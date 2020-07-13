The Possibility Of A Double Dip Is Real

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

There was more improvement in the service sector last month, as Markit's US Services Index showed less contraction in June than in May with a final reading of 47.9. This is slightly better than the flash reading of 46.7. The easing of lockdown measures resulted in an improvement in new orders, fewer job losses and a modest increase in business confidence. Export orders rose for the first time since February, as did both input prices and output charges. The question is how will the significant increase in new infections across the country, leading to re-closings in many states, impact survey results in July. My concern is that we will start to see some renewed deterioration moving forward.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index surged back into expansion territory, rising from 45.4% in May to 57.1% in June. This was the largest monthly improvement in the index on record, but it was obviously coming from a nationwide shutdown in economic activity. New orders, prices, backlogs and export orders all saw growth, while employment was the only sub-index to remain in contraction, but at a slower rate. While this is a very strong reading, it clearly overstates the strength in the economy, because business activity levels are no where near where they were at the beginning of the year. This index should weaken in July, as the recent spike in virus cases leads to a reversal of many of the reopenings that occurred in June.

Weekly Unemployment Claims

The number of workers filing for initial unemployment claims under both state and federal (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) programs has risen for four consecutive weeks. We are moving in the wrong direction. There were approximately 1,314,000 new claims filed though the states from June 28 to July 4, and there were 1,038,905 new claims filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for a total of 2,352,905.

Continuing claims under both programs rose last week by 1,410,788 for a total of 32,922,335. If we use this number to determine the unemployment rate out of a workforce of 165 million, it would be 20%. This is a big difference from the 11% rate estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Source: MarketWatch

Producer Price Index

The Producer Price Index fell 0.2% last month and the core rate fell 0.3%. Over the past year, the index is down 0.8%, while the core is up just 0.1%. Despite trillions in monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and the promise of zero-percent interest rates indefinitely, there are no inflationary pressures at the producer level.

Source: MarketWatch

Conclusion

I have been preaching for some time that there would be an economic price to pay for the early and ill-advised reopening of many southern state economies. We are starting to pay that price now, as the daily infection rate has doubled to more than 70,000, forcing many of the states that didn't meet the Trump administration's reopening guidelines to reverse course. Halting the reopening process and re-closing many businesses in late June and early July will lead to more job losses, slower rates of consumer spending and weaker economic growth. This will be reflected in the high-frequency economic statistics in July.

At the same time, millions of unemployed workers are likely to lose enhanced benefits at the end of the month, which means their monthly income is about to decline by $2,400. That is a significant fiscal cliff for 20% of the American workforce.

Consumer spending, as measured by 30 million Chase credit and debit card holders, made a massive recovery from the March lows, but the improvement topped out on June 22 at a level that was still down more than 10% on a year-over year basis. Now consumers are faced with a loss of income, the continued spread of the virus, and more restrictive social-distancing measures in the months ahead. I expect to see spending deteriorate as we move forward. The extent of that deterioration will depend on our success of containment and additional fiscal stimulus measures that replace income or create jobs. The worst-case scenario is another quarter of negative growth, which would result in a double-dip recession. This possibility is not on anyone's radar at the moment, as we are all mesmerized by the relentless ascent of the stock market.

Source: ZeroHedge

