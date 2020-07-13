Last month, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) started a steady positive trajectory from around $4.00 only to peak at around $4.76 on July 6, 2020. Selling pressure accelerated when a Rosenblatt analyst wrongly speculated that Verizon (VZ) would replace Nokia with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) 5G radio access network solutions. Even after Verizon dispelled those rumors, Nokia stock did what it always does with good news: it fell.

Why is Nokia falling ahead of its second-quarter earnings report coming within the next few weeks?

Weak Second Quarter Expected

Nokia already warned investors that it will account for the majority of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter. It said in the interim report for Q1 that,

"We expect the majority of this COVID-19 impact to be in Q2 and believe that our industry is fairly resilient to the crisis, although not immune."

In the first quarter, Nokia estimated an approximately EUR 200 million (USD 226.4 million) negative impact on net sales. This is due mainly to supply chain challenges.

The recent profit-taking in Nokia stock might be due to nervous investors avoiding shares before the next quarterly report. But the drop in Q1 sales due to COVID-19 is only temporary. Customers likely shifted their orders for future periods. This sets up a powerful recovery in hardware sales in the upcoming quarter and for the rest of the year. In the last decade, the stock exhibited seasonal strength from July through to September:

Since Nokia shares rose last month, the normally negative seasonal performance did not play out. In the months ahead, Nokia has a good chance of rewarding investors through the summer period as 5G hardware sales volumes increase. Nokia will probably post more contract wins that start as soon as possible. Demand for faster networks will only speed up as smartphone makers release 5G devices.

Verizon Contract Not Lost

In light of a bearish attack from Rosenblatt and JPMorgan, Verizon reiterated its support for Nokia. The telecom giant said,

"We are accelerating our 5G deployment and work with a diverse set of partners to deliver a best-in-class network and customer experience."

With Nokia's superior product quality and performance, investors should not have reacted to the rumor at all. Samsung is not a proven alternative to Nokia's 5G network solutions.

Verizon added that,

"We work closely with all vendors in our ecosystem on our future plans. Nokia continues to be an important partner."

In that statement, Verizon is merely reiterating that both Samsung and Nokia offer open, virtualized products. If anything, both companies will supply solutions to Verizon while Ericsson (ERIC) has yet to release O-RAN-compliant goods. According to LightReading, O-RAN is a "set of tools that would supposedly make networks more competitive and cost-efficient."

Valuation

Nokia forecast earnings of EUR 0.23 (USD 0.26) for the full year 2020. The operating margin will be around 9%. In the next 3-5 years, the operating margin will rise to the 12-14% range. So, the six analysts who offer a one-year price target of $4.80 have room to hike their upside estimates.

According to simplywall.st, based on its future cash flow, Nokia stock is 46.3% undervalued:

To trade closer to its fair value, the 5G supplier must post a steady increase in earnings per share:

Best of all, the stock is financially healthy, balanced with a reasonable level of value and a prospective future:

Your Takeaway

Nokia's sharp drop within days of a rumored report that Verizon denied is a negative development for shareholders. The company may report weak revenue just as it did a few quarters ago. But 5G demand is accelerating. Management must beat its competitors and gain market share. When it does, Nokia will trade above the $7.67 target price.

