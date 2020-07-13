Competition in the collaboration space is will limit Slack’s profitability as it continues to need to spend on Sales and Marketing to communicate its value proposition.

Despite the blockbuster revenue growth, the company still ended up with a higher operating loss compared to last year. This is due mainly to higher Sales and Marketing costs.

As the economy and businesses grapple with the “new normal” brought about by the pandemic certain trends have been accelerated and pushed into the forefront. As people adapt to new modes of life, businesses that enable us to work, study, shop, and interact virtually have skyrocketed to mainstream adoption.

Companies developing software for collaboration and communication are suddenly essential and pushed into the spotlight. While Zoom (ZM) had been the top stock in the headlines due to its astronomical revenue growth in Q1 2020, another popular collaboration tool Slack (WORK) had impressive growth as well.

Slack revenues have grown due to the work from home trend yet so have its costs

The company’s Q1 2020 revenue growth has been amazing as the company grew revenues by 50% year over year. Total revenue was $201.7 million with Gross profit at $176 million implying a gross margin of 87.3%. However, despite the blockbuster revenue growth, the company still ended up with a higher operating loss of $76.2 million (compared to an operating loss of $38.4 in the same quarter last year). What gives? Looking into the income statement we can see that the bulk of operating expenses are in Sales and Marketing costs which increased by 65.11%.

Data by YCharts

Slack First Quarter Results

Looking into Slack’s fillings, I was able to examine this cost more closely. Sales and Marketing expenses consist of personnel costs, overhead costs for free users of Slack, and commissions. The company disclosed that this portion of costs is only going to increase as it increases headcount for sales and marketing personnel.

The company, unfortunately, does not disclose its number of paid users, therefore, making it difficult for us to calculate its user acquisition costs. Slack does disclose the number of paid customers/companies which was 122,000 (in Q1 2020 12,000 customers were added). Out of these customers/companies, 963 were paying more than $100,000 annually (these make up 49% of the company's total revenue). We know that Slack spent $110.3 million in sales and marketing in Q1 2020.

Let's assume that Sales and Marketing costs per client are proportional to the revenue they generate. So for enterprise clients, Slack spent ($110.3 million * 49%) $54 million in Q1 2020 for Sales and Marketing. The increase in paid enterprise customers for the quarter is 70 (963 less 893 reported the previous quarter). This implies that Slack "paid" $771,428 to acquire customers that generate $100,000 annually. In other words, despite the work from home environment being conducive for the company, Slack is still having to spend a lot in trying to convince consumers of its value.

Examining Slack's marketing costs as a % of revenue vis-a-vis main competitor Microsoft (MSFT), which is a larger more established firm, we can see that Slack is at a disadvantage. Even compared to start-up peer (TWLO), Slack's marketing cost is higher. Note that we can see Zoom's marketing cost as a percentage of revenue start to trend down given that the company is scaling well due to the pandemic. Having initial high marketing costs during a company's growth phase is fine as long as 1) it won't continue into the future and 2) the company has an extremely "sticky" product. However, that might not seem to be the case with Slack due to the competitive dynamics of the industry.

Teams and the issue of free

The existence of Microsoft Teams poses a long-term threat to Slack but not in particular for the reason you might think. Apart from the competitive threat of the product (i.e. companies choosing Teams over Slack), Teams also suppresses the perceived value offering of Slack. Let me explain.

Price and perceived value are inexplicably linked. We “know” a latte in a café costs around $3-4 because Starbucks (SBUX) and other major chains charge that amount. That price becomes the “anchor price” and would cause a latte priced at $20 would be too expensive as it’s too far away from the anchor price. What if then hypothetically, Starbucks started charging only 10 cents for a latte (assuming no change in quality). That extremely low price by a major provider would then drag the anchor price to be less than the original $5. In order to charge $5, other cafes would need to find a way to justify that price. This is the same situation that Slack finds itself in.

Slack’s software could be providing tremendous value to an organization. However, because Microsoft is giving away the enterprise version Teams for free with Office 365 most organizations would assume that Slack’s software should be priced low. After-all how expensive should this be if the other guy is giving it away for "free". In order to justify Slack’s premium pricing, the company needs to increase it's spending on Sales and Marketing in order to communicate the value differentiators of the product. I believe that Slack would have difficulty scaling unless it makes a clear its advantages over Teams. These advantages need to be major advantages and from what I’ve seen, it looks like Slack so far only has a minor edge.

The other major risk, at least in the short-term, of having a free competing is that the US is currently in a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company disclosed in their 10-Q that they “experienced an increase in paid customer churn from small businesses, from which we estimate approximately 25% of our business is derived”. Apart from churn, small and medium businesses would be hesitant in the first place to pay for Slack in the first place as their budgets could be slashed. The company currently has a net retention rate of 132%, it will be interesting to see if this holds next quarter.

Microsoft being a much larger competitor doesn’t help Slack in any way. Microsoft has started investing significantly in an ad campaign for Teams. I’m not saying these ad campaigns will sway customers to choose Teams instead of Slack. Rather, in order to compete, Slack would need to launch its own campaign further driving Marketing costs higher. Furthermore, Slack’s campaign has to convince customers that its offering is better than not only Teams but other emerging competitors as well.

Slack is partnering up to improve its value proposition

In order to better compete, Slack recently announced a partnership with Amazon. that could give it an edge over teams. The advantages for Slack, apart from gaining Amazon as an enterprise client, are the improvement in its voice and videoconferencing as the company moves to Amazon’s Chime service as well as better integration between Slack and AWS. Integration improvements will allow easy transfer of data between Slack and AWS for features like alerts etc. and make Slack a preferred service for AWS clients. This partnership speaks to how Slack is intending to combat Microsoft from a product perspective.

“The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,” says Butterfield in a statement today. “Strategically partnering with AWS allows both companies to scale to meet demand and deliver enterprise-grade offerings to our customers.”

Slack partners with Amazon to take on Microsoft Teams

Conclusion

Competition in the collaboration space is will limit Slack’s profitability as it continues to need to spend on Sales and Marketing to communicate its value proposition. I am not saying that Slack won’t be a successful company but its current valuation of 24.6x Price to Sales with a yearly net loss assumes that the company can properly scale the business. This may not be true as Sales and Marketing as a % of revenues remain stubbornly high and we can see competition increasing in the space. Slack is a "wait and see" for me (Hold rating).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

