We have recently added to a position and feel investors with a low threshold for risk might enter the stock at current prices.

There is dilution risk as the company is under a NYSE notice to get its stock prices up or face delisting. 10-1 isn't out of the question.

Introduction

I have been one of the most frequent writers on TETRA Technologies (TTI) over the last several years, with a number of bullish articles. That is probably due to my extreme familiarity with the company. They are in the fluids business, and I am the FLUIDSDOC. I am sure you can see the attraction. The larger industry has managed to confound the thesis for this company and value has been destroyed along the way. It's been a trail of tears, but at least a couple of times a year, I smile through them and come up with another... bullish article. Holy cow, I can't believe I just wrote that.

Note - this article appeared in The Daily Drilling Report in early June.

TETRA Technologies has three main business lines, two of which are in severe recession from a plethora of ills and one - CSI Compressco (CCLP) - whose fundamentals aren't that bad, but which has been eternally locked in a race with a debt wall in 2022.

Company filings

As of the other day, a significant portion (72.7%) of the $296 mm (2022) notes have been pushed down the road to 2025, leaving a reduced bump for CCLP to surmount - $81 mm in August of 2022. The terms weren't awful either with the coupon rising only a quarter of a percent and adding only $3.7 mm to annual cash interest expense. Little victories.

Even though there is no cross default between TTI and CCLP, the latter's indebtedness has contributed to the decline in the former's share price. With this out of the way, perhaps TTI stock can continue with the uplift it saw, from no other apparent reason last week.

Background

TETRA is a scrappy little company that has suffered mightily in the general downturn, now in its 6th year, and from poor capital allocation decisions in the time prior to. I've written on them a lot in my time on Seeking Alpha, certainly more than any other author.

Most of the articles have been bullish, like this one co-authored with Mr. Bert (who has disappeared from SA since) and all of them have been wrong to be so. Macro events that defy forecasting have sunk this stock each and every time. I mean seriously, who could predict, for example, the relative 'detente' with Iran when so many times it looked like a shooting war was on the horizon? Or that the Saudis would shift gears and flood the USA with crude oil, emptying out its storage into VLCCs, just as it decided to curtail production? Predictable, or not... both of those things happened, and the effect on the underlying commodity has been cataclysmic.

It's been frustrating as a writer tasked with providing informative financially oriented articles to interested parties, such as yourselves. TETRA is a great little company in a horrible market. When I say horrible, the word doesn't really do justice to reality. Enough on that. The past is the past.

There is no question the company will report a dismal second quarter. TETRA is in a largely rig-count driven business and a ~50% drop is going to take its toll on the company's fortunes. Our question though is this all there is? Or could a change for the better be around the corner?

Could things turn around for the company?

The legendary downturn in U.S. shale drilling continued apace in the most recent week, with Baker Hughes (BKR) reporting another decline in the North American rig count.

By estimates I've put out in prior articles, total U.S. production is tracking down below 11 mm BOPD, thanks mostly to a decline in shale production. You've seen those calcs before, so I won't bore you with them again now. Click on the link provided above if you want to run through them again.

The larger point is that these cuts, from production curtailments, and the legacy well decline not being replaced by new drilling, will push WTI higher for the rest of this year. A story that seemed invincible, given oil's resurrection from April 20th (the day it fell below zero), until a big increase in storage derailed the narrative last week. We think this is a temporary setback, and thesis for oil going higher from a supply/demand gap is still intact.

That would mean that TTI will be shifting to a rising oil price scenario under which rigs go back to work.

Completion Fluids

What's impressive about the table below is how they've been able to hang on to most of their EBITDA margin in a commodity business. At least for Q-1. This will likely compress when Q-2 numbers come out. In Q-4 2019, they had a Neptune project which pushed this metric up considerably.

Company presentation

CS Neptune

I will admit to having fallen in love with this product. I am a fluids guy. I love fluids, and in a normal market where the underlying commodity price didn't fall below zero, TTI wouldn't be able to make enough of this stuff to go around. CS Neptune is so cool, TTI won an award for inventing it. (If you would like some background on this product, please go back and read the linked article above.) But, of course, the market is anything but normal, and lack of CS Neptune jobs has been part of what's killed the stock. They make a ton of money when they sell some, but applications are far and few between, a problem made worse by the lack of deepwater drilling. What's worse is they can be awarded a job, after jumping through all the qualifying technical hoops, and when the well gets to completion, it tests wet (meaning a no or noncommercial show of hydrocarbons) when the operator cuts the interval. No hydrocarbons, no completion... and no sale for TTI. This happened a couple of times on jobs I've tracked with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Company presentation

The company notes that testing is underway with 5 clients in the U.S. and the Eastern Hemisphere. TTI doesn't give out a lot of info about this for competitive reasons. I know personally of several ongoing projects in the GoM that have Neptune potential, primarily with Shell and Chevron (CVX), but also with other deepwater operators as well.

You might also recall the fanfare in the Brazilian deepwater lease sale of 2018. The one where Exxon Mobil (XOM) paid almost a billion-dollar to get a particular lease. I wrote an article about this a couple of years ago.

The point is there are a number of projects now nearing completion that could call for a Neptune job over the next year. And, if we are correct that deepwater activity picks up from the need to replace aging long-cycle reserves, the pipeline for this product could increase. For those who don't want to read the linked article, a single Neptune job can add ~$15 mm of EBITDA to a quarter. So, it is very impactful when one comes along. If all of these were to occur, then a lot of the overhang on this stock would alleviate.

The water business

Fracking takes a lot of water. Millions of gallons of water that is used to carry sand into the channels opened in the rock by hydraulic force, each job. The sand remains to hold these cracks open, and the water is flowed back for treatment.

Company presentation

TETRA is one of the top providers of this service and is known as a full-service, technology provider. This service was featured in an earlier article on the company. Here it is.

This is a heavy manpower business with most of the variable cost being personnel. Cutting 35% of the employees will have a definite improvement on EBITDA from this business. The sad fact is, as these people largely have nowhere to go to earn equivalent salaries, most of them will be available for rehire if and when business picks up.

The water management business is more levered to completions than the rig count directly. Frac spreads have bottomed and will return to higher levels 70-80 frac spreads through the end of the year.

Water management is a real business that will be around as long as shale is being fracked. If rigs return, the water business should be on the increase as Q-3 begins. I look for hopeful commentary about this when the Q-2 call takes place in August.

Compression

CCLP is hampered a bit by being a smaller player in a capex intensive business. Competitors Archrock (AROC) and USA Compression, LP (USAC) are larger and better capitalized. Darren McCammon, a fellow SA contributor just published a public article on AROC, and everyone's purpose is best served with a link here if you want to pursue this line of investigation.

I have to mention that I have some concerns about the gas business. A lot of the fundamentals for gas were based on the idea that cheap American gas would be shipped to (mostly) the Gulf Coast, where it would then be liquefied by companies like Cheniere (LNG) and shipped off to Asia. There are cracks in that thesis as recent bulletins from LNG have noted. Here are a few of them.

"Gas Flowing to..."

"LNG Buyers Seek To Cancel..."

"Cheniere Shuts Down 4th Train..."

"Energy Transfer And Enterprise Products Partners: On sale..."

LNG companies write long-term contracts with some aggressive take or pay provisions that insulate them from day to day fluctuations in cash flow. This likely explains the relative outperformance of Cheniere's stock vs. other segments of the business. But if this trend were to accelerate or the fundamental thesis I outlined above for LNG export continues to falter, it can't fail to affect them. When that happens, what happens to the pipeline story? If pipelines are starting to see drops in transport volumes, what happens with compression?

Brady Murphy, CEO of TETRA comments on the compression business:

Our utilization at the end of March was 86.5%, down 350 basis points from the end of 2019. As we move on to the second quarter, we expect our compression business to be challenged by customers shutting in production to align with much lower product demand and lack of available storage. The production shut-ins are new a development from prior downturns and are having a rapid impact on our business. Today we've heard from at least 10 publicly traded operators who have announced plans to shut-in production for their U.S. Shale production. By the end of May we expect up to 20% of our fleet to be impacted by shut-ins in some form or fashion. Furthermore, historically only 2% of our fleet has been on standby rates at any point, but we now expect over 10% of our domestic fleet will be on standby rates by the end of May. Given the lack of new equipment orders over the past several months and/or near to mid-term outlook for demand of new compression equipment, we've decided to shut down our fabrication operations in Midland Texas. The closure of that facility is anticipated to happen in the early third quarter of 2020 as we finalize fabrication of the remaining current backlog. As we exit the fabrication business, we will also look to sell our prime 38 acre Midland facility and real-estate.

Source

Nothing about Brady's comments stoke the investor fire in me as regards compression.

This concern is balanced, however, by the thesis that gas prices are about to take an uptick due to lower volumes of shale gas being produced. I covered this in an article about EQT a while back.

Enough on this train of thought, this article is about TETRA.

Why might TETRA regain some value?

If we truly do see a bottom in shale drilling this quarter, then as rigs go back to work, the water management business should pick up. TETRA would only have to rehire some laid off staff to accommodate this increase in activity, as with prior capex, they've built plenty of equipment.

Their core completion fluids business rocks along quarter to quarter delivering $70-80 mm in gross revenue with significant EBITDA. If my thesis about offshore activity picking up as operators reallocate capex to long cycle exploration and development, that business can only increase from here as well.

Neptune is essential to packing in the profits at TTI. There are a number of prospects now drilling with potential for this innovative product. Neptune is a technology that requires little in the way of new capex as it modifies existing fluids to have a lower TCT at the low temps extant in deepwater.

Risks

Gosh, there is any number of risks associated with this tiny microcap company. Liquidity is probably the principal concern... eventually. They have $22 mm in cash and a revolver with an untapped $60 mm of availability. So, they need a rising market for long-term viability. That is expected, but you know how that goes... it might not come in time.

Source: Company filings

It should also be mentioned that the company is under a notice from the NYSE as regards their stock price. As I read the listing notice, TTI has until October to get its price above a buck. If that doesn't happen through market improvements, then we are looking at a corporate action of some kind, with a 10-1 reverse split being among the options. That's pure conjecture on my part, as I haven't seen anything in their public filings as yet.

Just be aware that possibility is on the table.

Your takeaway

I think the business fundamentals could turn bullish for at least two of TTI's business units - completion fluids and water management. Compression could surprise to the upside as well but that would be a surprise given my overall concerns about the business.

With the debt exchange completed, a $300 mm cloud over CCLP's head is reduced to an $81 mm cloud, and that doesn't seem as dark. With the reduced capex from shutting down and potentially selling their Midland manufacturing center, cash flow from operations will cover their stated $6 mm of capex per quarter for the second half of 2020.

Source: Company filings

The company has reduced their cost structure to slow cash burn, and even in Q-1 generated $4.7 mm of FCF. With these moves, I think the company has a line of sight for survival to better times.

Finally, I think a lot of risk is priced in at the current share price. A bet on TTI is a bet on higher oil prices spurring an increase in activity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

