Financial Crisis decline). Sales went from $1.7 billion to slightly less than $6.1 billion in 2011 as a result of a strong commodity cycle. During this period, operating income soared almost 16 fold. The CF Stock price returned roughly 1,000% between its IPO in 2005 and the 2011 peak.

Source: TIKR.com

With this in mind, let's move over to what is going to be the messiest, but also the most important chart of this article. The black line shows the CF Industries stock price. The orange line represents the ratio between basic material stocks (NYSEARCA:XLB) and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU). If this line is up, it means that basic materials are outperforming. Generally speaking, if this turns into a trend, the stock market is often pricing in higher economic growth and higher inflation. Based on the company's entire stock market history, it can be said that CF Industries is a great investment during an economic upswing.

Source: TradingView

However, I also added the blue line, which represents the price of corn. I used corn as a proxy for agricultural commodities because of two reasons. The first reason being that corn is the most planted crop in the United States. Not only is corn important for domestic meat production as it is a core feedstock for hogs, but it is also dependent on general economic growth as 40% of corn is used as an ethanol feedstock. Simply put: higher economic growth means higher fuel/energy demand, resulting in higher corn demand. The second reason is that corn is the single most fertilizer-intensive crop. According to CF Industries' smaller competitor The Andersons (ANDE), 44% of nitrogen demand is consumed by corn.

Source: The Andersons Investor Presentation (May 2020)

I am mentioning corn because that's one of the main reasons for concern and the sole reason why companies like CF Industries have been crushed this year. As corn production is a key feedstock for ethanol production, the steep decline in both air and road traffic due to COVID-19 has hit fuel demand. As you can see below, while demand has recovered as a result of lockdown easing, production is still subdued.

While production will normalize again once air travel picks up, investors are reluctant to jump back into agricultural stocks with a lot of (indirect) ethanol exposure as the oil industry is currently pushing for ethanol waivers. It makes total sense for the oil industry to eliminate the addition of ethanol as this increases the percentage of oil used for every gallon of fuel. However, and this is why I am bullish, the political implications are key. If these waivers are not canceled entirely, President Trump will have a very hard time in November as he won some Corn Belt states by a narrow margin in 2016. It should also be mentioned that agricultural companies have a far larger influence in Washington than oil companies.

In other words, I expect that these issues will be resolved rather sooner than later, resulting in a rapid rally in agriculture stocks like CF Industries, The Mosaic Company, The Andersons, and more.

Buying For Never Sell Portfolio

While everything discussed so far is aimed at providing a case to buy at current discount levels. What matters more is that the company is a long-term generator of strong operating cash flow and dividends.

While I am writing this, the CF Industry is offering a dividend yield of 4.5%. That's 100 basis points above the 3.5% yield of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which I like to use as a benchmark. The company started to pay dividends one year after its IPO and has increased dividends payments by 33% (OTC:CAGR) between 2006-2019. The bad news is that the growth rate since 2015 is zero. However, in all fairness, the company's yield was high, to begin with, and the agricultural industry did not do that well during these years. Meanwhile, the payout ratio has been quite conservative. Note that all numbers below are on a GAAP basis, hence there are a few outliers. Overall, the company paid roughly 20% of its operating income in dividends and between 40% and 60% of its net income.

Data by YCharts

While it is hard to say how and when the company will increase its payments again, I would not be surprised if the company were to start hiking towards the end of 2021 as I expect agricultural commodities (mainly corn) to rally going into 2021 and keep the pace, resulting in higher fertilizer margins and higher sales for CF Industries. Additionally, CF Industries is regularly buying back shares. Since 2011, the company's outstanding share count has fallen by roughly 40%. This trend continued in the most recent first-quarter as management bought back shares worth $100 million.

Data by YCharts

While the company has diluted in the past, I do not see a reason to do it again in 2020 as I believe that agricultural sales are about to pick up as I already mentioned, and because CF Industries has a strong balance sheet.

CF's Balance Sheet Is Strong

When it comes to dividend investing, I only invest in companies with strong balance sheets. My mid-term trading strategy is different as some distressed companies tend to deliver great returns during an economic upswing. However, when holding a stock for many years, there is no room (in my opinion) to expose a portfolio to above-average risks. In the case of CF Industries, investors are not prone to high debt levels. As of the end of the first quarter, CF Industries' total liabilities are valued at roughly 57% of total assets. While this ratio has increased from the low 40% range in 2012, the company has not seen higher leverage for more than 7 years. Additionally, total debt is valued at 88% of total equity. Net debt is worth 2.5x EBITDA. Adjusted for Capex, this ratio rises to 3.1x. None of these ratios are in an uptrend.

Data by YCharts

Liquidity is not bad either. Current assets cover 120% of current assets. Even adjusted for inventory (quick ratio), this ratio is at 0.81%. Note that the quick ratio makes more sense when analyzing retail stocks like apparel or some machinery stocks. CF Industries operates in an environment that will always show strong demand. However, I still wanted to include this number as it shows the company's strong liquidity. Additionally, in the first quarter, CF Industries' EBITDA covered interest expenses 9x. After depreciation and amortization (EBIT), the ratio is still 3.5x.

Takeaway

It took me a long time until I made the decision that CF Industries is a good addition for my long-term 'never sell' portfolio. I am currently bullish on more volatile stocks like Mosaic (MOS) and The Andersons (ANDE) and believe that both will outperform CF Industries. However, I will hold CF Industries well beyond the next cycle peak - whenever that may be. What I need is a basic materials stock with great long-term potential, solid financials, and a good track record of high capital gains during an economic upswing. I need companies like this as a weaker dollar hurts my dollar portfolio as long as my expenses are paid in euro. In other words, while I own a lot of defensive stocks, I need high-quality dividend stocks that deliver alpha in times of currency headwinds.

CF Industries is one of these stocks and at roughly 13x earnings and a 41% year-to-date discount, I am starting to buy.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.