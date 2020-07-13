Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Matt Dundas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) is a closed-end fund that is undergoing a significant shift in investment strategy. That shift has generated a compelling opportunity that I believe will result in a surprise redemption of RSF's preferred shares (RMPL.P) when they become callable in October and potentially reward those holders of RMPL.P with a double-digit annualized return, all while sporting a risk profile that resembles that of a short duration investment grade bond.

On March 23, RSF announced that it was dropping "Marketplace Lending" from its name. Relatedly, and more importantly, the fund announced a change in investment strategy, essentially pivoting from investing in whole loans originated by fintech lenders such as LendingClub (LC) and Prosper and toward investing in "Alternative Credit". While the fund's definition of Alternative Credit is, to say the least, broad, a May 29 podcast interview with RSF fund manager Andrew Kerai provides insight on what the shift is really all about. In the interview, Kerai notes that, "We have been purposely positioning the portfolio largely away from unsecured consumer credit," and that, "About a year ago, our portfolio was 80%, roughly, unsecured consumer whole loans. That number is now 20% and coming down further from there." He goes on to say, "We wanted to rotate into other assets of higher credit quality. Perhaps a lower coupon vs. unsecured consumer whole loans but also a lower level of risk, as well."

Simply put, RSF is pivoting toward having a lower risk, lower return portfolio. Data from RSF's annual report, semi-annual report, fact sheet, and website provide a time-series of how RSF's portfolio has trended over the past year. The rotation from whole loans to higher credit quality securities is apparent. So is the fact that the fund began to race toward a ~30% cash target in the latter half of 2019 and that cash levels have been at ~30% since at least March 31, 2020 - more on that in a moment.

Source: Created by author using data from RSF's most recent annual report, semi-annual report, fact sheet, and website.

The Preferred Shares and Case for Their Early Call

Now, let us focus on the fund's preferred stock, RMPL.P. Like most closed-end funds, RSF employs the use of leverage to enhance returns. Per the fund's website, RSF created leverage by issuing about $41.4M of RMPL.P in October 2017. The preferred shares, rated AA by Egan-Jones, carry a 5.875% coupon, are callable by RSF at its discretion starting October 31, 2020, and have a mandatory redemption date of October 31, 2024. Holders of RMPL.P will receive $25 per share plus accrued interest when the shares are called or redeemed.

I believe the evidence strongly suggests that RSF intends to call shares of RMPL.P at its first opportunity on October 31, 2020. Here's why:

First, in order for the leverage created by the issuance of RMPL.P to be accretive to RSF shareholder returns, the proceeds of the issue must be invested such that returns exceed the hefty 5.875% coupon on RMPL.P plus the fund's 1.25% advisory fee on Managed Assets, which the latest semi-annual report confirms applies to assets purchased using proceeds from the RMPL.P issuance. Thus, if the proceeds of the RMPL.P issuance are not earning at least 7.125%, the RMPL.P issuance is eroding, not enhancing, RSF shareholder returns. Achieving 7%+ returns on unlevered consumer whole loans is no easy feat (LendingClub's own website guides investors in its loans to expect returns in the 5-6% range, for example). As the fund pivots toward lower-yielding assets, the drag caused by the RMPL.P issuance will continue to grow until RSF's managers call the issue.

The drag on RSF's returns caused by the RMPL.P issuance threatens the stream of fee income RSF's managers can earn. Unlike many closed-end funds, RSF features a shareholder-friendly feature that allows investors to tender at least 5% of RSF's shares each quarter for a price equal to NAV of the fund. RSF offered to tender 5% or 288,741 of its outstanding shares on July 8 -- a whopping 4,276,657 shares were requested for tender. The demand for pulling cash out at NAV isn't terribly surprising given RSF's current ~15% discount to NAV. While spending $41.4M of Managed Assets to call the RMPL.P shares will cause RSF's managers to instantaneously lose that $41.4M from RSF's fee base, removing the drag on RSF's returns from RMPL.P may help narrow RSF's discount to NAV and quell demand to pull assets out of RSF.

Second, and perhaps more compellingly, RSF appears to have already raised the cash needed to call the RMPL.P issue and is presumably simply waiting for its call option to become live in a few months on October 31. The ~30% cash position RSF has maintained since at least March 31 is equal to almost the exact amount needed to redeem the RMPL.P shares. The latest, May 31 data on RSF's portfolio on the fund's website indicates a 31% cash position. In my view, that confirms that RSF's managers have chosen to stay the course and redeem the RMPL.P shares vs. attempt to take advantage of deeply discounted consumer lending assets during the recent period of severe market distress.

Source: RSF's website

No Call Scenario

What if RSF does not call the RMPL.P issuance on October 31? In my view, the RMPL.P shares are still a rock-solid investment. Here's why:

First, like most preferred issues of closed-end funds, which have strict limits on funds' use of leverage, RMPL.P has abundant asset coverage. This is likely one of the key reasons why the RMPL.P shares were rated AA by the Egan-Jones rating agency. Currently, the RMPL.P's aggregate par balance of $41.4M represents a mere 28.8% of the fund's Managed Assets as of May 31 - far lower than typical investment grade senior debt advance rates achieved on pools of the unsecured consumer whole loans that the fund is de-risking away from. RSF has no material liabilities besides the RMPL.P preferred shares, so RSF's Managed Assets would need to suffer a loss in value of over 70% before the RMPL.P investors are at risk of losing principal.

Second, and related to the prior point, it's hard to lose over 70% of portfolio value when ~30% of such portfolio is cash. Of course, if the current ~30% cash position held by RSF isn't used to redeem the RMPL.P shares, we can't assume that RSF's managers will keep such a large cash position indefinitely. Fortunately, RSF would be deploying the cash in a world in which credit investments are valued more conservatively compared to recent history. The present environment's relatively inexpensive credit asset prices limits downside risk in RSF's portfolio if it moves to deploy cash, which in turn increases the safety of RMPL.P.

Finally, the RMPL.P shares have a mandatory redemption on October 31, 2024, which reduces duration risk and should make it increasingly difficult over time for the price of RMPL.P shares to stray meaningfully below their $25 redemption value.

Return Profile

As of this writing, shares of RMPL.P are trading below par. If the early call scenario pans out, recent pricing implies an opportunity to earn high single-to-low double digit returns through October 31. The table below presents the projected annualized yield on shares of RMPL.P through an assumed October 31, 2020 call date, factoring in the next ex-dividend date on July 31. Those who purchase RMPL.P prior to July 31 should receive a $0.36719 per share dividend on August 17.

Source: Created by author.

If RSF does not call the RMPL.P shares around October 31 as I expect, the return profile of RMPL.P is still quite attractive given the low risk profile. As RSF continues to pivot toward assets with lower risk than unsecured consumer whole loans, investment in RMPL.P becomes increasingly secure. The table below presents the projected annualized "yield to worst" on shares of RMPL.P - that is, the lowest possible yield (ignoring default risk) based on the most unfavorable call scenario for holders of RMPL.P.

Source: Created by author.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RMPL.P is, at worst, a low risk, AA-rated preferred stock that will return an attractive, mid-single digits yield through 2024. At best, RMPL.P is a fully cash-collateralized preferred stock trading below par and, depending on entry point, will yield a projected annualized return in the high single/low double digits for the next few months. It is time to put capital to work in this off-the-beaten path preferred issue and cross your fingers for an October call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMPL.P. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.