While most Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti Group (UNIT) investors thought the "lease" dispute between the two companies was over in May when Judge Drain signed an order approving the settlement (docket 1807), but this settlement has been appealed by the note indenture trustees. The trustees filed a notice of appeal (docket 1920) on May 26. To complicate this bankruptcy case, even more, two appeals of the reorganization plan confirmation were filed on July 3. While the results of the appeals may not impact WINMQ shareholders, the results could have a dramatic impact on Windstream noteholders and Uniti Group investors.

Reorganization Plan Confirmed

After confirmation hearings on June 24 and 25, Judge Drain signed an order approving the Ch.11 reorganization plan on June 26 (docket 2343). The plan has not become effective yet and it may be some time before it does. As Windstream stated in a July 1 8-K filing:

The Debtors' emergence from bankruptcy is subject to, among other things, consummation of the restructuring transactions...certain regulatory approvals, and execution and implementation of the definitive documents contemplated by the settlement agreement entered into between the Debtors and Uniti Group Inc."

The various transactions between Windstream and Uniti have not taken place yet and there is the risk there could be a long delay caused by the appeals because it is difficult to "unscramble an egg" if the appellants win.

There was, however, one settlement reached a few days after the confirmation of the plan between the indenture trustee for the 8.75%'24 notes and various parties (dockets 2274 and 2279), including the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, which agreed not to appeal the confirmation order. The 8.75%'24 noteholders would receive $750,000 - about a 0.71% recovery for the holders of the $105.8 million notes.

Ch.11 Reorganization Plan Confirmation Order Appealed

The indenture trustee for most of the notes (docket 2268) and CQS LLC (docket 2269) filed appeals of the confirmation order. Since the bankruptcy case is not closed nor discharged yet, this is not a section 350(b) reopening case issue. While the indenture trustee is not specifically appealing the "lease" settlement in the appeal of the confirmation order, certain issues regarding the settlement are part of the appeal. The trustee is asserting (docket 2295) two major issues:

1. "Did the Bankruptcy Court err in finding the proceeds of the settlement with Uniti are encumbered by pre-petition liens...".

2. "Did the Bankruptcy Court err in finding the Debtors met their burden of showing by competent evidence that their secured creditors were entitled to substantial post-petition "adequate protection" claims..."

The second point is interesting because the trustee is asserting that the secured creditors did not have a lien on the total enterprise value and that there was no valuation of the actual collateral assets.

The confirmation appeals are being made to the Federal District Court and not to the District Bankruptcy Appellate Panel because issues raised are not some minor technical issues.

It will be interesting to see what the appellants are trying to plea for. Do they want some "blue/red line" minor plan modification of recoveries for noteholders or a major plan restructuring?

My gut feeling is that these confirmation appeals will drag on until there is a clearer picture of the appeal of the "lease" settlement. I don't see the parties reaching a negotiated agreement when the entire Ch.11 reorganization plan could be greatly impacted on an appeal decision throwing out the lease settlement.

Lease Settlement Appeal

The lease settlement appeal case is 20-cv-04276 in the Federal District Court and Vincent Briccetti is the judge hearing the appeal (Briccetti is the same judge hearing the appeal by Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) 2lien holders regarding Judge Drain's ruling that the 2lien holder's collateral is worth $0.00). The indenture trustee is appealing (notice of appeal is docket 1920) the "lease" settlement order (docket 1807) signed by Judge Drain. The trustees' appellant brief is due by July 29 and a conference is currently set for 9:30 on August 26.

It will be interesting to see the remedy that the trustees are seeking in their appeal. Are they seeking just to throw out the settlement or are they going further and seeking the settlement to be thrown out and having Judge Briccetti order a trial to settle the lease/financing recharacterization dispute?

Windstream shareholders will not gain any recovery no matter the outcome of the appeal, but Windstream noteholders could gain. The noteholders really have nothing to lose and would gain if there was a trial that recharacterizes the lease to be financing (this issue has been covered in more detail in prior articles).

There is an overhanging risk for UNIT investors that will continue until this appeal is resolved. Just having the judge order a trial to settle the lease dispute could have a very negative impact on the prices of UNIT securities. If there is a trial in Judge Drain's court, there is the risk that the lease is recharacterized as financing and the additional risk the court determines that UNIT's claim would be an unsecured claim. Such a decision will be disastrous for Uniti investors.

In an article last year, I asserted that I thought that Uniti's claim would be classified as an unsecured claim if the court recharacterizes the lease to be financing and I was strongly insulted by many readers who asserted that I knew nothing about bankruptcy. A few weeks later, Kirkland & Ellis, Windstream's lawyers, asserted basically the same in a filing (docket 847): "If recharacterized as what it is - a financing - Uniti's resulting claim would be almost entirely unsecured and structurally subordinated."

Windstream's Plan Effective Date

It is unclear if Windstream just plans to continue the bankruptcy process to reach the plan effective date as quickly as possible without factoring the appeals into the timetable or if they wait to see how the appeals proceed. One would expect them to wait until at least after the August 26 conference on the appeal of the lease settlement, so they can get a "feel" for how the judge might be thinking about the appeal.

Windstream might also try to get the plan effective and to consummate most of transactions contained in the reorganization plan, including transactions with Uniti, as quickly as possible. After the consummation, Windstream may then take the "doctrine of equitable mootness" approach to defend against the appeals. This basically means that you can't undo that which is already done. So, the appeal of the confirmation of the plan can't go forward - "we already did all the transactions". This doctrine is based on case law and not on specific statutes. Often a case, however, can be reopened under section 350(b).

Conclusion

Windstream's bankruptcy was not caused by operational issues or too much leverage. It was caused by a lawsuit started by Aurelius Capital. So, it is not surprising that litigation keeps this bankruptcy case from being finally discharged. Many Uniti investors are assuming that their problems are already over regarding their lease dispute with Windstream - it is not. I would, at this time, avoid all Uniti securities until there is a clearer picture of the various appeals.

Windstream shareholders will not get any recovery even if the appeals win. The WINMQ shares will be cancelled on the plan effective date. The 2lien noteholders and unsecured noteholders need to follow the appeal developments closely. If the appeals fail, the unsecured noteholders (other than 8.75%'24) most likely will still get no recovery.

