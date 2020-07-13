These warrants are an interesting development, but in the backdrop, the real news is that the recovery in oil prices makes Occidental Petroleum a great long-term investment.

Based on various pricing estimates for Occidental Petroleum's new warrants, we expect them to be worth roughly 8% of the current share price.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the largest American oil companies with a market capitalization of more than $15 billion. The company has a long history of volatility with shareholder returns, and it has recently announced it would give shareholders warrants. As we'll see throughout this article, these warrants are incredibly valuable and support a thesis of investing in the company at this time.

Occidental Petroleum - Fortune

Occidental Petroleum New Warrants

Occidental Petroleum announced these warrants in late June. The warrants will be released on early-August for shareholders on record as of early-July. These are 7 year warrants that are expected to trade on the stock exchange. They'll trade with a $22/share stock price. As part of this discussion, it's also worth noting Occidental Petroleum has near 920 million shares outstanding.

Ergo, Occidental Petroleum is issuing warrants for 115 million new shares for a total of $2.53 billion. Let's start by putting a value on these options. The best equivalence we had is the options from Warren Buffett's warrants as part of the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. Warren Buffett got options to purchase 80 million shares of Occidental Petroleum with a $62.5 strike price.

With an 11-year maturity, these options were valued at roughly $1.2 billion by Carl Icahn. It's worth noting that was after significant declines in value with the options valued at more like $4 billion initially. Assuming a $2.5 billion midpoint and adjusting for the maturity, that'd put a price or $19.8/option. At $1.2 billion, that'd be just over $9.5/share.

Using a Black Scholes calculator, with a 2% risk-free interest rate and 70% annualized volatility, that gives the options a value of $10.4 each. We can take a slightly pessimistic midpoint of ~$10/option even though these are American instead of European styled options. Still, given the less than $17 price per share, the options represent $1.25/share in value.

That's a near 8% yield, or distribution from those options.

Occidental Petroleum New Warrants The Ugly

Now, there is some downside to pay attention to here. Occidental Petroleum paid a significant amount of cash for Anadarko Petroleum, meaning if the acquisition panned out, the value would increase significantly on a per share basis.

However, due to the massive debt, Occidental Petroleum has been forced to issue significant equity, both to pay Buffett and maintain shareholder returns. As a result, while nearly 1 billion shares are currently outstanding, paying Warren Buffett with shares is 50 million shares annually, and these warrants represent 125 million shares.

Given that the stock is at multi-year lows, even if it gets cash, each share issued at these prices makes a recovery to $60 or even $80+/share that much harder. The company, which hit $85+/share in mid-2018, with these warrants and paying Buffett in shares, would need to be nearly 40% larger to hit the same valuation 5 years from now.

That means that, even if COVID-19 is removed from the equation, the company would have substantial difficulties recovering back to the same levels.

Occidental Petroleum Overall Opportunity

However, with that said, we feel that the company still represents significant opportunity and value at the current prices.

Occidental Petroleum Shareholder Returns - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum's old dividend was $3.16/share and was sustainable at $40 WTI, which is in line with current WTI prices. It's important to account for the fact that that "sustainable" price includes all capital expenditures, debt obligations and so on. Obviously, the company has switched to prioritizing debt instead of paying dividends, but if/when that dividend comes back, that'd be a near 20% yield on cost for shareholders.

At the same time, debt markets do remain open to the company, albeit at a higher yield (10-year yield of near 9%). Still, in the immediate term, it seems that any bankruptcy risk is gone from the company. As oil prices have recovered, with paying Warren Buffett in stock and the lower dividend, the company is saving roughly $3.65 billion versus where it was previously.

That annualized savings can be used to pay down debt, saving the company hundreds of millions in annualized cash flow. At the same time, it's worth noting here that Occidental Petroleum stopped asset spin-offs in the wake of COVID-19 and the collapse in the oil markets. That means, if markets recover, the company could sell billions in assets to improve its financial position.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Occidental Petroleum's risk, as we put this together, is clearly a collapse in oil prices. The company was nearly destroyed by the COVID-19 collapse in oil prices, and as COVID-19 has shown, investors should always expect the unexpected. There is no guarantee that another COVID-19 collapse won't happen again.

However, fundamentally, investing is an exercise around comparing the risk versus the reward of various investment decisions. For Occidental Petroleum, the recovery in oil prices means that at this point in time, the risk-reward is well in favor of the company. The company has the potential to generate significant long-term shareholder rewards, and we recommend investing now.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has significant potential, having recently given out $1.25 / share in options. We expect these options to trade at roughly $10 each when they come out. However, for those who want to bet on a longer term recovery, we recommend selling the options and instead reinvesting that cash back into the stock, lowering your cost basis to near $6 / share.

With oil prices having rebounded towards $40 / barrel WTI, and the debt markets one again open to the company, Occidental Petroleum has significant long-term potential. This long-term potential will mean the potential for significant shareholder returns for those who are willing to invest today and hold onto their stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.