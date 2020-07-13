Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investing With Confidence as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

In mid-2019, Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) began - purely for the welfare of its employees - to implement a work-from-home day, one day a week. Naturally, this meant that they had to set up a cloud computer infrastructure so that work could continue equally well at either location.

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, they were perfectly placed to just 'press the button' to go all-virtual, all-week. Maybe it was foresight. Maybe it was luck. When one of Napoleon Bonaparte's generals came under criticism for winning a battle by luck, the Emperor retorted:

Give me an army of lucky men!

RPT's lucky general was CEO Brian Harper (formerly CEO of Rouse within the Brookfield empire) who took over from founder and longtime CEO Dennis Gershenson. RPT owns 49 open-air shopping centers across the USA, with a focus on metropolitan areas. Since 2018 it has been gradually moved to its new strategy, under the leadership of CEO Brian Harper. The REIT is internally managed, which is a key consideration when choosing a REIT: in a downturn we don't have external management leeching gigantic fees, and levying massive severance penalties, while not shouldering any of the risks.

(Image source: Whole Foods, a major RPT Realty tenant)

The company is small, at 11.9 million square feet of space and ~$1.3 billion in enterprise value, but well-organized and responsive. Harper hit the ground running, delivering $200 million of dispositions of non-core assets, in almost half the originally planned time. He personally holds over $3 million of common stock and an unknown amount of the preferred stock.

It is the preferred stock, RPT.PD, that I want to talk to you about. It is very little followed, because it has quite a small market capitalization. But as we will see shortly, its small market cap is quite an advantage for the safety of its dividend flow (and its return to par).

Right now it offers not only an over-10% running yield, but also a near-50% capital gain to their par value of $50. The company has never missed a preferred dividend even during darkest corona, but even if it does so in future, they are cumulative. The common shares can never receive a single cent of dividend until any preferred arrears are fully paid up: that focuses the minds of the common shareholders and therefore of the management.

Liquidity: the cash tower

RPT had $323 million in cash or near-cash equivalents at the end of Q1 2020, which towers over their repayment commitments over the next few years. There is little debt to repay or refinance until 2024, and total debt-to-equity ratio is only 1.61.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

There are covenants on the debt, intended to stop the REIT recklessly taking on too much debt in relation to its net operating income. There is some distance to go before the covenants are endangered, and even if a second wave of COVID-19 drops net operating income lower to below the covenant threshold, it is very likely that the lenders will see the wisdom of relaxing the covenants (on condition of no expansion of debt totals) to continue receiving their income stream rather than pulling apart a business arrangement that is profitable for them.

COVID-19 response

Management responded to the pandemic swiftly and decisively:

Drew down $225m of their revolving credit

Postponed $125m of planned property purchases

Suspended their $6m plan to expand an outparcel at Parkway

Halted property redevelopments, except essential maintenance, saving $5m

Reduced expenditures on common areas by $3m

Reduced workforce

Cut executive officers' salaries by 10-20% and mutated a further 10-20% of some executive's salaries into shares, together reducing cash outlay by $1m.

At the depths of the pandemic, with rent collection of 58%, this gave a cash burn rate of only $657k per month (excluding common share dividend).

Monthly rent collection rate Resulting cash flow (excluding common dividend) 0% $11 m burn 25% $7 m burn 50% $2 m burn 58% (as was case in April 2020) $657 k burn 61% $0 75% $3 m positive cash flow 85% $4 m positive cash flow 100% $7 m positive cash flow

Even in those darkest times, RPT was within a sliver of its break-even point. This reflects the successful expenditure reductions implemented by management and the essential nature of many of its tenants.

Mix

Every single one of their properties is open-air, free of the fears of virus particles recirculating through enclosed common areas. Two thirds of them include a grocery component, which makes them "essential" even in a lockdown, and keeps regular foot traffic flowing.

Almost all of their sites are in top-40 metropolitan statistical areas, which reflects in the household income in their vicinity averaging $100k per annum. More than half of their rental income comes from large "Anchor" tenants - pharmacies or groceries - with the remaining 43% coming from smaller individual shops.

A third of their tenants (Table below) are highly resistant to the pandemic effect on business, including Whole Foods and other grocers, Walgreens and other pharmacies, and Sprint and other mobile phone stores. The next tier, too are reliable payers, because of their strong financial positions.

Category Proportion of portfolio (weighted by rent) Proportion of April rent collected on time Essential businesses and other pandemic-resistant tenants 35% 84% Investment grade quality tenants with strong balance sheets, other than those listed above 11% 79% despite being largely closed Other non-essential uses 36% 42% Restaurants, theaters, fitness centers 18% 24%

While the company is showing flexibility with small tenants, it is taking a firmer line with national-scale tenants, particularly if they are trying to take liberties. Harper underlines their contractual obligations, and reminds them acerbically why they should not feel entitled to rent reductions:

In the roaring years landlords couldn't go to tenants and say, 'You're doing so well, so pay me three times the rent.'

Prospects

The economy is reopening gradually. Although there are fits and starts as secondary waves of COVID-19 hit individual states, the reopening will continue as surely as day follows night. The top two tiers will pay all their rent and much of the lower tiers will also do so given time. If some less solid tenants fall by the wayside, they will come to be replaced by others with alternative business models in the months to come.

Its vast cash reserves can keep it running smoothly even at catastrophe-level retail trading, as was the case in April. However, with even a tiny 3 absolute percentage point increase in rent collection, it is breaking even on cash flow, and anything beyond that is cash flow positive.

The common shares are a potential recovery play. Pre-pandemic, FFO ran at around $80m/year, i.e. around $1/share/year. If that level of FFO is regained, even the current share price is just 6.5 x FFO.

CEO Brian Harper on the Q1 2020 conference call apologized to common stock holders for the temporary interruption of their dividend:

Future dividend decisions will be made based on liquidity needs and REIT taxable income distribution requirements... [W]e are committed to providing investors with a healthy and sustainable dividend as cash flow visibility improves and the longer term impacts of COVID-19 are more apparent.

There are clearly no plans to de-REIT, and if they remain a REIT, they must distribute as dividends over 90% of their taxable income. However, any time they want to pay even one cent to the common, the preferreds must be fully up-to-date in their payments first.

RPT-D

My spotlight for you is on the preferred share, RPT-D, whose nominal yield is 7.25%. It usually trades in the $50-$60 range, but participated unjustifiably in the equity bloodbath in March, as shown below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To make its current price, ~$33, easier to contextualize amongst other preferred shares, just remember that its par value is $50, which is double the conventional $25. The preferred price can be considered to be just ~$16.50 on a $25 scale. More interested now?

At this low price, the running yield you will receive on the investment is 50/33 times the coupon of 7.25%. This amounts to over 10.9%! And that's not all. When the situation normalizes in due course, and it returns to its par range, there will be a sizable capital gain. Conservatively using a $50 exit price, that is a ~50% increase on your capital.

Colossal cushion

With any preferred, I am scrupulous to check how well covered the income stream is. To get an idea of the scale of dividend cover for the preferreds, in 2019 the net operating income was around $80m.

Of that, just $6.7m (8%) was needed to pay the preferred shareholders! $70 million was paid out to the common shareholders. Bear in mind three facts:

The common shareholders have gone without a dividend just this last quarter, but will not tolerate this for long, having been used to a steady and growing stream over the years. The REIT regulations require RPT to pay out at least 90% of its taxable income every year, which is a great deal of cash that needs to go out to their shareholders. The preferreds, despite being a tiny speck of cost, are crucial, because without paying them in full, there is no way the board can pay the common shareholders, which they will need to, to keep their jobs (and their REIT status).

The CEO may have been cagey in response to analyst Derek Johnston's enquiry, in the May 2020 conference call, about the short term future of common dividends, but there was no doubt about the preferreds:

As far as any sort of catch-up payment that will be a board decision at the time we reinstate. But unlike the preferred dividend, there is no required catch-up payment with that.

Risks

The primary risk for RPT.PD is that the retail apocalypse, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic and any secondary waves, could topple it into bankruptcy. The probability of this is remote, because the anchor stores are all pharmacies and groceries, relatively immune to collapse.

More broadly, while occupancy is 93% currently, it may well fall to the mid-80's over the next 12 months. This could be combined with a fall in rental per square foot for replacement tenants. However, human beings are social animals, and just as shopping returned to normal after the Spanish Flu, and 9/11, and the Great Financial Crisis, it will do so again. There will be lost income along the way, but this is of importance primarily to the common stock-holder. The preferreds will get paid anyway, unless the whole company goes under, which - looking at the debt structure - is extremely unlikely.

The most realistic risk is that it may take a year or so for the preferreds to return to par. If that feels like a long time to wait for a +50% return, console yourself with the 10% in dividends you will receive in that time!

Summary

Ramco-Gershenson Property Trust is a small and well-run open-air retail REIT which was almost breaking even in cash flow even at the worst moment in the Covid pandemic. Its figures are no doubt better now and will continue to improve. An enormous cushion of equity protects the preferreds which are at an extraordinary discount to their reliable income stream. The RPT.PD preferreds are a great buy for people who want to be paid over 10% per year, to wait for their (separate) 50% capital gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPT.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.