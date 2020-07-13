We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), in a quarter that should be the best for the miners in nearly a decade thanks to the gold price strength. The first name to report is Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF), and the intermediate producer had an exceptional quarter in Q2, trouncing its forecast of 115,000 ounces of gold production in Q2, which helped the company deliver massive growth in adjusted free cash flow. This has further bolstered the company's already strong balance sheet, with $69 million returned to shareholders through dividends in the first yearly payment. Based on Centamin's industry-leading dividend and continued operational excellence, I believe any sharp pullbacks will provide buying opportunities.

Centamin released its Q2 results on Monday, and the company reported quarterly gold production of 131,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $900/oz. This has pushed year-to-date gold production to over 256,000 ounces, tracking just below the FY-2020 guidance mid-point of 525,000 ounces despite the COVID-19 challenges which have made operating trickier for the sector. Meanwhile, cost guidance remains right in line with guidance of $895/oz for the full year, suggesting that there have been minimal productivity disruptions for Centamin. Given the solid first half, the company has reiterated its FY-2020 guidance, while many other companies in the sector have had to suspend guidance and are tracking well behind plans. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can from the above table, Centamin saw quarterly mill throughput of 2.99 million tonnes, down 3% sequentially, but on track to hit the target of 12 million tonnes per annum in FY-2020. Fortunately, slightly higher mill feed grades of 1.52 grams per tonne gold mostly offset this, while gold recoveries were also up sequentially to 88%. This marked a 50 basis point improvement from the 87.5% gold recovery rate in Q1 2020, and this recovery rate continues to track slightly above the trailing-twelve-month average. Finally, we saw an outstanding performance from underground operations in the quarter, with mined grades up 20% to 5.99 grams per tonne gold. The underground mining benefited improvements in mine planning, which allowed for better dilution control, reducing tonnes at the same time as increasing grades. In summary, it was an outstanding quarter across the board.

From a financial standpoint, we've seen significant growth in adjusted free cash flow given the solid operating metrics and the gold price's strength. As we can see in the chart above, quarterly adjusted free cash flow came in at $56.0 million for the quarter, up 196% year-over-year and up over 20% sequentially. This massive improvement in free cash flow was helped by another record quarter of gold production and a material jump in the average realized gold selling price. As we can see, the average realized gold selling price in the quarter came in at $1,731/oz, an increase of 9% sequentially from the $1,587/oz in Q1. These incredible operating metrics have pushed the company's trailing-twelve-month adjusted free cash flow to $140.8 million, strengthening Centamin's balance sheet further to $367 million in cash. Centamin continues to be one of the most attractive producers in the sector, given that it has more than 15% of its market cap in cash, no debt, and a dividend that many dividend-growth investors would salivate over, in a sector known for skimpy yields.

It's worth noting that one of the contributors to the strong Q2 performance was the deferral of plant maintenance shutdowns to Q3. This was pushed out to limit third-party access to the site, given the aim towards social distancing based on COVID-19. However, this could lead to a slightly weaker Q3 performance, especially considering that Q3 is now up against tough comps given the record performance in Q2. Having said that, I don't see a weak Q3 operationally as material as the company is still on track to meet its FY-2020 guidance metrics. Besides, the gold price average for Q3 thus far is sitting at $1,797/oz, suggesting that we'll see further margin expansion in Q3 to offset any operational weakness tied to the temporary shutdown.

When it comes to the technical picture, Centamin is building one of the largest bases in the sector and looks set to break out of this range in Q3. As the below quarterly chart shows, the stock has been struggling with this resistance level for several years now, with C$2.84 being a brick wall on a quarterly closing basis. However, we're currently trading 10% above this level with an excellent chance to break above it to finish Q3. If Centamin manages to put in a quarterly close above C$2.85 for Q3, this would be a very bullish development and would target a move to C$3.95. Therefore, I would expect any pullbacks in Q3 below C$2.90 to be buying opportunities.

Centamin has a rare combination in the gold sector of a high-yield, a near decade long breakout on deck, and industry-leading all-in sustaining costs in a year where many miners have struggled due to COVID-19. Based on the company's 4% plus forward dividend yield and a high likelihood that we'll see a multi-year breakout this year, I continue to see Centamin as a top-5 ranked gold producer in Africa. For now, I see the stock as a Hold, but I would view any 10% pullbacks as buying opportunities. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see the stock finish the year above C$3.60.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.