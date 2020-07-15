In the past five years, the number of technically-insolvent companies in the S&P 500 has more than tripled, primarily due to share buybacks funded with debt.

The Desirability Of Share Repurchases For Exiting And Continuing Shareholders

In principle, I'm not against share repurchases. My views on buybacks are reflected in my article "The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks." In that article, I wrote, "I agree entirely with Warren Buffett's view, published in his 2016 annual letter." Below are excerpts from Mr Buffett's letter,

In the investment world, discussions about share repurchases often become heated. But I’d suggest that participants in this debate take a deep breath: Assessing the desirability of repurchases isn’t that complicated. From the standpoint of exiting shareholders, repurchases are always a plus. Though the day-to-day impact of these purchases is usually minuscule, it’s always better for a seller to have an additional buyer in the market. For continuing shareholders, however, repurchases only make sense if the shares are bought at a price below intrinsic value. When that rule is followed, the remaining shares experience an immediate gain in intrinsic value....the question of whether a repurchase action is value-enhancing or value-destroying for continuing shareholders is entirely purchase-price dependent....When CEOs or boards are buying a small part of their own company, though, they all too often seem oblivious to price. Would they behave similarly if they were managing a private company with just a few owners and were evaluating the wisdom of buying out one of them? Of course not.

What I'm writing about today, though, is not to do with whether companies should repurchase shares or the price they should pay. Rather, it's a discussion on where are the limits on the amount of a company's precious funds, available liquidity, and shareholders' equity, that should be used up in pursuit of share repurchases. Share repurchases, often purely to artificially inflate EPS, to give an appearance of earnings' growth.

Share Repurchases Taken To Excess - Potentially Mirroring The Excesses Of CFDs and Sub-prime Mortgages Triggering The GFC

The views expressed in the heading above may attract disbelief, or a hostile reaction. But so too did the views of critics of excesses in relation to sub-prime mortgages and CFDs leading up to the GFC. Wikipedia provides a timeline leading up to and beyond the GFC. Below are some excerpts:

2005 - Robert Shiller gives talks warning about a housing bubble to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. He is ignored, and would later call it an incidence of Groupthink.

Sept. 7 (2005): Nouriel Roubini warns the International Monetary Fund about a coming US housing bust, mortgage-backed securities failures, bank failures, and a recession.

June 25 (2007) FDIC Chair Shelia Bair cautioned against the more flexible risk management standards of the Basel II international accord and lowering bank capital requirements generally: "There are strong reasons for believing that banks left to their own devices would maintain less capital -- not more -- than would be prudent...."

January (2011) The U.S. Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission reported its findings in January 2011. It concluded that "the crisis was avoidable and was caused by: Widespread failures in financial regulation, including the Federal Reserve’s failure to stem the tide of toxic mortgages; Dramatic breakdowns in corporate governance including too many financial firms acting recklessly and taking on too much risk; An explosive mix of excessive borrowing and risk by households and Wall Street that put the financial system on a collision course with crisis; Key policy makers ill prepared for the crisis, lacking a full understanding of the financial system they oversaw; and systemic breaches in accountability and ethics at all levels.“[237]

Professor Raghuram Rajan, former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund, was particularly prescient in his warnings in 2005 of the issues that would lead to the GFC. Prof. Rajan gave his warnings in a speech titled "Has Financial Development Made the World Riskier?" at a function for Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan. Here are some excerpts from that speech:

The knowledge that managers are being evaluated against others can induce superior performance, but also a variety of perverse behavior. One is the incentive to take risk that is concealed from investors - since risk and return are related, the manager then looks as if he outperforms peers given the risk he takes. Typically, the kinds of risks that can be concealed most easily, given the requirement of periodic reporting, are risks that generate severe adverse consequences with small probability but, in return, offer generous compensation the rest of the time. These risks are known as tail risks. A second form of perverse behavior is the incentive to herd with other investment managers on investment choices because herding provides insurance the manager will not underperform his peers. Herd behaviors can move asset prices away from fundamentals. Both behaviors can reinforce each other during an asset price boom when investment managers are willing to bear the low probability tail risk that asset prices will revert to fundamentals abruptly, and the knowledge that many of their peers are herding on this risk gives them comfort that they will not underperform significantly if boom turns to bust. An environment of low interest rates following a period of high rates is particularly problematic, for not only does the incentive for some participants to “search for yield” go up, but also asset prices are given the initial impetus, which can lead to an upward spiral, creating the conditions for a sharp and messy realignment.

Those warnings from Prof. Rajan are surely as relevant today as they were back in 2005, when first spoken.

Notably, in this February 2019 interview, "This Economist Predicted the Last Crisis. What’s the Next One? (Ep. 366)", Prof. Rajan predicts another financial crisis,

But corporations, which didn’t lever up that much before the crisis, have levered up more. In private equity, the kind of leverage ratios you see today for transactions that are done are approaching the ones that were done before the crisis. Also, loans without covenants, loans without controls for the lender. And who’s holding these loans? Well, it turns out the pension funds, insurance companies. All those entities.

S&P 500: Share Repurchases And Negative Equity

Below I address in respect of companies in the S&P 500 (SPY):

Limited Liability, And Technical Insolvency Versus Insolvency

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Step Too Far - Incentivized Risk Taking

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - Creating A Risk Of Widespread Capital Destruction

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Growing Problem - Increasing Tail Risk

Limited Liability And Technical Insolvency Vs. Insolvency

I'm not legally qualified, and I do not seek to provide legal advice. I will just explain the concepts of limited liability and solvency as I understand them.

The Concept And Purposes Of Limited Liability -

Most jurisdictions provide for legal entities in the form of limited liability corporations, where the liability of shareholders is limited to capital contributed. This is done to facilitate the formation of capital, allowing the growth of businesses, thus contributing to the growth of the economy. At the outset, limited liability was seen as a privilege, with strict rules and regulations for the conduct of a company, particularly in relation to return of contributed capital, to protect the interests of creditors. Those principles still apply, but it's now very much left to company management to exercise normal prudence in making a decision such as a return of capital by means of a share repurchase. The further development of company laws and regulations has led to a divergence between the US and the EU. The US has moved more toward further relaxation of regulation to further facilitate capital formation. For example, this excerpt from an Ernst & Young publication on Returning capital to shareholders:

Companies frequently buy their own shares through open market transactions. These transactions rose to prominence in 1982, when the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed boards to authorize managers to repurchase shares this way, subject to a public announcement of a buyback program

On the other hand, while buybacks are allowed in Europe, the EU and its member states have moved to strengthen regulation, increasing the rights and powers of creditors. This article from the Cambridge Journal of Economics, "Limited liability, shareholder rights and the problem of corporate irresponsibility," even goes so far as to argue against the notion of limited liability being necessary for capital formation, and that it fosters irresponsibility. This Cornell Law review "Creditors Versus Capital Formation: The Case against the European Legal Capital Rules" compares the two different approaches, and strongly supports the US system, based on the capital efficiencies and other benefits it provides.

The Concepts Of Insolvency And Technical Insolvency -

At this stage I should provide my understanding of the difference between "insolvent" and "technically insolvent."

An "insolvent" company is one unable to pay its debts, as and when they fall due for payment.

A "technically insolvent" company is one where its liabilities exceed its assets, as is the case with increasing numbers of S&P 500 companies.

An "insolvent" company need not be "technically insolvent" but may lack liquid assets to pay current liabilities.

A "technically insolvent" company need not be "insolvent" so long as it has sufficient liquidity to meet its debts, as and when they fall due.

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Step Too Far - Incentivized Risk Taking

I believe the managements of companies continuing to repurchase shares, despite being technically insolvent, reflects the risk taking described above by Prof. Rajan in 2005:

The incentive to take risk that's concealed from investors - tail risk

The incentive to herd with other investment managers on investment choices

The reasons for my belief are encapsulated in the quote below from fellow author at Dividend Growth Investment+ Club Michael Rogus article "The Death Of Financial Engineering."

And with cheap access to money came some great ideas. Take on a ton of debt and make some good private equity buyouts

Take on a ton of debt and buy back your stock

Take on a ton of debt and boost the dividend

Take on a ton of debt and pay special dividends

Take on a ton of debt and make some acquisitions And why not? You can't blame a good and clever CFO for taking some cheap money and doing some powerful things with it. If you were a young aspiring CFO and you touted holding cash "just in case something happened" you probably wouldn't have had your job for too long. So, lever up they did with some amazing successes.

Michael Rogus goes on to say on the impact of COVID-19:

Longer term, there will be wounds. Companies that survive this near-death experience will have boards that are not so apt to load up the balance sheet with debt or buy back their shares at all-time highs.

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - Creating A Risk Of Widespread Capital Destruction

Technical insolvency is affecting a growing number of companies, brought on by excessive levels of share repurchases over many years. The increasing numbers of technically-insolvent companies is only the tip of the iceberg. Many more companies are reducing capital and taking on more debt in pursuit of share repurchases to prop up EPS growth. The problems are only beginning to surface as share repurchases to boost EPS begin to reach and exceed their reasonable limits. It should be abundantly clear reducing equity and at the same time increasing debt greatly magnifies risk for secured lenders, unsecured creditors, and shareholders of a company. As Prof. Rajan points out, the parties who ultimately bear the "low probability tail risk that asset prices will revert to fundamentals abruptly" include pension funds and insurance companies, holding both loans to, and equity in these over leveraged companies. And then there are the unsecured creditors, including many small businesses, likely to be forced into bankruptcy by the domino effect of failures of businesses to which they provide products and services.

Bases Of Secured Borrowing And Lending -

Lenders look for security for amounts loaned in the form of assets owned by the borrower and the sufficiency of borrower's future income streams to meet interest and debt repayment instalments as and when they fall due.

Asset-Based Lending -

A lender generally looks for a margin between the value of tangible assets provided as security (such as land and buildings) and the amount loaned. Even where the value of the secured asset provides a margin above the loaned amount, lenders generally still look for ability to repay, without any necessity to realize the asset. An exception would be share margin lending. With asset based lending, if the business fails and is unable to make repayments from cash flows, the tangible assets still have value and can be sold to recover the amount loaned.

Cash Flow-Based Lending -

In some instances, loans are provided secured purely over future income streams. This is particularly so where the value of any assets used to produce income relies primarily on future income streams. An example would be the stream of income from sale of ore from a remote copper mining location. For such projects, it's possible to put in place arrangements providing security for the lender over the ore sales proceeds. In this form of limited recourse lending, if the business fails, or is unable to generate sufficient income to meat loan and interest repayments, the lender does not have back up security in the form of saleable assets.

Moving From Bricks And Mortar To An Online Virtual World -

As we move to an online virtual world, the value of more and more businesses is based primarily on the current value of future income streams, reflected as goodwill or intangible assets in the balance sheet. Accordingly, more and more lending is necessarily based purely on the expected amount and degree of certainty of future cash flows. If those expected future cash flows are not achieved, and loan and interest payments are unable to be met, the lender has no fall back position in the form of a saleable asset to recover amounts owed. Prof. Rajan appears to be saying (see above) these risks are made worse today by, "...loans without covenants, loans without controls for the lender..."

Effect Of Accounting Standards On Net Assets/Liabilities Position -

The impact of recent accounting standards changes on reporting of capital leases has increased the value of both assets and liabilities reported in balance sheets, but has not had significant impact on reported net assets/liabilities. However, other accounting standard requirements can and do have significant impact on the reporting of asset values. The value of land and buildings on balance sheets at historical depreciated cost can result in tangible asset values far below current intrinsic value. The value of goodwill and other intangible assets in the balance sheet may be far below their intrinsic value. Accounting standards do not allow research and development to be capitalized, even though it may create significant value based on future cash flows from commercialization. Similar for activities such as marketing expenditures creating goodwill. There also can be a lack of comparability between similar companies, where one has developed unrecorded goodwill and other intangible assets internally, while another has acquired goodwill and other intangible assets, which are able to be valued in the balance sheet based on purchase price. But this does not alter or mitigate against the risks associated with the trend of increasing numbers of companies becoming technically insolvent.

Share Repurchases While Technically Insolvent - A Growing Problem - Increasing Tail Risk

In a previous article "Home Depot: A Concerning Trend In Buybacks" I identified nine companies, out of the Dividend Growth Income+ Club's database of 127 dividend-paying companies, with negative capital at the end of first quarter 2020, compared to just one at end of 2014. I indicated my intention to further assess the extent of the issue in a further article on prevalence of technical insolvency for all companies included in the S&P 500. Having screened all 500 companies in the S&P 500, I identified nine companies with negative equity in 2014, increasing to 30 with negative equity at end of first quarter 2020. I further screened these companies to exclude those with no share repurchases, those with no additional debt, and those with an improvement (reduction) in the level of negative equity between 2014 and today. This reduced the starting number to four, increasing to 20 by today. The year in which each of these twenty companies, Home Depot Inc. (HD), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Boeing Company (BA), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC), MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSCI), VeriSign Inc. (VRSN), Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Masco Corporation (MAS), Waters Corporation (WAT), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), and L Brands Inc. (LB), first became technically insolvent is indicated in Table 1 below.

Table 1

Table 1 shows a steady increase in the number of companies with negative equity over the last five to six years. The extent of the financial impact is shown in Table 2 below.

Table 2

All 20 of the above companies have undertaken significant share repurchases, totaling $221 billion, over the six-year-plus period 2015 to the end of first quarter 2020. Their current technically-insolvent state can be attributed to these share repurchases. Seventeen also paid dividends, over the same period, totaling $112 billion, to bring total distributions to $333 billion. However, additions to equity, in the way of earnings and share issues, over the same period were only $229 billion, $104 billion less than distributions to shareholders. Clearly, if this $104 billion did not come from additions to equity, it had to come from somewhere else. In fact, the $104 billion was funded by additional borrowings of $90 billion, and increase in other net liabilities of $13 billion. Now, there will be some who will say, for example, Home Depot has land and buildings with far greater value than the amounts shown on the balance sheet. Home Depot does not really have negative equity, so what's the problem? The real problem is not the negative equity, per se, but the ongoing trend to reduce equity and increase debt, in order to artificially increase EPS, with a flow on effect to share price. Continuing to distribute 30% more than earnings, and to fund these excess distributions with debt, is not sustainable. Also, not every company in the above table will have undervalued tangible assets on its balance sheet, as is likely the case with Home Depot. Finally, the above companies are almost certainly only the tip of the iceberg, identified through their negative equity status. There are undoubtedly many additional companies actively reducing their equity through excessive share repurchases funded by additional borrowings.

Summary And Conclusions:

These growing numbers of technically insolvent companies is a sign the excessive share repurchases over the last five to 10 years are approaching their reasonable limits. This is coming at a time when weakened balance sheets are coming under further pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. It might not be a major problem for Home Depot, but can the same be said for all the companies listed above, and other companies in the S&P 500 following this path. Most of the companies listed above have the option to cut dividends, as well as share repurchases, to bolster their liquidity. But what will this do for their share prices? There are many more in the universe of companies that have been aggressively repurchasing shares. How many of these will end up technically insolvent, and then progress to insolvency and bankruptcy, from a combination of share repurchases and the impact of COVID-19? This is a growing problem that needs to be addressed. If companies fail due excessive distributions, could there be class actions in respect of the distribution of assets of the company to shareholders, despite shareholders having no equitable interest in the amounts distributed, at the time of distribution?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.