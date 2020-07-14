Product Tanker Supply Side Update

Even for these relatively small ships, the supply side gives a glimpse into what is typically the most influential aspect of the market. So what is it telling us?

While this unique environment will likely have more surprises in store for the market, one key area does provide some longer term clarity.

Overview

In rare instances, demand side developments overwhelm the product tanker trade which is typically defined by relatively predictable demand growth for a highly inelastic product.

This is one of moments. In just a few short months product demand has shifted in gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and others which has given us this discombobulated market.

Feedstock prices have been all over the map impacting refining margins. This as product gluts and consequent price action have led to stockpiling for some products while an attempt at reopening has lifted demand in others. Remember, refining configurations catering to normal demand leave little room for adjustment in the very short run.

The economy has not fully opened, the medium to longer term economic impact of the shutdowns are still relatively unknown, the risk of a second wave (growing first wave, whatever you want to call it) is increasing and oil prices have bounced back like a kangaroo on a trampoline only to slam its head on the low hanging branches above.

All this leads to a highly unpredictable demand side outlook. Seriously, the models I've seen at this point are just everywhere and in between making one thing perfectly clear: there is no consensus on the demand side as of yet.

But as demand remains blurry, we can focus on supply to hopefully gain some clarity as to what a market might look like once normalization occurs.

Quick Review/Forecast

First, let's review a few things. The stockpiling effort which gave rise to higher rates unwound on the product side first as anticipated (since it was in the first tier of inelastic product demand upon the economy's restart). Crude followed shortly after. However, since this re-balancing was inspired more by crude/product supply side cuts rather than a return of demand, this meant that "phase 2" (described in one of my previous tanker reports as briefly testing the rate floor), would look less like a pivot point (or V shape) and more like a U. This U is where we find ourselves now.

Additionally, as noted recently in my last live interview on VIE, refining margins will be playing a key role in short-term market volatility. A June 22, Reuters article explains that much more eloquently than I did during that interview for those interested.

Going forward we find ourselves in a less than favorable market dependent largely on a demand side recovery. There will be room for supply reductions to contribute to this recovery effort and we'll get to that. It is decisively clear at this point that a return to previous refined product volume use in the immediate future is not in the cards.

However, the combination of a supply side re-balancing effort coupled with what I would call responsible expectations for normalization lead to a far more promising medium-term outlook.

One indicator I find useful is refining capacity. Refineries in the US are running at about 70% utilization (following even lower levels in May) when they typically run 90% plus this time of year. The current situation is unsustainable, unless you believe this is the new economic normal.

For reference, September 19, 2008, is when utilization dropped to 66.7% during the global financial meltdown, it lowest point in that cycle. The following year it was at 85.6 during the month of September.

U shapes are never fun when you're in the bottom. But it helps if you can see the climb back up the mountain through the mist. I believe this is how the current situation should be viewed. 2020 is likely to see YoY cargo mile demand drops, probably in the mid-single digit percentage range, with much of the damage being inflicted over the course of late Q2 and early Q3.

If another round of shutdowns, along with a large-scale economic collapse, can be avoided we will see market normalization be the overriding theme for 2021 bringing back positive year over year demand side growth.

Which leads me into our longer-term forecast.

Beyond 2020

We talk a lot about cycles in shipping. So, while doing some real nerdy stuff I decided to plot two long term data points against each other to make a very significant point.

Source: Clarksons SIN

With the exception of very unusual circumstances, the supply side typically sets the tone of the market and the setup here looks to be painting a very clear picture.

While cargo mile demand percentage growth of the early 2000's will likely not be replicated, it is still expected to remain healthy over the coming decade. This comes as the orderbook is currently a bit thinner than it was prior to that boom period.

Nevertheless, the argument here is that a longer-term cycle looks to be establishing itself based on supply side dynamics. In late 1999 we saw a reversal which set the tone for the next decade. I maintain that a similar transitional point was likely hit in the summer of 2018.

The short-term impact of the C19 situation will eventually succumb to this longer-term fundamental market structure as we approach economic normalization.

LR2

These Long Range product tankers are the equivalent of Aframaxes, which can carry around 750k bbl of crude/product. Thanks to specialized coatings, in tanks and pipes, product tankers can transport an array of refined crude products, but also have the ability to carry crude oil. They are therefore known for their trading flexibility across both clean and dirty petroleum markets.

Going clean to dirty presents very few problems. However, returning to clean requires a thorough cleaning of all coated surfaces as well as some 'transitional' cargoes. This prevents seamless transitioning and complicates any decision to switch between the two.

This choppy rate environment may inspire some switching and that will be a wildcard in this class to a slight degree.

At just 9.3% the LR2 orderbook is at one of the smallest points in recent memory.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

But a majority of that is set to hit the water in 2021, which will register 5.6% gross fleet growth. If 2020's hurdle is the demand destruction due to C19, 2021's will be the slightly larger number of vessels coupled with an ongoing recovery effort.

But let's not lose sight of the bigger picture here. The five years from 2015-2019 saw a total of 128 LR2 vessels hit the water. We have just 44 total, delivered and/or expected, from the start of 2020-2024.

While, theoretically, an ordering binge could upset this dynamic and send us toward that century plus mark again it seems highly unlikely given the general lack of interest in newbuilds lately.

Only six LR2 newbuilds have been ordered so far in 2020, which comes in stark contrast to a busy 2019 when we saw a total of 23 orders/options.

This trend has been taking place for quite some time across all classes.

Source: Clarksons

I have discussed several contributing factors to this trend in past reports. Here I would like to offer another visual example to back up the premise that secondhand vessels present a better investment strategy particularly heading into this potential bull cycle.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Notice in bull markets the ratio rises as secondhand asset prices outpace newbuilds as owners prefer more tonnage now as opposed to years from now. Meanwhile, during bear markets that ratio drops as secondhand tonnage earns less and even becomes a liability in some extreme rate drop scenarios. Where we are now, and where we are expected to go, would make a case for secondhand tonnage purchases over newbuilds in some instances.

Of course, it's worth noting that these vessels can be built in as little as a year, however, the average build times are more like 18 months.

While supply adjustments on the build side take many months to play out, supply shifts regarding retirements are near instantaneous and cannot be undone.

So far in 2020 we have seen just two demolitions, a 1999 Samsung built vessel in January followed by a 1996 Daewoo built vessel in February.

Unfortunately, only 25 LR2s are 20 years or older, putting them in the age group for possible retirement. But those potential retirement figures become even more slim when we note that just five of those 25 will be facing special surveys before the year's end.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Above we see the first version of a new chart here on VIE, which shows the entire 'on the water fleet' highlighting older vessels in the 15-20-year-old range and the 20+ range as prospects for demolition. We have also kept our expected vessels to help illustrate the potential for outgoing vs. incoming vessel numbers.

However, remember, that in shipping segments, larger classes are typically the ones to experience the greatest demand side volatility. This is absolutely true here. This volatility, if strong enough, could inspire retirements outside of that previously cited range.

Before we move on, just a quick demand side update to put all this into some context.

Quarter to date, we are down 6.54% in cargo mile demand compared year over year. But if we look at 2019's data, we found ourselves with an increase of 10.26% at this same point in the year. This is used to illustrate just how strong demand was, how far it's now fallen, and what it may look like once it returns.

This brings some comfort as the pre-C19 cargo mile demand growth stats show that it would be possible to absorb 2021's tonnage properly with a near return to normal trade.

Again, one more stat regarding LR2 cargo mile demand, year to date we find ourselves down 3.19% year over year. But in 2019 we were up 8.94% over this same period.

All of this implies that simple trade normalization will play the largest role in the recovery phase once product de-stocking has run its course.

LR1

An anemic orderbook continues to define this class, which comes in at just 4.4%.

Source: Data Courtesy of Vessels Value - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

But wait, it gets better. 13 of those 17 vessels are actually LR1 shuttle tankers, and therefore unlikely to compete with the remaining four on typical tanker trading routes. Furthermore, those 13 are set to hit the water in December of 2021 meaning they should factor in to the 2022 outlook more than anything.

So, without those shuttles, we are at sub 1% on the LR1 orderbook.

Not only does this very thin orderbook bode well for the LR1 class, but if we look at the LR fleet as a whole, it presents a very positive outlook among both Long Range vessel classes.

There are currently 370 LR2s on the water with 38 on order. There are also 368 LR1s with just 4 (non-shuttles) on order. Combined, the LR fleet consists of 738 vessels with just 39 on order, making for a 5.2% orderbook in total.

For product tankers, a 12%-15% orderbook spread over three years would generally account for demand side growth and vessel retirements in a normal environment, thus allowing the market to remain balanced.

Of course, the natural conclusion here is that we are setting up for a tighter market given this structural supply outlook if the market can return to just 'mostly' normal.

Can newbuild ordering derail this outlook? Again, yes, but not likely. Since the start of 2019, there have been just two orders in this class.

Unfortunately, this outlook or lackluster activity on the newbuild front extends to the demolition front as well, where we find just a few immediate candidates, but a great deal of potential in the future.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

In just a few years, the number of demo candidates hitting the books increases significantly while subdued new-build contracting now will likely keep the pace of tonnage hitting the water very low. This could set up for negative net fleet growth, thereby tightening supply, and consequently the market.

MRs

While the LR classes have both seen profound drops in cargo mile demand over the course of Q2, the MR class has been hard at work. So, let's start with a quick demand side update.

According to VesselsValue, year to date, MR's have seen cargo mile demand increase by 2.12% YoY. But while LR's have been suffering this quarter, MRs have registered another uptick, growing cargo mile demand by 3.46% in Q2 of 2020, YoY.

Turning back to supply, the MR2 class is smaller and therefore has a relatively short build time, easily inside of 10 months. With the lower cost associated with these vessels this orderbook can change quickly and must be watched closely.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

At just 7.1% this is easily one of the most attractive orderbooks in quite some time. But what isn't so attractive is the fact that almost all of it hits the water in the next 18 months. Nevertheless, this is a manageable chore.

These smaller vessels can stay in service a bit longer, therefore we've adapted the following chart to reflect this longer life, with 20 and 25 years being our cutoff points.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

During June of 2018, the absolute low in the latest market cycle, we saw a single 2000 built MR2 scrapped, with the others being all 1990's and 1980's tonnage. That is still the only one from this century to hit the beaches. Over the course of the last year, all retired vessels fell in that 1991-1996 build-year range.

Following a busy January and February on the newbuild ordering front, there have been just 5 orders placed since the start of March.

This pause in ordering is something of an anomaly. Typically, MR orders continue to pile up even through bad times. For example, remember that 2018 low point which caused a 2000 build to be scrapped? Well, that same June and July we saw a total of 21 orders placed.

Of course, owners are reactionary, which is both a blessing here and now, but potentially a curse later on. Which brings me to my biggest fear going forward for this class.

Owners just made some good money aiding them in their quest for balance sheet preservation over this economic downturn. In some cases, balance sheets actually improved - dramatically.

Proper market normalization will bring with it profitable rates and optimism about the future.

This combination can lead to a great deal of new-build orders if owners do not properly control themselves.

The good news here is that we have a number of potential S&P candidates. Look at the chart above one more time to illustrate that point. A great deal of optimally aged tonnage for transactions exists, the question now becomes how will this dynamic unfold?

Conclusion

Demand side shocks are rare and unsustainable. Normalization will occur, only the timeframe remains in question.

The inelastic demand-side nature of oil products will not shield the trade entirely, but it will provide a great deal of stability as we move forward.

But first, we need the de-stocking phase to run its course and it will be a bit painful. Since this isn't propelled by a return of demand so much as a cut in supply. Until that transitional crossover point is reached, it will be sluggish.

Side note: I'm watching not only refinery utilization which will be a direct indicator of crude demand and product output, but also oil prices. Remember, the example of the kangaroo hitting his head earlier regarding oil prices. That swift smack down is very likely a demand inspired move. Or more accurately, a realization that demand isn't rebounding to the degree it was previously anticipated. Layoffs among oil majors will be a key telling point for their longer-term outlook and how they are adapting.

Looking beyond that we find a market with a supply side outlook being one of the best in decades. The LR class as whole is poised for low fleet growth with a fair amount of demo prospects over the course of the next few years. In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise to see negative net fleet growth for the LR1 class (excluding shuttles).

The MR class, while looking very promising right now, could still change on a dime if owners, or a state sponsored entity, decide that newbuilds are warranted. But, if we can keep that part under control, we are again looking at a trade which should see cargo mile demand growth exceeding net fleet growth leading to a tighter market, upon economic normalization.

Overall, while this shock was totally unwelcome, the market will resolve the imbalances over time. When it does, the structural fundamentals continue to point toward an improving market with the supply side outlook dictating the course.

