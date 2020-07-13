HL is now reaching an overbought situation and it is prudent to sell about 25% of your position and wait for a retracement.

The company indicated Silver equivalent production was 12.5 Million Oz (10.8 M Oz in Q1) and the Gold equivalent production was 119,037 Oz (115,511 Oz in Q1).

Hecla Mining released its preliminary production for the second quarter of 2020 on July 10, 2020. They were better than expected.

(Source: Hecla Mining - Image: Casa Bacardi mine)

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) announced its preliminary production results and its cash position on July 10, 2020.

While production was a little better sequentially, still, we can see clearly that the total output was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic again. The company indicated that all five mines are now in operation after Casa Berardi and San Sebastian were subjected to government-mandated shutdowns of 3 and 4 weeks, respectively, in the quarter. It is about a month lost in production.

The company indicated that the Silver equivalent production SEO was 12.5 Million Oz (10.8 M oz in Q1) and the Gold equivalent production GEO was 119,037 Oz (115,511 Oz in Q1).

Below is the production of silver and gold indicated for each mine.

Metal price in 2Q'20 Price $ Gold per ounce 1,711 Silver per ounce 16.33 Lead per Lb 0.76 Zinc per Lb 0.85

The takeaway is, of course, the price of gold, which has reached another record and allowed the company to indicate a sound cash generation despite a weaker-than-expected production due to disruption from the COVID-19.

HL is still underperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX), maybe because the stock is highly influenced by silver, which has not performed as well as gold. However, the gap is closing quickly.

The investment thesis is getting a little clearer now after production is returning to normal. Also, silver is now in a better position after reaching low levels in March. With Lucky Friday about to reach full production end of 2020, the silver price rise is quite essential for the company.

The best strategy here is to keep a core position long term, hoping for a better H2 2020 and trade short term around 30% of your HL position. Gold and silver prices are quite crucial for the company, and it is essential to trade HL using those metals price as your inner compass.

The CEO, Phil Baker, said in the press release:

Our quick actions at the beginning of the pandemic minimized impact on our operations and finances, so production and cash flow generation were strong this quarter, Because U.S. mines are essential businesses and the other two mines returned to production in the quarter, we increased production and internally generated cash flow. This performance has allowed us to substantially reduce our revolving line of credit which we expect to be fully repaid by year end. Hecla produces one third of all the silver in the U.S., giving investors unique exposure to what we believe will be higher silver prices in the future.

Others important information released in the report

1 - Hecla Mining reduced borrowing under the revolving credit facility from $200 million to $50 million.

2 - On July 10, 2020, Hecla mining announced that Investissement Quebec invested $36.8 million in unsecured notes with a five-year maturity of 5.74%, to fund Casa Berardi CapEx and replace existing bonds.

On July 9, issued C$50 million (US$36.8 million) senior unsecured notes with a five-year maturity bearing a coupon of 6.5% to Investissement Quebec. The notes were issued at a premium of 103.65%, implying an effective annual yield of 5.74% and an aggregate principal amount to be repaid of C$48.2 million. The notes will be issued in four installments of C$12.5 million (US$9.205 million based on current exchange rate) on July 9, August 9, September 9, and October 9, 2020. Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including open market purchases of the Company's 7.25% notes due 2028 and capital expenditures at Casa Berardi.

3 - Hecla Mining indicated that its cash position for 2Q'20 is approximately $76 million, which is well above the $9.4 million the company announced the same quarter a year ago.

4 - 2020 Production Outlook

Silver (Moz) Gold (Koz) GreensCreek LuckyFriday SanSebastian Total GreensCreek CasaBerardi Nevada SanSebastian Total 2020 Outlook 8.9-9.3 1.4-1.8 0.6-0.8 10.9-11.8 46-48 119-124 24-29 6-7 195-208 First Half 2020 5.5 0.6 0.5 6.6 25 58 32 4 119

Source: From the press release.

Conclusion and technical analysis

No doubt, the company indicated excellent results for the second quarter of 2020 despite a production lower than expected because of the disruptions experienced in Casa Bacardi and San Sebastian.

Still, Hecla Mining assets are outperforming the forecast provided for 2020 so far.

Lucky Friday is expected to reach its full tonnage throughput rate by the end of the year.

Casa Berardi restarted operations on April 15 after the Government-mandated shutdown of operations due to COVID-19. It explains why the mine gold output was lower compared to the same quarter a year ago. San Sebastian mine experienced the same disruptions.

Nevada's performance is robust, and I'm sure it is raising some interest.

The company is benefitting greatly from higher gold and silver prices, and the market has responded very well so far.

However, the stock price is about to reach an overbought level, and it is vital to use any upticks to sell at least about 30% of your position, expecting a possible retracement soon.

Technical analysis

HL general pattern is called an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at around $4.85 and line support at $3.05. I see intermediate support at $3.65, which means that the accumulation phase could be a range from $3.65 to $3.05.

However, RSI is now over 70, which indicates that HL is overbought. Thus, the selling (partial) range now is between $4.10 and $4.85.

I see this ascending channel pattern as quite bullish long term but signals an overbought situation short term. I recommend selling about 30% of your total position between $4.10 and $4.85 due to the risk of a retracement to $3.10 area.

However, if gold continues its bullish momentum to over $1,850 and silver can cross $19 per ounce, HL may continue its ascent well above $5. However, this optimistic view is less likely.

