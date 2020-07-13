While AGI is a profitable gold miner that's leveraging from a higher gold price environment, it makes sense to book some profit at current prices considering the time-frame required to overcome AGI's operational concerns.

AGI still has high hopes for its Kirazli project, however, the project's development schedule cannot be foreseen with certainty due to delays in negotiating renewal of mining concession.

AGI is an average-cost miner that's pursuing organic growth opportunities at its Young Davidson and Island Gold mines, however, the initiatives will need time to bear fruit for the company.

Thesis

Alamos Gold (AGI) is a prominent mid-tier Canadian gold producer whose share price has staged a perfect run following gold's footsteps. However, I won't recommend initiating a fresh position in AGI purely based on its recent momentum. In fact, I believe the current stock price (considered in tandem with the prevailing gold price environment) provides an opportunity to book some profit.

In this article, we will discuss AGI's technical picture to predict the stock's direction in line with the recent gold rally. We will also take a look at AGI's current valuation in line with peer gold miners. Finally, we will analyze a long investment case in AGI, while simultaneously highlighting the key investment considerations (and risks). So let's get into the details.

[Author's Note: The information used in this analysis including AGI's share price, and gold price etcetera are current as on the date of writing, i.e. Sunday, July 12, 2020. The impact of any subsequent change in the prices of gold and AGI (considering the volatility in markets) is not accounted for in the article.]

Figure-1 (Source: Mining Journal)

Technical analysis: AGI versus Gold

AGI and gold met my previous target prices: In May 2020, I analyzed AGI's Q1 2020 results and suggested that AGI's shareholders should wait for a pullback before initiating a fresh position in the company. At that time gold was trading at ~$1,690/oz. I specifically mentioned that 'gold might retract before moving on to the next resistance at $1,800/oz, and that AGI would follow suit.' (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Previous article on AGI)

If you'd read the full article, you'd find that I expected AGI's share price to drop by ~10-15% from the price back then (at $8.3), recommended to book some gains at those prices, and to aim for a bargain buy at ~$7.50. The technical price charts of AGI (Figure-3) and gold (Figure-4) confirmed my targets. Now that gold is trading at ~$1,800/oz and AGI is about to breach the higher end of its 52-week range, I believe it's high time to revisit an investment case in AGI.

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz, comment added by author)

Technical analysis and key considerations

AGI: The above technical price chart of AGI seems a little bit confusing. We can see two trend lines here. The one that begins from May indicates a 'bearish trend' that slashed the share price from $8.5 to ~$7.5 following volatility in gold markets (and of course, in line with my expectations). The other line shows a long-term 'bullish trend' that began early 2020 and is capable of stretching further (at or around $10.70/share) given the recent gold run.

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Gold: Likewise, gold's technical price chart is also quite interesting. The bullish trend line connecting the major resistance levels reveals that the next resistance could be at or around $1,850/oz. However, another bearish trend is visible that joins resistance levels since mid-April. Based on these two technical trends alone, gold prices should ideally vary between $1,750-$1,850 in the near-term.

However, since the oncoming couple of weeks will see a lot of companies reporting their Q2 earnings, I believe this will bode in favor of gold prices since "analysts expect Q2 profit for S&P 500 companies to be down 44%" (check (Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Breakfast here). Plus, rate cuts in the wake of prevailing COVID-triggered economic uncertainty would help maintain gold's upward trajectory in the near-to-long term. In contrast, improved June 2020 jobs data would help keep a check on the bullish momentum in gold.

Section conclusion: Combining the technical discussions of AGI and gold prices, as well as the macroeconomic indicators highlighted above, we can expect gold to make the next jump toward the long-term resistance at $1,850/oz. This could be the case if Q2 earnings of majority of S&P 500 companies disappoint the market. Alternately, as earnings improve in the coming quarters, and COVID cases decline over the coming few months, the dollar would likely gain strength and gold could be pushed back to the $1,750/oz mark. Given AGI's pursuit of gold's lead, investors should check if this rally builds, or breaks from the current ~$1,800/oz level. If gold shows major (and persistent) weakness, it'd make sense to book some gains at every price decline of 5% from the prior levels, until the prices subsequently stabilize.

Valuation and Comparative Position in the Sector

AGI is currently ranked no.6 on the Quant Rating for the 'Materials' sector (Figure-5). Based on the recent rally in metal prices, I believe this sector generally has a premium valuation attached to it. Nevertheless, to analyze AGI's comparative valuation in relation to peer gold miners (having a market cap similar in size to that of AGI), I have selected B2Gold (BTG), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Harmony Gold (HMY), Kinross Gold (KGC), and Yamana Gold (AUY). Together with AGI, we'll refer to the selected peers as the 'Peer Group'.

[Author's Note: All constituents of the Peer Group are located in the sector's top 15 performers, based on Quant Rating scale.]

Figure-5 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium-check details here)

Let's have a quick look at the charts to analyze AGI's relative valuation, and comparative position in the industry. We will analyze the peer group based on a couple of metrics including PB (read: Price-to-Book ratio), PE (read: Price-to-Earnings ratio), EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA).

Figure-6

With a PB ratio of ~1.51x, AGI appears to be one of the cheapest gold stocks in the Peer Group. AGI's strong competitive position is explained by its deleveraged balance sheet [debt to equity ratio is lowest in the Peer Group-check Figure-7], together with a strong liquidity position [current ratio is one of the highest in the Peer Group (check Figure-8), and Cash & Equivalents at Q1 end amounting to ~$215 MM significantly exceeded the utilized revolving credit amounting to ~$100 MM]. Perhaps another reason for AGI's low PB valuation is the Kirazli project that contains enormous mining resource (check here) but the project's progression is hampered with jurisdictional challenges (check here).

Figure-7

Figure-8

Apart from the PB ratio, AGI's valuation currently lies on the higher end of the Peer Group particularly in terms of PE ratio for the TTM (read: Trailing-Twelve-Months), forward PE ratio, and the EV/EBITDA ratio. In my view, the market seems to weigh the companies on more than just a strong balance sheet. This is evident from AGI's TTM PE ratio (Figure-9) that's significantly higher than the Peer Group's average. The higher PE ratio is pushed by AGI's recent rally. On that note, I believe that AGI is a solid momentum play that provides a suitable leverage to rising gold prices. This is confirmed by the fact that AGI has a 'Momentum' rating of A+ in the Quant Rating scale (check Figure-5), and the only company that matches AGI's momentum rating in the Peer Group, is HMY. Nevertheless, it's interesting to note that the forward PE ratio (Figure-10) has declined from 64.19x (in TTM PE) to ~29.44x, indicating that AGI's earnings are likely to increase, going forward. Figure-9

Figure-10

In terms of EV/EBITDA ratio (Figure-11), AGI still has the highest valuation. Then again, the company's ratio has come down from a towering multiple of >15x (witnessed during the past 12 months) to the higher end of the Peer Group's average.

Figure-11

Going the extra mile to analyze AGI's relative valuation

An important metric to analyze a miner's valuation in line with peer mining companies is to consider its EV/oz (read: Enterprise Value per ounce) of AuEq (read: Gold Equivalent) resource. Unlike the typical 'financial' valuation metrics discussed earlier, I believe the 'Enterprise Value per ounce of gold equivalent resource' provides a more realistic estimate (in case of mining companies) to see how the market is valuing every ounce of AuEq resource underlying in a company's mining assets' portfolio.

[Author's Note: I've found that the coverage of this valuation metric is very rare, so I have included it in my analysis to add more depth to our discussion of AGI's relative valuation. For reference, please note that I have taken the latest available numbers pertaining to the individual companies' Reserves and Resources from these pages: AGI, BTG, AU, HMY, KGC, and AUY]

Key assumptions and parameters

However, let's first take a look at the key assumptions and parameters I've made/used in evaluating the companies on this valuation metric:

This valuation is only an attempt to highlight the company's relative EV/oz valuation among the peer group, and is for reference purposes only. The actual valuation could vary since the R&R information on a company's website is often not updated to account for the most recent quarter's production. Also, since 'Reserves' have a lower degree of uncertainty associated with them, I have included them at 100%. However, since 'Resources' (including Measured & Indicated, and Inferred resources) have a relatively higher degree of uncertainty compared with 'Reserves', I have discounted them by an assumed rate of 20%. Where a mining company's resource also includes a significant silver resource (in addition to gold), I have applied a 100:1 for conversion of silver into gold. Enterprise Value for a particular company is taken from SA quote pages, and reflect the present EV on July 12, 2020.

Table-1 provides the relative valuation of the Peer Group in terms of EV/oz of AuEq resource, and highlights that AGI's current valuation is slightly higher than the Group's average of ~$166 per ounce of underlying gold resource.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Section conclusion:

AGI has a sweet PB valuation compared with the rest but seems significantly overvalued with peers based on the conventional TTM PE, forward PE, and the EV/EBITDA valuation multiples. If we consider AGI's relative valuation in terms of EV/oz of AuEq resource (which, tough unconventional, represents a more meaningful comparison metric for mining companies), we find that it's still higher than the Group's average value, implying that the market is valuing every ounce of AGI's underlying gold resource at ~$192.61, while it's valuing the industry's gold ounce at an average value of $166/oz. In my view, this confirms our initial assessment that investors should consider taking some profits off the table at current prices since AGI appears slightly overvalued.

A 'long' investment case

We have seen in the preceding section that AGI's earnings outlook for the current year is likely to improve, YoY (since forward PE is lower than TTM PE). This is primarily due to rising gold prices rather than lower cost operations. In my view, AGI is an average-cost producer (unlike high-cost, or low-cost producers). By 'average-cost' I imply miners whose AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) from existing mines lies within the range of $1,000-1,200/oz. To put that into context, AGI's Q1 2020 average AISC was $1,010/oz against FY 2020 AISC guidance range of $1,007-1,047/oz. [Note that Q2 2020 results will be released on July 29, 2020.]

AGI's mining dynamics are solidified by its robust balance sheet (~$3.5 BB at the end of Q1 2020) and a strong liquidity position (>$600 MM) that enables pursuit of growth initiatives (exploration and development CAPEX), low share count under 400 MM, and a trivial debt that's well-covered by AGI's existing cash assets. In my view, the issue lies with AGI's operating margins and the company's ability to sustain or increase those margins. On that note, AGI can safely generate operating margins between $700-800/oz at the prevailing gold prices of ~$1,800/oz.

What if gold prices take a reverse trajectory? How will AGI sustain its margins/profitability?

I believe organic growth (in terms of increasing low-cost production) is much needed to enhance AGI's bottom-line profitability, and hence improve the company's valuation. Initiatives such as completion of lower mine expansion at the YD (read: Young Davidson) mine refines outlook for low-cost production (since YD has historically hampered AGI's cost profile with high-cost production), enables FCF growth, and also adds to the production capacity (Figure-12). To put that into context, YD's FY 2020 initial production guidance ranged between 145-160 Koz. The YD lower mine expansion would enable AGI to ramp up production to ~200 Koz during FY 2021.

Figure-12 (Source: June Presentation, pg. 26)

Likewise, Phase III expansion study at Island Gold mine will highlight expansion of the mine's processing capacity beyond the existing 1,200 tpd (read: tons per day). IG is currently AGI's top mine in terms of low cost production, with mine-site Q1 AISC of $670/oz against AGI's average AISC of $1,010/oz.

However, I believe the future growth story seems incomplete without Kirazli which could arguably become AGI's top mining asset, once operational. For reference, Kirazli is expected to add ~104 Koz during its 5 years mine life, at an average AISC of ~$373/oz. Considering the current gold price of $1,800/oz, AGI could add >$1,400/oz in operating margins if Kirazli progresses toward development.

Downside risks

AGI states that its mining concessions for Kirazli expired in October 2019, and that the company is working with Turkish authorities to obtain renewal of permits. However, till date, AGI hasn't disclosed status of negotiations on Kirazli. Management looks optimistic to obtain the concession renewal but the delay is unwelcome news. Note that one of the reasons for AGI's low PB ratio (discussed in the preceding section) was the undeveloped resource at Kirazli. If the negotiations turn unsuccessful, AGI might need to record an impairment charge at the property (there's a fat chance of it though).

Moreover, the Mulatos mine in Mexico (which is another low-cost mine in AGI's existing portfolio) recently suffered operational suspension from the start of April to mid-May 2020, following Mexican government's orders to shut down mining activities in the wake of COVID outbreak. I believe the jurisdictional risk in Mexico is increasing, and the latest tax dispute between First Majestic (AG) and the Mexican authorities serves as a proof that things could turn unpleasant if the authorities so desire.

Finally, a potential reversal in gold price provide significant downside risk. As mentioned earlier, AGI has a high leverage to gold price. I believe this risk is significant to shake the company's overstretched valuation (though a major downtrend in gold price from current levels, seems unlikely).

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

We have seen that AGI's share price has spiked near the higher end of its 52-week range, and the technical picture warrants caution. I believe if gold retraces to the $1,750/oz mark, AGI could decline to the range near $9.3-9.5 (things could also move the other way around). Besides the technical picture of both gold and AGI, the latter's valuation is slightly higher than peers based on the commonly used PE and EV/EBITDA ratios, and the not-so-common EV/oz of AuEq resource. In contrast, a deleveraged balance sheet helps in giving AGI a relatively low PB ratio.

AGI's is not a high-cost miner but it needs to further enhance its margins/profitability to address the relative overvaluation. Given the delays in resuming operational progression of AGI's promising Kirazli project, it seems that the only near-term solution is to pursue organic growth. Unlike it's competitor BTG that quickly revamped its operational profile (in the past) by putting together its flagship Fekola mine, I believe AGI will need time (say, at least 12 months) to deliver meaningful progress on ramping up production from the YD mine, as well as moving toward Phase III expansion of the IG mine. Since we cannot predict where gold prices would be one year from now (I'm bullish but market volatility witnessed since the start of FY 2020 also needs to be considered), I think it'd be suitable to book some profits (say, 10-15% of your holdings) at prevailing prices. Alternately, if the gold rally continues for some time, then profit taking should be considered at the next major decline in gold prices. In any case, it's not recommended to initiate a fresh position in the company as the current valuation seems overstretched.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.