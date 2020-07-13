Double, Double Toil And Trouble

Talk of another a bubble in technology stocks is rife, but another 2000-style Tech Bubble is not in the cards.

This week, we look at the exceptional outperformance of the Nasdaq-100 amid renewed talk of a bubble in tech stocks. Company fundamentals and earnings are of limited relevance today. Basing valuations on hypothetical 2022 earnings is speculative folly. Most companies have pulled guidance. Trading stocks today on the belief one can foretell both the path of COVID-19 and how quickly company earnings will return is pure nonsense. In reality, this market is trading on momentum with the objective of confounding the majority who can't understand how near record highs in the S&P 500 correspond with rising COVID-19 cases, still high (and re-accelerating) weekly initial jobless claims showing another 1.31 million unemployed this past week, and the extra $600/week unemployment money set to run out at the end of the month. Bulls can cite that equity markets are forward-looking and anticipating better times ahead. Our qualm is that equity prices, supposedly reflecting a stronger economy in 2022, is really stretching it. A lot can happen in 18 months, especially with the poor visibility created by the virus and the trail & error policy approach of governments and central banks. Moreover, certain traders have pushed prices in certain sectors (tech, communication services, consumer discretionary) to levels that would suggest that the economy is much stronger than at the prior economic cycle peak in February 2020.

Today, the story behind buying these big tech companies is very compelling. For readers who were too young (or not even born) in the late 1990s to remember, we can affirm that the arguments for buying tech companies were also very compelling. Many investors saw these dot com companies as buy & hold companies for their retirement portfolios. And these investors rode the Nasdaq down -80% before understanding that consensus-thinking is not a buy & hold investment strategy.

To be sure, the current phase of tech out-performance will not reach the proportions of the late 1990s. Investors are not that dumb to repeat, in the same manner, a mistake of the past. There are numerous differences between today's Nasdaq-100 and the index in 2000.

In 2000, the Nasdaq-100 traded at 80x earnings; today, we are at 28x (expected) earnings.

The Nasdaq-100 is up +140% since 2015. In the 5 years preceding the 2000 market peak, the Nasdaq-100 was up +450%.

Today IPOs, such as the recent Nikola IPO, remain limited in number. In 1999, we saw more than 500 IPOs.

Today, the Federal Reserve is targeting asset price stability as a policy objective. In 2000, the Fed was not an actor in financial markets and only targeted inflation and full employment as policy objectives.

Our concern today is not that of an ugly 2000-style tech bubble reeling its ugly head. Rather we believe that once sentiment gets too frothy towards a specific asset class, that asset class will be doomed to underperform the market for a period of time necessary to cull out the euphoria.

One way to measure the extent of frothiness in an asset is to chart the relative performance of the specific asset class versus the market. Let's look at the Nasdaq-100 compared to the broad market, as measured by the S&P 500 Equal-Weight Index.

While Nasdaq-100 has been outperforming the market pretty much since 2014, something unusual is happening in 2020. The rate of outperformance of the Nasdaq-100 has gone ballistic. And experienced investors know that climatic buying events, perhaps such as this, often mark the end of price movement.

As comparisons are rife between tech's recent extraordinary move and the bubble of 2000, we decided to plot the same relative chart of the Nasdaq-100 over the bull market of the 1990s.

What is similar between the 1990s bull market and the bull market since the Financial Crisis is that, after years of gradual outperformance of the Nasdaq-100, technology suddenly went ballistic in both cases. The difference is the magnitude. Our charts are scaled to base 100 starting at the beginning of the bull markets. Today's Nasdaq-100 has outperformed the market by some +115%. In 2000, the Nasdaq-100 outperform was about +400%. But again, as mentioned above, were certainly are not looking for a carbon copy repeat of the 1990s tech debacle.

Japanese Asset Price Bubble: A Comparison

We have seen brief bubbles in numerous asset classes since 2000, including housing stocks, Chinese stocks and gold. One bubble that persisted a bit longer, and may be closer to what big cap tech stocks are doing today, was the Japan bubble of the 1980s. Recall that the Japan asset price bubble was caused by over-confidence and speculation along with excessive monetary easing.

We plot below the trajectory of the Nikkei 225 against the MSCI All-World Index.

To be sure, an 80% relative out-performance for the Nikkei near its peak pales in comparison to the Nasdaq-100 (then and now). But the Nikkei represents a swath of all sectors, the broad market in the Japan, making this bubble exceptional in its own right.

We looked at all bubbles and mini-bubbles since World War II, and the end result is the same: periods of extreme outperformance (call them a bubble or not) ALWAYS end in periods of under-performance. Like we saw in tech in the early 2000s. Like we saw with the Nikkei in the 1990s. These periods of extreme outperformance have NEVER ended with a simple return to market performance (i.e., just ending by seeing returns perform in-line with the market).

Conclusion

The bubble argument today is rather tenuous. Even with the S&P 500 at 22x forecast earnings for the next 12 months and Nasdaq-100 at 28x forecast earnings, both near a 20-year high, we can't conclude that the current tech bubble (if this is a bubble, which can only be known in hindsight) is nearing the end. The degrees of investor optimism and leverage are not excessive relative to the past. What we are highly certain of is that long-term buy & hold investors will not make excess returns in their equity portfolio by getting into big cap U.S. technology stocks today. Yes, tech may possibly continue to out-perform for months to come. Our message this week is simple: the recent outperformance in technology shares will eventually give rise to a significant period of technology underperformance. Those who continue to speculate in big cap tech should set a plan for when they'll head for the exits.

