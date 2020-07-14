California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an oil and gas producer whose assets are entirely located in California. A high debt load and substantial interest payments meant that CRC was probably doomed even under "normal" economic conditions and Brent crude prices in the $50-60/bbl range (see e.g. my article from November "When Your Best Isn't Good Enough"). So when this year's collapse in crude prices came, it was too much for the company to bear.

CRC has now defaulted on interest payments under some of its senior secured loan agreements (see Form 8K, June 15) but has entered into forbearance agreements covering them up through today, July 12 (see Form 8K, July 8). Interestingly, the company made one interest payment on a junior, unsecured bond in June (see California Resources pays interest on 2024 bond a month late - sources).

As you can see from the following capitalization table, there is a significant amount of senior secured indebtedness: Source, Company Presentation page 22.

The interest payment was made on an unsecured note, but as you can see from the table above, these unsecured notes are junior to the 2nd Lien Notes. Those 2nd Lien Notes are trading at a price that indicates buyers and sellers do not expect any recovery:

Source: FINRA bond quote information

The senior loan debts including the 2016 Term Loan (often referred to as the "1.5 Lien" or "First Lien/Second Out" loan) and the two senior bank loans (Revolving Credit Facility and 2017 Term Loan) also trade at significant discounts.

Interest was due on the 2nd Lien Bond on June 15, and that does not appear to have been paid either. The bonds feature a 30-day grace period which would expire on July 15. So there seems to be little doubt in the marketplace that this company will soon file for bankruptcy. But with a market capitalization of only $58 million, a stock price of $1.17 per share (as of Friday's close) and a cost to borrow shares of 250% (see IBorrowDesk.com), what opportunity remains for shorting the stock?

In a case such as this, I believe selling calls to create a short position can provide an opportunity to earn a return through short exposure in a situation where we know the outcome of the situation in advance. As you can see from the options table below, it is still possible to sell calls on CRC stock: Source: Yahoo Finance

Selling an option such as the January $2.00 call for 23 cents creates the opportunity to short CRC at a market capitalization of $110 million (ie $2.23 per share) and may avoid paying the cost to borrow shares for an outright short. If your broker's margin requirements made you set aside $2.50 per share to sell these calls, you could earn a return of more than 9% in less than six months time by selling these calls.

For anyone feeling really adventurous, you could also consider selling puts at a lot strike price of 50 cents with a nearer term expiration as part of a more complicated options position. In my experience, it is extremely uncommon for the stock of even bankrupt companies to trade below a market cap of $25 million, so paired with a short call from a higher price, selling a put could help augment the total return on the position and slightly mitigate the risk if the stock moves above the $2.00 strike price (meaning the short call could be exercised, but the short put would be worthless).

Similarly, someone could limit the downside risk from having the stock price run up on them by selling a call at a lower exercise price and buying a call with a higher price. For example, could create a call spread by selling a $2.00 call for 23 cents and buying a $3.00 call for 15 cents. On the one hand, this means the return on the whole transaction is only 8 cents. On the other hand, if it insulates you from the risk of loss and helps you sleep better at night, that could be money well spent.

Taking a position such as this one has to be subject to some important limitations. First and foremost, you should expect any stock you want to short to at least double on you in price. If CRC doubled from here, these calls would be "in the money" and subject to exercise at a price above the strike price plus the option premium, so for a brief period of time you would be down on the short position and pay the cost to borrow shares. For this reason, it is prudent to keep short positions to a very small percentage of one's portfolio. Most people can watch a 1% short position double and move against them dragging down the portfolio by 1%, and then watch it double again (meaning they're down 3%). You don't want to see that happen with a 5% position!

A bull might say that coming increases in crude prices would be lead to some increase in CRC's cash flow and earnings. My reply is that in light of the billions of dollars in debt that are about to be defaulted upon, any conceivable increase in value will accrue to the lenders. If you believed such an increase were likely, you could consider hedging by buying CRC 2nd lien bonds in a small amount.

In light of forbearance agreements expiring imminently, substantial debt and defaulted interest payments, I believe CRC will file for bankruptcy in a matter of days. In the months following the bankruptcy filing, I anticipate CRC's stock price to fall another 50% before ultimately being cancelled. I am short CRC through a number of options positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.