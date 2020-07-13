However, I think investors should wait a year to get a clearer picture of whether the recent earnings spike is permanent or a transitory effect.

I can see the appeal, the bank has shown explosive earnings growth over the past year and looks cheap if you assume it can continue firing on all cylinders.

This website's quant system currently identifies Eagle Bancorp Montana as the top regional bank out of more than 200 peers.

Since March, I've been focused on banks, and community and regional banks in particular. They've gotten walloped; the median stock is down around 35% year-to-date. The Community Bank ETF (QABA) is also down 37% year-to-date as of this writing. That's simply astounding, given that the overall market is essentially flat on the year, or even up if you use the Nasdaq as your barometer. As such, I'm always on the hunt for more good banking stocks.

If you're a member of Seeking Alpha premium, you may have noticed that this website now offers quant ratings. An AI-system scans through the U.S.-listed stocks and categorizes them on a vast number of factors. Thus, it was interesting to scan through this website's quant ratings and see the algorithm's highest-rated stocks.

And, at the top of the list for regional banks, we have Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT). It's not only the top ranked regional bank, it's also the #6-ranked overall financial stock out of more than 600:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Quant Ranking. Source: Seeking Alpha. Rankings from July 11, 2020.

For posterity's sake, here are the top 10 regional banks as of this writing:

This is an interesting list. It's almost exclusively focused on smaller banks - the largest is at a still-modest $493 million market cap. Of the bunch, only #8 Citizens & Northern (CZNC) has a reasonably active following among the retail investing community. So it's worth diving in further to see if Seeking Alpha's quant has unearthed some gems.

Also, for those curious, here are the site's top 10 financial stocks overall:

Our focus bank today, Eagle Bancorp Montana is #6. It's there among a diverse group of companies including Bank of America (BAC), Japan's Nomura (NMR), and a variety of specialty finance shops that are off the beaten radar.

Eagle Bancorp Montana: Company Background

Source: The company's advertising material

Eagle is the holding company for the Opportunity Bank of Montana, which has 98 years of history in the state. The bank has grown rapidly in recent years, both internally and via merger. It now holds $1 billion in assets, putting it far ahead of the typical rural community banking franchise.

Data by YCharts

Like many community and regional banks, shares absolutely exploded in late 2016. That's when hopes of a big Fed rate-hike cycle and inflation kicked off. Eagle's stock doubled in months. Shares lagged in 2018, however, they rallied to new all-time highs earlier in 2020.

That's because the company started reporting blow-out earnings. As SA's quant shows, Eagle gets a perfect A+ rating in earnings revisions. It also scores nicely on growth and momentum:

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, according to the quant, value and profitability are both holding Eagle back. That's a reasonable judgment. Up until last year, Eagle was not a particularly profitable bank - it earned subpar returns on its assets and equity. And today, based on valuations, Eagle doesn't stand out either; Eagle stock is down much less than other regional banks. Let's take a closer look.

Recent Earnings Are Unusually Strong

Eagle has enjoyed explosive earnings growth in recent years:

Data by YCharts

The issue with Eagle is that its recent results don't appear to be representative of its long-term core earnings base. Why do I say that? Just look at the company's 10-year results:

Source: QuickFS

Over the past ten years, the company put up an utterly forgettable 0.6% Return on Assets and 5.2% Return on Equity. For comparison's sake, a median regional bank should make around 0.8% ROA and 9% ROE in normal times. So Eagle Bancorp Montana was dramatically underearning what it should be for a small bank.

As you can see, however, ROE spiked last year, surging from 6% to 10%. If the bank can sustain a 10% ROE going forward, it'd be a strong buy at the current 0.8x book value and a 8x P/E ratio. From the 10-year data, we see that the bank has been a fast grower in recent years, with compound rates around 15% annually for net income, deposits, and gross loans.

If -- key word -- it can consistently earn a 10% ROE while growing at this rate, this would be an excellent banking franchise. In fact, if you can buy a bank at 8x earnings that is growing at 15%/year, you could conceivably get 20%/year annualized returns for quite awhile. With that growth rate, the market would eventually "discover" the stock and push the P/E up to at least 12x if not 14-15x. Needless to say, expanding from a 8 to a 12 P/E while also growing underlying earnings at 15%/year is a gold mine in the banking space.

Question is, was last year's ROE surge the new normal or just a blip? A bank that consistently spits out a 5% ROE - as Eagle Bancorp Montana did prior to last year - typically sells at book value or less. In that world, the current 0.8x book value is entirely fair given the sour economic conditions and specific risks to the Montana economy.

Montana In Focus

Investors may stereotype Montana as being a vast wilderness with the main industries being ranching and mining/natural resources. That's not entirely wrong, by the way, but things are evolving. Montana has enjoyed an influx of wealthy West Coast folks who are seeking out second homes. As such, housing and tourism drive more of the economy than you might expect at first glance, particularly in resort areas such as Bozeman.

As for Eagle specifically, the bank isn't loaded to the gills with energy or other problematic loan categories. That's in part because Eagle is one of Montana's largest banks, and has 24 different branches across the state. This minimizes its concentration to any one industry or town within the state.

From the last earnings report:

" Eagle’s 5 largest concentrations by industry as a percent of total loans are lessors of nonresidential buildings (9.74%), lessors of residential buildings (5+ units) (6.57%), construction and related (5.80%), farm and ranch related (5.33%) and hotels (2.65%)."

Some of those, like hotels and construction, are not ideal in the current economic environment. However, they aren't huge exposures. Eagle hasn't bet the farm on any one industry or sector, and as such, is in good position to soldier through Covid-19, even if Montana's economy slows down more than the national economy.

In fact, Eagle's earnings were actually up sharply this quarter, despite the virus. This appears to be in large part because Eagle is active in making mortgage loans, and there was a lot of profitability tied to high transaction volume in that category. Eagle also engaged in several mergers and loan purchases from other banks in recent years, adding more moving parts to earnings.

In general, I wouldn't bank on mortgage loans remaining extremely strong given the troubled economic conditions nationally. That said, housing is holding up better than most other sectors; the quarantine appears to be motivating many people to upgrade their living situations.

I don't have enough data to judge the impact on Montana housing in particular, but it's reasonable to think there might be a benefit as people seek properties with more acreage outside of major cities. Montana was already a big second home market for wealthy people from California and other such states; that activity could certainly pick up.

Eagle Bancorp Montana: Worth Buying Today?

Potential investors should also note the following risk factor from the company's 10-K. The company's auditor identified specific material weakness with the bank's accounting process:

During the course of preparing our audited financial statements for our 2019 Form 10-K, we, in conjunction with our independent registered public accounting firm, concluded that a lack of adequate controls in connection with the review of manual journal entries constituted a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, the design of the manual journal entry review control did not ensure that all manual journal entries were captured and independently reviewed, thus management could not ensure that all entries were accurate and could not verify all manual journal entries contained sufficient supporting documentation.

The bank goes on to explain that this didn't cause any major errors in its past years' financial reports. However, investors should still be cautious - most banks don't have material weakness in their accounting. Eagle has made three mergers in recent years - that could explain the accounting slip-ups. Still, it's worth watching this if you are a long-term investor in the bank. On the other hand, assuming this warning is lifted next year, it could help lead to a higher valuation as investors build more confidence in the bank's earnings outlook going forward.

I'd normally be willing to pay a modest premium to book value for a fast-growing bank with a 10% ROE. If you think Eagle's big surge in 2019's profitability sticks, the stock is arguably 30-40% undervalued and should trade up to at least 1.1-1.2x book value in due time as conditions improve.

I, for one, am not yet convinced though. Particularly with so many recent mergers, it's hard for me to evaluate the standalone earnings power here. If the bank goes back to earning 6% ROEs, it could well be a value trap at this price. Throw in the accounting red flag, and I'm going to pass on this one for the time being.

That said, there's more good than bad here, and I'm bullish on regional banks in general. I'd be happy to hold this as part of my broad basket of community banks. It's just that with the sector down nearly 40% this year, there's deep value all over the place, so we can afford to be selective.

