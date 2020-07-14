Always, And I Mean Always, Protect Your Hard-Earned Principal At All Costs

Investors are, ultimately, responsible for their good choices and bad choices - the ones that pan out and the ones that don't.

The fact that management isn't always on your side needs to be discussed in further detail.

Unless you have a crystal ball on hand - that never goes on the fritz or needs its batteries changed out - you're going to want to diversify.

The wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk of your share price dropping, and the greater your potential to see it appreciate.

If we've learned anything this year, it should be that we always - as in absolutely always without exceptions, exchanges, substitutions, or refunds - need to ponder our principal.

Our profit.

Our bottom line.

Of course, we can't completely protect against everything that could come our way. For instance, I have no recommendations for keeping portfolios safe against:

Black holes Giant meteors Zombie apocalypses Lizard people

If the first opens up to swallow us whole… the second decimates the Earth… the world turns into a flesh-eating playground… or aliens among us decide to change their secretive ways and come right out to change the order of things…

You're on your own.

Otherwise, I've got some great advice for you. And it doesn't boil down to "better safe than sorry."

There always are risks involved in putting together and maintaining a portfolio. To invest is to risk. So is to live.

It's all about managing that risk: Understanding what you've got going for you, what you don't, what probably will happen, and what probably won't.

In case it needs to be said, the previous four "possibilities" fall into the latter category. There are far more likely scenarios to watch out for.

Like our emotions leading us into the following trap…

Risk-Management Tip #1: Always Pay Appropriately for Your Portfolio Picks

Emotions: There's no way to avoid them. There's only a way to use them or abuse them in whatever we interact with, including investments.

You've no doubt heard how the markets operate by constantly choosing an emotion: Fear or greed. That summary is largely true, though it doesn't have to be for you personally.

Your best bet is to avoid both extremes, instead favoring cautious confidence. By that, I mean you're cautious about what you choose while compiling a portfolio you're confident will do what you need it to do.

This includes buying stocks with a margin of safety. In other words, leaving room in the share price for it to rise.

As Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, wrote, you want to capitalize on "favorable difference[s] between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other."

The wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk you run in seeing your share price drop, and the greater your potential to see it appreciate. Maybe even significantly.

His protégé, Warren Buffett, strongly agrees with that assessment.

Risk-Management Tip #2: Always Diversify

Unless you have a crystal ball on hand - and one that never goes on the fritz or needs its batteries changed out - you're going to want to diversify.

Always.

Going back to emotions for a moment, it doesn't matter how good your "feeling" is about a certain stock. It doesn't even matter how much research you do into it.

It's still a risk.

Therefore, the last thing you want to do is put all your hopes and dreams into it. Investors only need to turn to history to see why.

Exhibit A: Enron

Exhibit B: Lehman Brothers

Exhibit C: Bear Stearns

There are plenty of other examples of publicly-traded companies that have gone belly up, shocking their loyal investors. Some of these have been big names. Some have been more speculative.

But they happen nonetheless.

Take "Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)," the so-called "Starbucks of China." People thought it was going nowhere but up. Yet it just came out that it was cooking the books, which then led to its delisting from the Nasdaq.

Other companies fall on hard times through no fault of their own… poor management… clueless management… or competition that's too strong to compete with.

And since we ultimately just don't know which ones are going to come under that kind of strain, it's best to limit each and every portfolio position accordingly.

Yes, that means we won't capitalize as much by investing everything into "that" company that takes off. But it also means we won't lose everything on a bad call.

(Besides, finding "that" company can be much more tricky than finding bad calls.)

To quote the legendary John Templeton, "Diversification is a safety factor that is essential… we should be humble enough to admit we can be wrong."

Humble. Or just realistic.

Risk-Management Tip #3: Always Consider Management Motives

We already touched on this with Tip #2. But the fact that management isn't always on your side needs to be discussed in further detail.

There are great businessmen and women out there who not only want to make money. They want to make money by giving you the best value possible.

That doesn't mean they're perfect. They can still make mistakes. But they're still going to work as hard as they can to uphold their companies' honor, value, and future.

And, therefore, your investment as well.

That's what you want to look for when you're choosing what should go into your portfolio.

One solid way to tell if that's the case is to look at any insider ownership. Are executives putting their money where their mouths are? Do they stand to lose something if their stocks go down?

It's not an automatic red flag if that's not the case to any great degree. But it's an automatic positive sign if they do.

Here are some other questions to consider:

How long do members of management stay with the company?

What kind of experience do they have?

How much are they paid? Is it enough to properly motivate them without detracting from corporate growth?

What's their track record when it comes to expanding the company through mergers, acquisitions, and other purchases and programs?

The more due diligence you do about them, the more cautiously confident you can be.

Risk Management Tip #4: Always Check the Dividend

I could state Tip #4 as "don't go chasing yields," an investing pillar I've built on for years now.

Just because a stock is waving at you, wearing a double-digit yield with a come-and-get-me grin does not mean it's worth your time.

Probably just the opposite, in fact.

An investor with cautious confidence always will make sure the dividend in question is sustainable. The company must have enough cash flow to support its payout, hopefully growing it as well.

Otherwise, don't for a second believe the assurance that "the price is baked in." The idea that a dividend cut won't take the stock itself down too has been proven wrong time and time again.

Besides, considering how most people buy real estate investment trusts, or REITs - my specialty - for their dividends, not for their fast-paced growth, why would you ever want to buy in if the main perk isn't going to last long as advertised?

To help with such things, iREIT on Alpha is debuting a new offering. It's something I highlighted in an article late last month:

"Our new rating model - called the iREIT IQ score - is designed to assist investors (as they) screen for the highest-quality names that are trading at the cheapest valuation levels (dividend yield, P/FFO, and NAV).

Risk-Management Tip #5: Always Do Due Diligence

Investors are ultimately responsible for their good choices and bad choices - the ones that pan out and the ones that yield nothing.

One way to increase the kind of positive results that can make the stock market so worthwhile is to:

Know.

Your.

Stocks.

Get up in their business. Know how they operate, why, when, and where.

In The Einstein of Money: The Life and Timeless Financial Wisdom of Benjamin Graham, Joe Carlen writes:

"… surveying the list of filtered (or 'vetted') investment opportunities, the value investor considers which (if any) of the remaining companies are worthy of ownership. This involves some consideration of the company's industry, its current competitive position within that industry, and as Charlie Munger characterized it, the economic 'moat' around the company: That is, a sustainable competitive advantage that helps preserve long-term pricing power and profitability."

Or, as Walter Schloss put it, "Try to establish the value of the company. Remember that a share of stock represents a part of a business and is not just a piece of paper."

After applying all of that wisdom - and with the reminder that you always want to properly diversify - you can still easily build up a profitable portfolio.

Now It's Time to Practice What We Preach

Last week, I wrote an article titled 5 Top-Rated Blue-Chip REITs To Buy During Turbulent Times. In it, I screened for the best blue-chip REITs based on their credit rating and valuation.

This meant screening for those with S&P ratings of BBB+ and higher. Which yielded:

2 rated A

8 rated A-

9 rated BBB+.

I've since expanded the search to include BBB- and higher, and here's what I found:

2 rated A.

8 rated A-

9 rated BBB+

18 rated BBB

25 rated BBB-.

As you can imagine, some of these investment-grade rated REITs are expensive. So we decided to screen for the companies that are trading at the widest discounts using current price to funds from operations (P/FFO) versus normal P/FFO multiples.

Source: iREIT

Here's the resulting list of REITs we excluded (from our actionable pick list):

Duke Realty (DRE)

(DRE) Digital Realty (DLR)

(DLR) Lexington Realty (LXP)

(LXP) Crown Castle (CCI)

(CCI) Equinix (EQIX)

(EQIX) Prologis (PLD)

(PLD) Alexandria (ARE)

(ARE) Mid-America (MAA)

(MAA) PS Business (PSB)

(PSB) American Homes (AMH)

(AMH) First Industrial (FR)

(FR) Agree (ADC)

(ADC) Spirit Realty (SRC).

Recognizing that many REITs will see flat to declining growth in 2020, we then screened for those with the best growth profile based on consensus estimates for 2021 and 2022.

Let's start with the runner up list first:

Source: iREIT

The goal is to select one REIT in each sector, so the runner up list includes:

Office : SL Green (SLG) - see latest article here.

: (SLG) - see latest article here. Net Lease : National Retail Properties (NNN) - see latest article here.

: (NNN) - see latest article here. Healthcare : Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - see latest article here.

: (OHI) - see latest article here. Residential : Equity Residential (EQR)

: (EQR) Shopping Centers: Kimco Realty (KIM) - see latest article here.

With them acknowledged, let's get down to the really good stuff.

5 "Best Buy" Bargains

As you can see below, we saved the best for last. Here's a snapshot of the five "best-buy bargains":

Source: iREIT

Ring The Bell, School Is in Session

American Campus is a pure-play campus housing REIT that's seen its shares decline by about 33% year-to-date. We added it to the Cash Is King portfolio a few weeks ago when it was trading closer to $21.

At last look, it was sitting at $32.49.

Of course, the big question for this REIT is how "back to school" will affect its business model. Many colleges and universities are conducting virtual classrooms nowadays. And it's not clear as to how this new paradigm will impact dormitory occupancies.

In a recent article we explained:

"… analysts forecast earnings will decline by 10% in 2020, thereby increasing the payout ratio to about 92%. Also, according to 11 analysts, the 2021 consensus estimate for ACC's FFO per share is over 11%. If so, the company could get back on track in 2021 and the payout ratio should normalize in the low 80s."

We reached out to ACC management a few days ago to request an interview (iREIT podcast). They responded right back, telling us they'd participate after Q2-20 earnings.

We'll provide that update when we have it. In the meantime, we're maintaining a Strong Buy rating. As I said in the above-referenced article, we "simply don't buy the argument that students will conduct all learning like robots."

Source: FAST Graphs

West Coast for Life

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a multi-family REIT that focuses on three West Coast markets: The Seattle metro area, northern California, and southern California.

Similar to ACC, its shares have fallen around 26%, thus creating a wider margin of safety.

As we recently said:

"We have a hard time imagining that the high-demand areas like Seattle, Silicon Valley, and SoCal are going to see a mass exodus of workers anytime soon. However, COVID-19 has certainly presented a threat that was not widely present just a few months ago and investors should take heed."

It's worth noting that ESS has paid and increased its dividend every single year since the company went public in 1994. We consider its dividend extremely safe, based upon the low payout ratio of 63%.

ESS also has an exceptional growth history that includes annual FFO growth of:

9% in 2017

6% in 2018

5% in 2019.

Looking forward, the analyst consensus estimate calls for ESS to post slightly stronger growth in the coming years as well. Expectations are for -1% FFO growth in 2020, 2% AFFO growth in 2021, and 4% FFO growth in 2020.

We're maintaining a Buy rating on the company, seeing that shares could return around 20% annually.

Source: FAST Graphs

A History of Excellence

Federal Realty (FRT) is a shopping center REIT and one of the oldest REITs out there. It also has an extremely impressive 52-year dividend payout growth steak.

The company owns 104 shopping centers, with 20% of its revenue coming from office and residential properties.

We like its diversified business model and the fact that it owns some of America's highest-quality and best-situated premium shopping centers. According to the company, "85% of centers are located in America's 20 largest cities."

On a recent earnings call, Federal's CEO, Don Wood, explained that faithful quarterly payments earn it investor trust, which then helps reduce its cost of equity later.

On May 9, we explained that Federal's $1.4 billion in liquidity covers:

The dividend through the end of 2021: $613 million

$525 million in max capex planned through 2021

(Refinancing) 70% of maturing debt through 2021.

We added that the "payout ratio is expected to hit 98% in 2020, 83% in 2021, and 75% in 2022, vs. 90% safe for retail REITs." But importantly:

"… in 2021, FRT is expected to see AFFO soar 19%, and 10% more in 2022 as its redevelopment projects come online and the economy recovers. By 2022, FRT is expected to be reporting record cash flow once again."

Federal shares have declined about 39% year-to-date, and this makes the 37% P/FFO discount inline. Shares now yield 4.9%, which is virtually unheard of for a blue-chip REIT like this.

We're maintaining a Buy rating. (It was a Strong Buy, but shares are up 10% over the last 60 days).

Source: FAST Graphs

Worth Throwing a (.TEA.) Party Over

A recent Strong Spec Buy upgrade was Boston Properties (BXP), one of our highest conviction office REITs.

Its shares have declined by about 34% year-to-date. That's thanks to negative sentiment surrounding the U.S. office market and fears over continued work-from-home policies.

In a recent article, we explained that the "mass exodus" from New York City is overblown because of:

"… the city's diverse private-sector employment base, which provides a leading deep and diverse talent pool. NYC is home to 65 Fortune 500 companies, with strong financial, media, technology, and (rapidly growing) life-science sectors."

And we explained that:

"Over the last 12 months, there have been several large employment expansions from such entities as Google, JPMorgan, Amazon, and Disney. Several other firms have also announced plans to grow their bases there, spending significant capital expenditure in the process."

In yet another piece, we explained that Boston Properties continues to:

"… sign pre-pandemic leases and reports little trouble maintaining occupancy or relatively stable rental prices. BXP has deferred some rent into 2021 to help its more financially strapped tenants. However, analysts are already pricing those cases into their 2020 and 2021 estimates."

Analysts estimate FFO per share growth of 5% in 2021 and 2022. We believe Boston Properties is in great shape to maintain its dividend with a payout ratio of 55%.

Given the strength of its balance sheet (rated A-) and liquidity profile ($3.3 billion), we have no problem upgrading it to a Speculative Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

So Much in STORE

Last in line today is STORE Capital (STOR), a net lease REIT that's seen shares decline by about 35% year-to-date.

If you follow me, I needn't remind you that Berkshire Hathaway took a position in STOR in June 2017, investing about $377 million to become a 9.8% owner in the company. As viewed below, not counting the dividends paid, Berkshire's bet is just about "even money" now.

Source: Yahoo Finance

You can certainly give Buffett a bit of credit for getting STOR some shelf space. But most of that price appreciation (prior to COVID-19) should be attributed to the company itself blocking and tackling.

STOR has generated success as the "top climber" in the AFFO per share category. It has generated dividend growth that's an average of 33% higher than its closest peers since Q1-15.

In addition, STOR enjoyed a 70% payout ratio before the shutdowns, the lowest in its peer group.

In a Marketplace article, we explained that:

"Due to STOR's relatively poor rent collection data early in the pandemic, there were fears that the company (could) be forced to cut its dividend. We expressed concerns ourselves; however, the company has posted higher-than-expected rent collection figures in recent months and appears to have overcome tenant bankruptcy issues that we saw earlier in the year, allowing them to generate enough cash flows to comfortably pay the dividend."

We added how we:

"… suspect that management will continue to take the conservative road with regard to its low payout ratio target and therefore, barring unforeseen AFFO growth in the second half, we don't expect to see the typical 6%+ annual dividend growth that STOR has become known for since its IPO."

Fortunately, analysts are more upbeat about 2021 and 2022. They're forecasting 4% and 7% FFO per share growth, respectively.

As for us, we're just as bullish about it as we were before Buffett made his bet. That's why we're maintaining a Strong Spec Buy rating.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Conclusion

I hope this article was helpful, as we consider risk management an essential part of research. The reason I decided to title this article, "Protect Your Hard-Earned Principal at All Costs" is that I know how hard it is to generate wealth.

I also know what it feels like to lose money.

I've been on both sides of that coin. It's one of the primary reasons I'm so passionate about not losing money.

I would hate for you to repeat the same mistakes that I did. We all know the way that investors can truly sleep well at night is to always - bold means I'm shouting, for the record - protect your hard-earned principal at all (shouting again) cost.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, CCI, PSB, SLG, NNN, OHI, KIM, ACC, STOR, BXP, FRT, ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.