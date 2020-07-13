It has performed well due to its recent announcements and the overall strength of the market.

In May, I wrote an in-depth article comparing Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). In the report, I concluded that Microsoft was a better investment because of its hold on corporate clients and its vast opportunity in cloud computing.

I also wrote that Apple was a great buy because of its hold on consumers, vast ecosystem, growth of its wearables and accessories, and services section. But, I also warned about some key risks that the firm faces. Among them, I pointed to antitrust issues and risks to its key services segment products. I concluded that the two firms were great companies to invest in.

Since then, Apple shares have jumped by ~30% while Microsoft is up by ~20%. Their valuations have climbed to more than ~$1.6 trillion each, meaning that the two firms represent ~12.5% of the S&P 500.

In this report, I will explain why I expect the firm's shares to jump to ~$400 in the next few weeks and then return to ~330 eventually. As I will explain, this pullback will be necessary for the firm's overall bull run to continue.

Why Apple shares have performed well

There are several reasons why Apple has done well in the past few months. First, the overall stock market has been doing well after falling sharply in March. The S&P 500 has jumped by ~12% while the Nasdaq is up by ~22%. This trend, I believe, has been driven by the optimism of a V-shaped recovery coupled with the ongoing actions by the Federal Reserve.

Second, Apple has made several announcements during this period. For example, at the WWDC event, the firm made some major announcements, including the launch of its own silicon chips. I believe that the transition from Intel (INTC) to in-house chips will be a game-changer in the PC industry. It will enable the company to potentially lower prices on its PCs and have a bigger say on what it wants in these products. In the past, Apple had to deal with underwhelming products supplied by Intel.

Third, for the iPhones, the company announced iOS 14, which will have more features than the current generation. For one, it will allow more customization like allowing widgets on the home screen. The goal of this new feature, together with the relatively cheaper iPhones is to draw more Android users into the ecosystem.

Fourth, Apple has received multiple analysts' upgrades in the past few months. In recent notes, analysts at Deutsche Bank (DB), Raymond James, Wedbush, UBS, Cowen, RBC, and Bank of America (BAC) have upgraded their target for the stock to ~$400. Finally, the App Store has done well as people spend most of their times at home.

Meanwhile, the firm has faced numerous challenges during this period. The continuation of the first wave of COVID-19 has made the firm closed some of its stores in the US. This is partly offset by the fact that the Chinese economy to be doing well, as evidenced by the recent retail sales and PMI numbers. For example, according to CINNO, the company sold more than 3.9 million phones in the country in May, up from 3.05 million in the previous year.

Also, as I have written before, Apple is facing more pressure about its App Store practices. I expect that these issues will remain, especially in Europe, where Spotify (SPOT) is suing the company.

Apple looking ahead

Apple will release its second quarter's earnings on July 29. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts expect the company to announce revenue of ~51.79 billion, down from ~53.81 billion in the same quarter last year. They see the EPS falling to ~$2.03 from last year ~$2.18. For now, I expect the company's earnings to either beat or miss in a big way because of the challenges of forecasting during a pandemic.

Still, the focus among the investment community will be on the services segment. In the first quarter, the segment grew by 17% to $13.3 billion. It had more than 515 million subscribers, up from 125 million from a year ago. The company hopes to get these numbers to 600 million by the end of the year.

From a valuation standpoint, I believe that this segment represents a larger share of Apple's total value than what most analysts believe. For example, in the same quarter, Netflix (NFLX) made $5.7 billion from its 182 million subscribers and has a market cap of $241 billion. It has a gross margin of 37.59% compared with Apple's services gross margin was at 65.4%.

Its revenue grew by 14% in the first quarter. Therefore, looking at these numbers, and adding the value of the overall Apple's ecosystem, I believe the services segment is worth more than $500 billion that analysts at Wedbush estimate.

In addition to the second quarter's earnings, analysts will be looking at the upcoming announcements. Analysts, including Ming Chi Kuo, expect the firm to announce three iPhones (iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and Pro Max). The three phones will have a 5.4', 6.4' and 6.6' screens and possibly have higher refresh rate screens.

Most importantly, Kuo estimates that the iPhones will ship in a smaller box because Apple will not include a charger. There are two points here. First, Apple believes that most iPhone buyers already have a charger at home. Second, Apple could compensate for the lack of charger by making a modest cut to the three iPhones. It can then start selling the chargers for a reduced fee. Also, Apple could justify the decision for environmental reasons. Other device manufacturers, like Samsung, will also stop offering chargers in 2021.

An iPhone with no charger matters because Apple spends millions of dollars, creating chargers every year. Also, it will be a way of the firm to boost its wearables, home, and accessories business that made $6.3 billion in the first quarter.

Apple share price forecast

I believe that Apple's stock price will continue rising in the long term because of the quality of its devices, the sticky moat it has created, and the stable dividend it provides. I also believe that we tend to ignore how innovative the company is.

In general, I expect that stocks will continue to do well, albeit with significant volatility because of the upcoming earnings season. This trend will continue partly because of the programs that the Federal Reserve is implementing. If the number of coronavirus cases in the US continues, I expect more actions by the bank to support the economy.

Also, I have been using CNN Money's Fear and greed index a lot recently. As of this writing, the index is currently at 59, which means that investors are getting greedy. But they are not extremely greedy yet, which means that stocks have more room to run.

Next, looking at the daily chart, we see that the Apple shares are $14 below the psychologically-important level of $400. I expect that bulls will continue to push the price to this level. Also, we see that Apple shares tend to have significant pullbacks whenever it crosses an important psychological level. In July 2018, the stock had a major pullback after crossing $200.

Similarly, this year, it dropped sharply after crossing the $300 mark. Therefore, I expect a similar pullback when it crosses $400. If it does, the next support to watch will be around $330, which is along the previous resistance level. It is also slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. This retracement connects the lowest level this year with the hypothetical resistance at $400.

Final thoughts

Apple has created one of the most powerful and diversified moats in corporate America. Its products are loved by millions of people around the world and its services portfolio will keep supporting it as devices sales fall. Therefore, I expect that the shares will continue rising in the long term. In the short-term however, I expect that the stock will have a significant pullback as it has always done in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.