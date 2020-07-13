I believe the company can earn at least $4.00 over the next 12 months, translating to over $2.90 of free cash flow per share.

On Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) fell by 7.8% as investors digested a disappointing earnings release. Shares have now lost over one quarter of their value this year and have been steadily falling for five years now. Looking deeper into the company’s fiscal third quarter results, it is clear that COVID-19 has weighed on the company heavily, and its cost discipline was lacking. That said with shares now below $40, we are nearing a point where investors are being well compensated to bet on WBA stabilizing its business after years of poor share price performance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Before looking into results, one’s initial response to a global pandemic might have been to look into the healthcare stocks, whether they be hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, or pharmacies, like Walgreens, as a way to profit. Perhaps counter-intuitively, that has actually not been the case. COVID-19, more specifically government’s public health response, created a headwind for these businesses. Non-essential operations were halted, and consumers also voluntarily deferred medical procedures. Out of fear of catching COVID-19, consumers avoided going to the doctor, causing a drop in prescriptions. Indeed during the first quarter, real healthcare spending fell by 4.4%, the largest drop since the Bureau of Economic Analysis began measuring it:

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

With this backdrop, let’s look at the company’s results. On a headline basis, WBA lost $1.95 per share, though this included a non-cash impairment. Non-GAAP operating EPS was $0.83, still $0.39 behind analyst estimates. Earnings fell by 44% from a year ago, an alarming trend that can make one worry the company’s business is a melting ice cube, with a low valuation masking underlying business risk.

Despite this big drop in profitability, revenue was up $40 million from a year ago to $34.63 billion, actually ahead of consensus by $310 million. However, costs rose by $1.055 billion to $28.19 billion. This led to a 14% drop in gross profit of $6.4 billion. To see the cost base grow 4% without revenue growth points to a worrying decline of operating leverage. WBA's gross margin percentage contracted to 18.9% from 21.7%, and SG&A rose 5.9% to 23.9%. The magnitude of these moves speaks to the significant cost WBA faced from COVID-19 health requirements and unfavorable mix shifts to lower-margin goods.

Operating in a COVID-19 world increases cost, whether it be additional cleaning or a higher-supply chain cost embedded in a mix shift to online from brick and mortar retail. The company has announced it will lay off 4,000 workers, or about 7% of staff to try and rein in costs, though this will take time to filter to the bottom line. These efforts have led management to increase the size of its cost-saving program from $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion.

The impact of COVID-19 is also evident on the revenue side of the business. US retail pharmacy sales were up 3.2% to $27.4 billion with same-store comps up 3%. This came despite a 1.3% drop in prescriptions. Prescription market share dropped by 0.3% to 20.9% amid store closures. This drop in prescription activity speaks to the aforementioned trend of consumers trying to avoid going to the doctor. Encouragingly, the company's management noted prescription trends improved since May. The market share lost to online competitors among some store closures may prove to be permanent, but WBA held on to 98.5% of its customer base, which given the disruption was a strong outcome. As prescription trends continue to normalize, WBA will participate in the recovery.

The non-pharmacy division saw same-store sales drop by 1.9%. While groceries, vitamins, and wellness products saw growth, discretionary purchases fell. These products carry higher margins, causing a disproportionate hit to the bottom line. Notably, the photo unit saw a 34% drop. Consumers get photos printed after vacations or after large gatherings like weddings. These activities will likely take time to resume, so I would expect the rebound in non-pharmacy sales and profitability to lag the recovery in the larger pharmacy side of the business.

Overseas, there was a much larger struggle with revenue dropping 31.5% to $1.9 billion. Boots UK saw a 48% drop in comparable sales due to lockdowns that led consumers to consolidate purchases in grocery stores. These losses were only partially offset by the 78% increase in Boots.com sales. Due to the weakness in the UK business, WBA took a $2 billion non-cash impairment charge on these assets. While the easing of lockdowns should help the business rebound, some of this mix shift online or lost market share will likely remain, just given the magnitude of the drop, which means investors should not bank on profits returning to pre-COVID levels in the near future.

As such, this quarter was likely the trough WBA faced as lockdowns have eased and prescription volumes are rebounding. However, the higher cost of operating in a COVID-19 world, the slower rebound in discretionary purchases and some lost market share mean this business is worth less than it was a year ago. Now, management expects to earn 4.65 to $4.75 in fiscal 2020, implying fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.93 to $1.03, a modest improvement from $0.83 in Q3.

Indeed, Q4 earnings, which will be released in early October, are the next catalyst on the horizon, aside from broader macro developments on the economy and the virus that could impact sentiment more generally. Given improving prescription trends and reopening in the US and UK, WBA should report sequential improvement in its business, and it is critical it does so to begin rebuilding credibility with investors.

As cost cuts from lay-offs take hold and discretionary activity continues to slowly return, we should see some further gains, and I believe the company can earn at least $4.00 per share over the next twelve months. This is based on my expectations that the margin contraction we saw is semi-permanent given the slower recovery in discretionary goods and increased online penetration, offset by a return to prescription trends to normal.

If WBA can recoup 1% of the 3% gross margin contraction, this would boost EPS by about $0.20, enough to boost earnings from the $0.83 registered last quarter to my anticipated $1.00 run rate going forward. This level of earnings should translate to about $2.5-2.6 billion in free cash flow or $2.90-$3.10 per share. WBA also raised its dividend by 2.2% to $1.87, so its free cash flow will comfortably cover the dividend. With the excess cash flow, WBA can pay down some of its $16.5 billion of debt to strengthen its balance sheet.

At $39, WBA has a 7.7% forward free cash flow yield. I plan on accumulating shares at less than $37.50, which would bring its forward free cash yield to 8%. At that level, the market would truly be discounting the company’s ability to generate any growth. Its business is weakened, but earnings should improve from a dismal Q3, and as investors appreciate this, I believe shares could return to the mid $40s over the next few months, or about 15x free cash flow. Given some higher structural cost and permanent loss, I would not expect shares to be able to climb back to historical levels above $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.