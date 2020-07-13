Between its 2.7% yield, 7-8% annual earnings growth, and 0.8% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe shares of Lockheed Martin are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

Lockheed Martin is also trading at what I believe is an 8% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from Gurufocus, as well as the DDM.

Despite the difficult operating environment, Lockheed Martin managed to advance its revenues by 9.2% in Q1 2020, its diluted EPS by 1.5%, and FCF by an impressive 46.6% YoY.

The fact that Lockheed Martin's diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios are both below 40% suggest that the stock's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

In an uncertain operating environment amid a global pandemic, it's especially important that a dividend growth investor focuses on high-quality dividend growth stocks.

What better way to play off of the long-term trend of growing global defense spending, than to discuss the largest defense contractor in the world in Lockheed Martin (LMT).

As I'll discuss below for the first time since I initiated coverage in the stock last October, Lockheed Martin boasts a well-covered dividend with annual high-single digit growth potential, Lockheed Martin also delivered strong operating results for Q1 2020 and possesses an investment-grade balance sheet, and trades at a discount to my estimated fair value, which backs up my bullish thesis for Lockheed Martin.

Dividend Coverage Has Improved In The Past Year

Even though Lockheed Martin's yield of 2.73% is well within a reasonable range of the S&P 500's 1.87% yield, I continue to maintain that it is always reasonable to examine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend.

Lockheed Martin generated $6.08 in diluted EPS in Q1 2020 against $2.40 of dividends/share paid out during that time, for a diluted EPS payout ratio of 39.5%, which is a slight improvement to when I last covered the stock's diluted EPS payout ratio.

Moving to FCF for Q1 2020, Lockheed Martin generated $2.314 billion in operating cash flow against $293 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $2.021 billion (according to data sourced from page 6 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-Q).

Against the $693 million of dividends paid during the first quarter, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 34.3%.

This is once again an improvement to the last time that I covered Lockheed Martin.

Given that Lockheed Martin's payout ratios are undoubtedly sustainable at current levels and that I actually expect them to slightly expand over the long-term, I believe that Lockheed Martin's long-term dividend growth will slightly exceed whatever earnings growth Lockheed Martin is able to achieve for shareholders.

When factoring in that Yahoo Finance analysts are forecasting 8.8% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (a notable decline from Lockheed Martin's 15.8% annual earnings growth over the previous 5 years), I believe Lockheed Martin is positioned to conservatively deliver long-term annual dividend growth of 7.75%.

Lockheed Martin Delivers Solid Operating Results Despite COVID-19

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Lockheed Martin delivered fantastic operating results in Q1 2020, especially through the lens of COVID-19 and its detrimental impact to the operating results of many businesses in the first quarter of this year.

Starting off with revenue, Lockheed Martin generated $15.651 billion in Q1 2020, which is a 9.2% YoY increase from the $14.336 billion generated in Q1 2019 (according to page 5 of Lockheed Martin's Q1 2020 earnings press release).

Leading the impressive advance in revenue, was the Aeronautics segment, which grew its revenue 14.1% YoY, according to CEO Marillyn Hewson's opening remarks during Lockheed Martin's Q1 2020 earnings call, from $5.584 billion in Q1 2019 to $6.369 billion in Q1 2020.

The Missiles and Fire Control segment followed closely behind Aeronautics, posting 11.4% YoY growth in revenue from the $2.350 billion generated in Q1 2019 to $2.619 billion generated in Q1 2020.

The Rotary and Mission Systems segment was the only segment to post a decline in revenue, although that decline was only 0.4% YoY from the $3.762 billion generated in Q1 2019 to $3.746 billion in Q1 2020.

Rounding out the segments, the Space segment increased its revenue 10.5% from $2.640 billion in Q1 2019 to $2.917 billion in Q1 2020.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

As I had previously alluded to in my analysis of Lockheed Martin's dividend safety, Lockheed Martin's FCF in Q1 2020 comfortably covered the company's dividend obligation.

Lockheed Martin's FCF surged 46.6% YoY from $1.379 billion in Q1 2019 to $2.021 billion in Q1 2020.

When also including the $756 million in share buybacks completed during the first quarter, Lockheed Martin managed to retain 28.3% or $572 million of its FCF.

This allowed the company's cash position to increase from $1.514 billion at the beginning of the quarter to $1.988 billion at the end of the first quarter (page 18 of Lockheed Martin's Q1 2020 earnings press release).

The fact that Lockheed Martin maintains a near $2 billion cash and cash equivalents position in combination with its 28.3% FCF retention rate leaves the company with both ample liquidity and a cash flow cushion in the event of a COVID-19 related downturn.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Lockheed Martin managed to maintain its all-time high backlog of orders at $144 billion by securing more than $15 billion in orders during the quarter to offset the near $16 billion in sales during the quarter, as indicated in CEO Marillyn Hewson's opening remarks during Lockheed Martin's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Leading the way with orders during the quarter, the RMS segment booked over $7 billion, led by its Sikorsky organization, which booked over $4 billion of orders, according to CEO Marillyn Hewson's opening remarks in Lockheed Martin's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

In many ways, Lockheed Martin's updated outlook for 2020 that was discussed during its Q1 2020 earnings call is the same as the prior outlook.

The only discernable difference between the two outlooks, is that Lockheed Martin revised its mid-point 2020 sales outlook downward by $375 million from $63.500 billion to $63.125 billion.

Lockheed Martin's $23.80 midpoint diluted EPS forecast for FY 2020 would represent an 8.4% YoY increase over the $21.95 in diluted EPS generated in FY 2019.

When I take into consideration Lockheed Martin's robust outlook for 2020, strong cash position, and ample retained FCF, I believe that Lockheed Martin is capable of making a solid long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While Lockheed Martin is the clear leader of the defense contractor industry, the company faces its fair share of risks. Rather than focusing on risks from Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K (as they're mostly redundant from the previous 10-K when I initiated coverage in the company), I'll be discussing the COVID-19 related risks facing Lockheed Martin as outlined in Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-Q.

The first COVID-19 related risk facing Lockheed Martin, is that while the company's U.S. production facilities have been operating to meet national security commitments to the U.S. Government and military, any COVID-19 outbreaks at production facilities could result in a temporary halt to production, which could adversely impact Lockheed Martin's operating and financial results in any given quarter.

It's worth mentioning that while U.S. production facilities have been operating near capacity through COVID-19, the different practices of other countries aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 could result in international production facility slowdowns or stoppages, which could also result in negative developments in Lockheed Martin's operating and financial results.

COVID-19 has also resulted in travel restrictions and limitations to the amount of flight test operations and training that is being conducted, which could unfavorably impact Lockheed Martin's operating and financial results if these limitations continue in the quarters ahead.

As a result of Lockheed Martin's dependence on its small and medium-sized supply chain partners and the difficulties some of these supply chain partners are facing in operating to meet their obligations to Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Government, it's worth noting that if Lockheed Martin is unable to mitigate or work around the potential milestone delays on key programs, this could compromise Lockheed Martin's ability to deliver on its contracts with the U.S. Government, which could harm the company from both a financial standpoint and a reputational standpoint.

Another risk facing Lockheed Martin, is that COVID-19 could result in delays in inspection, acceptance, and payment by its customers.

While teleworking has been highly beneficial to many industries of the economy, it remains a challenge to complete inspections and acceptance of a program when such a program is classified, and remote work compromises the classified nature of a program.

Until COVID-19 restrictions pertaining to inspections are lifted, Lockheed Martin may be adversely impacted by delays in sales and cash flows.

The final COVID-19 related risk to Lockheed Martin, is that while the company's ability to access liquidity has been relatively unaffected to date, any negative developments pertaining to COVID-19 could result in downturns in the global capital markets, potentially leading to difficulty on the part of Lockheed Martin in accessing the capital markets.

Even though I have discussed several key COVID-19 related risks facing Lockheed Martin, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks associated with an investment in Lockheed Martin. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Lockheed Martin, I would refer interested readers to pages 43-45 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-Q, pages 9-20 of Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K, and my previous article on Lockheed Martin.

An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount

Although Lockheed Martin is a blue-chip defense contractor, investors would be wise to determine the fair value of a stock before considering an investment to minimize the risk of overpaying for a stock because as we know, overpaying for a stock not only results in a lower starting yield, but it also increases the likelihood of experiencing painful valuation multiple contraction over the long-term.

Taking the above into consideration, I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to establish a fair value for shares of Lockheed Martin.

The first valuation metric that I will utilize to arrive at a fair value for shares of Lockheed Martin is the TTM price to FCF ratio to the 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Lockheed Martin's price to FCF ratio of 15.39 is a bit below its 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 16.01.

Factoring in a reversion to its 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 16.01 and a fair value of $365.40 a share, shares of Lockheed Martin are trading at a 3.9% discount to fair value and offer 4.0% upside from the current price of $351.25 a share (as of July 10, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I will utilize is the TTM PE ratio to 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, Lockheed Martin's TTM PE ratio of 15.94 is slightly below its 13 year median TTM PE ratio of 16.09.

Assuming a reversion to its 13 year median TTM PE ratio of 16.09 and a fair value of $354.56 a share, shares of Lockheed Martin are priced at a 0.9% discount to fair value and offer 0.9% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of Lockheed Martin is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Lockheed Martin, that amount is currently $9.60 (and likely to increase in September).

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the annual total returns that an investor requires on their investments. Although this can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require 10% annual total returns because I believe that provides ample reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM are a matter of data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that Lockheed Martin's payout ratios are positioned to slightly expand over the long-term and that annual earnings growth is conservatively going to be 7-8% over the next decade, I believe a 7.75% long-term DGR is a reasonable expectation.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $426.67 a share, which implies that shares of Lockheed Martin are trading at a 17.7% discount to fair value and offer 21.5% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values together, I compute a fair value of $382.21 a share, which indicates that shares of Lockheed Martin are priced at an 8.1% discount to fair value and offer 8.8% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Lockheed Martin Possesses An Attractive Combination Of Yield And Growth

Lockheed Martin's reputation as the largest defense contractor in the world has allowed it to deliver 17 consecutive annual dividend increases (and most likely its 18th consecutive annual dividend increase come September), and as a result of Lockheed Martin's low payout ratio, I suspect there will be many more dividend increases in the future.

Lockheed Martin's operating fundamentals remain quite strong, with FCF surging from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, and an investment grade balance sheet.

Shares of Lockheed Martin are also trading at what I estimate is an 8% discount to fair value, which is reasonably attractive in a somewhat overvalued broader market such as the one we find ourselves in at this time.

Between its 2.7% yield, 7-8% annual earnings growth, and 0.8% annual valuation multiple expansion, I believe shares of Lockheed Martin are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

As a result of the aforementioned points, I affirm my buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.