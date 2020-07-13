Mortality defines the human condition. - Drew Gilpin Faust

If you're part of my Lead-Lag report-reading cohort, you'll know that I've been providing regular updates on the developments and the performance of one of the best-performing sectors of the year- the Biotech sector. There are many things this pandemic has taught us, and certainly, one abiding theme is to not take our mortality for granted. I don't want to go down that philosophical rabbit hole and sprout grand platitudes on the future of mankind, but there's no doubt that the world has been left shaken and there now seems to be an inevitable sense of urgency to try and be better-positioned to foresee, manage, and mitigate these ongoing pandemics/epidemics. The battle with the coronavirus and the rush to find a vaccine to negate its effects continue (The WHO estimates that there are currently more than 100 vaccines under development), but even beyond that, I sense a renewed shift at both the Federal and State level, to help direct more resources to innovative sectors such as Biotech, that will likely serve as future gatekeepers to help cope with any additional health crises we may likely face in the future. A recent report from USA Today estimates that since the virus outbreak, the Federal Government has awarded contracts worth between $15 billion and $25 billion to various companies in response to this crisis - a significant chunk of those companies is in the biotech and healthcare space.

Besides, recently Stifel conducted a survey with healthcare executives and investors, where over 90% of the respondents said that they expect the government to continue to make investments to facilitate disease mitigation post-COVID-19. US Healthcare spending as a % of GDP, currently, stands at 18%, and I expect this to spike up in the coming years. Besides, even if some of these biotech companies may have bad financial profiles, or be in the red, or maybe struggling to make an operating profit, I do think that investors will continue to give them a bit more leeway and attach even more focus towards the pipeline and development. All in all, the biotech industry looks like something that will stay in the spotlight for the foreseeable future and this should bode well for investors who have an interest in this space.

XBI Profile

My piece today focuses on the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI), a 16-year-old ETF that has benefitted tremendously from the attention showered on the biotech sector. XBI tracks the equally weighted biotechnology segment of the S&P TMI index. The expense ratio at 0.35% is best-in-class and gives you an efficient way to tap into this expensive sector. It's an ETF that has been a source of great wealth generation for over a decade, but last year, it did feel as though it had hit something of a wall. Strong investor interest returned to this ETF at the start of Q2-20. In fact, sometime in April, given the promising business prospects surrounding the ETF, I had actually suggested this as a potential investment option. Since then, the ETF has gone up by more than 22% and is now trading at all-time highs.

Holdings Analysis

One of the reasons why I like XBI relative to its peers is that it is relatively more diversified and doesn't suffer from concentration risk. The fund is spread across 135 companies with the top 10 only making up for 14%. Compare this to IBB or LABU who's top 10 stocks have more weightage. In a high-stakes, volatile segment such as biotech where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, it is important to hedge your bets across a wide landscape and XBI enables you to do that. The portfolio here is equally weighted so you are well-exposed to stocks across different class of market cap.

The other thing to note is that over the last month or so, there's been some significant reorganization in the top 10 holdings, which is welcome, as it did seem as if there was some strong concentration being built by the top 10 and towards one stock - Moderna (MRNA), in particular. At the end of May, the top 10 holdings had represented almost 25% of the fund; this has since been reduced to less than 15% at the end of June. Whilst the concentration ratio of less than 5% to a single stock was still low by most other ETFs' standards, by XBI's standards (MRNA) crossing 4% was considered as quite pertinent.

In fact, late in May, I had warned my followers that short-sellers appetite in MRNA was quite heightened, making it part of the top 5 shortlist. The stock has since underperformed and is down by more than 11%. Now, as per the latest holdings, this concentration risk has been reduced, with none of the previous top 10 including MRNA making up the list at the end of June. MRNA, currently, accounts for less than 1%. Besides, except for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), no stock makes up for more than 2% of the holdings. On INO per se, I am relatively optimistic about its prospects; the company has been doing a lot of work to build up its presence in the fast-growing medical genetics testing space (it basically identifies the risk of contracting inherited diseases) which is fast gaining steam and is a market valued at $40-45 billion. In 2020 alone, INO had completed about 6 acquisitions in this space, most notably acquiring the precision oncology company - ArcherDX - a couple of weeks back, giving it access to giants such as AstraZeneca (AZN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Last year sales for INO grew by 75% YoY, and despite some weakness towards the last few weeks of March, billable test volumes in Q1 grew by an impressive 75%.

Technical Analysis

XBI has been on a strong run for more than a decade, trending upwards via an ascending wedge pattern on the monthly charts; it is also currently trading well above its 50,100, and 200 DMA levels on the daily charts. That said, in 2018, it had looked as if things had hit an intermediate top at the $100 levels, foreboding a correction on the cards, with XBI going nowhere in 2019. The health pandemic in 2020 then effectively put an end to any likely weakness, as sentiment in the broad biotech space received a boost. Since then, XBI has surged to record highs and is now rather close to hitting the upper boundary of the multi-year wedge that will likely serve as a form of resistance. I am also somewhat uneasy with the current nature of the upswing leg which has been very steep by historical standards and looks quite overstretched. Besides, if you look at the weekly chart, one can see a lot of indecisive Doji candles with long upper wicks over the last few weeks, suggesting increased supply at these levels closer to the upper boundary of the wedge. Investors who already have a position in this ETF would be well-advised to take some profits off the table, and those interested in considering a fresh investment may wait for a retracement to the $90-100 levels which looks like a better zone to consider building a long position.

Risk-adjusted returns, while impressive on a 10-year basis, have been sub-par in recent years

As can be seen from the technical chart, there's no disputing that XBI has been a rather strong source of returns for investors over the years. Whilst this is welcome, I also like to gauge the quality of returns to see if too much risk has been undertaken to generate these returns. What we can see from the risk-adjusted return metrics is that whilst the quality of returns has been quite commendable over a long period, in recent years, the standards have dipped.

First things first, this ETF is not one for the faint-hearted as both total risk and systematic risk are both higher than the category average, implying heightened volatility and less stability. This has been consistent across the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year basis where the standard deviation and beta have both exceeded peers. The ETF's previous alpha-generating credentials took a hit over the last 5 years and whilst there has been an improvement over the last 3 years, it still lags peers. The R-square has been gaining traction with time, and over the last 3 years, almost 60% of the fund's movement can be explained by the movement of the benchmark and less to do with fund specific issues; this is in contrast with its peer group. This high R-square also validates the close tracking potential of the fund which enables it to maintain a best-in-class expense ratio. Given the heightened systematic risk of the fund, excess returns generated by the fund are sub-par with the Treynor ratio lagging peers and also coming off by almost 50% from its 10-year average. Even if you look at things from a total risk perspective, you can see that the Sharpe ratio has come off with time and, currently, also lags peers.

Conclusion

In light of the pandemic that we've been afflicted with, the value of the biotech sector has gained further credence. XBI is a well-diversified, efficient biotech ETF that has been a traditionally strong performer that has done very well over the last few months. That said, the quality of returns has been generated at the cost of high volatility and risk. Besides, on the charts, XBI looks a bit overbought. I would prefer to wait for a pullback before considering an investment in this ETF.

