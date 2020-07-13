IEA OMR Notes Demand Drop Was Less Than Expected, Paving Way For An Easier Recovery

What's clear though is that demand destruction was not as bad as first feared, and because global oil inventories are lower on an absolute level the path to recovery is easier.

As global oil demand drop peaked at ~20 mb/d, IEA now expects a slightly faster recovery time in demand but cautions that the current COVID-19 cases spiking in the US muddies the picture.

From January to May, the average build has only totaled ~2 mb/d, implying a deficit of 2 mb/d is needed to bring OECD inventories back to normal.

OECD inventories in May rose far less than people expected, rising only at a clip of 2.64 mb/d.

Welcome to the IEA edition of Oil Markets Daily!

OECD inventories in May rose far less than people expected, rising only at a clip of 2.64 mb/d. From January to May, the average build has only totaled ~2 mb/d, implying a deficit of 2 mb/d is needed to bring OECD inventories back to normal. But more importantly, IEA noted that floating storage fell by 34.9 mbbls in June.

Source: IEA

Source: IEA

But the most important aspect of the report was that demand was revised to be much more resilient than they first forecasted.

Source: IEA

As global oil demand drop peaked at ~20 mb/d, IEA now expects a slightly faster recovery time in demand but cautions that the current COVID-19 cases spiking in the US muddies the picture. The lesser demand drop overview back in April and May is what prompted storage builds to be lower than expected.

This was something we continuously asked throughout April and May. If demand destruction was indeed ~30 mb/d, we were not seeing storage builds anywhere close to reflecting that. At the time, analysts also thought that we would hit global tank top in oil and Brent would go to negative $100. Well, so much for those forecasts...

Source: IEA

Moving forward, the oil market is expected to be in a deficit as far as the eye can see. In IEA's forecast, we see two things that we would revised immediately. 1) US oil production forecast is far too low and should be revised to reflect a jump post-recovery in shut-in oil production. 2) Demand recovery is too low for IEA.

Source: IEA

The IEA's overall trend for 2021 is also a bit high, but our key beef with this estimate is that it assumes no rebound in July and August, which we know is clearly coming.

But once the rebound happens, we see it trending back lower.

Our second beef with the IEA OMR is the oil demand projections.

Source: IEA

While this could be much more debatable than the US oil production forecast, we think for the IEA to assume Q1 2021 demand projections to be -1.6 mb/d lower than Q4 and only +1.5 mb/d versus Q1 2020 (when China was locked down for most of February) seems extremely conservative.

We think that Q1 2021 figure will likely be revised higher as more clarity comes out of the current COVID-19 situation, but again, this is a debatable topic.

What's clear though is that demand destruction was not as bad as first feared, and because global oil inventories are lower on an absolute level, the path to recovery is easier.

Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, we are now offering a 2-week free trial. Here's our trading result from 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.