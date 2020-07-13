It's interesting new data and adds to my conviction Gilead is an interesting position while COVID-19 continues to scour the globe.

The truth is likely somewhere in between - Remdesivir probably decreases mortality risk but I'd be surprised if the 62% holds up.

Gilead released new data and claims it shows mortality risk decreases by 62% in patients given Remdesivir.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced additional data on Remdesivir on Friday. Remdesivir is an antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19. The data will be presented at the Virtual COVID-19 Conference. The data has been gathered through a comparative analysis of Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe trial and a real-world retrospective cohort of patients with severe COVID-19. Remdesivir looked good with an improvement in clinical recovery and a 62 percent reduction in the risk of mortality compared with standard of care.

Comparing with a retrospective cohort of patients comes with a lot of problems. I immediately thought they could be taking credit for all improvements in the standard of care that happened over time. If you compare to a patient cohort that’s been treated a month back or in particularly hard-hit countries like Italy you increase the odds of looking good. I don’t have the full date yet, there’s only a press release out. But it doesn’t look like that’s what happened:

This comparative pre-planned analysis included 312 patients treated in the Phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe study and a separate real-world retrospective cohort of 818 patients with similar baseline characteristics and disease severity who received standard of care treatment in the same time period as the SIMPLE-Severe study.

Patients were treated in the same time period. They also matched up geographics:

Patients were primarily located in North America (92 percent, Remdesivir cohort vs. 91 percent, standard-of-care cohort), Europe (5 percent vs. 7 percent) and Asia (3 percent vs. 2 percent).

It’s still possible to game the study a bit by selecting patients in the retrospective study located in regions that did very badly, like the New York area or Italy.

It's also unclear from the press release whether the age of patients differed between the study and the cohort used for comparison.

The analysis demonstrated that Remdesivir treatment was associated with significantly improved clinical recovery and a 62 percent reduction in the risk of mortality compared to standard of care. Findings from the comparative analysis showed that 74.4 percent of Remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0 percent of patients receiving standard of care; recovery was defined as improvement in clinical status based on a 7-point ordinal scale. The mortality rate for patients treated with Remdesivir in the analysis was 7.6 percent at Day 14 compared with 12.5 percent among patients not taking Remdesivir (adjusted odds ratio 0.38, 95% confidence interval 0.22-0.68, p=0.001).

Clearly, I’m biased toward believing Remdesivir works and I’ve been interested in Gilead since early February. But intuitively, reading the press release, I’d guess it overstates efficacy. But that’s a gut feel. I think earlier trials, proving shorter hospital stays, underplayed its potential a bit. Here, it's the opposite. Bloomberg provided some additional color:

The share price went up about 2% on this news. Interestingly, it seemed to boost the entire stock market. Something that has happened before. That probably means Gilead is severely undercharging. That’s a joke but it's somewhat peculiar how it moves the entire stock market while production is limited.

In general, I’d say Gilead investors understand the situation better than the general market. I can easily see even Gilead investors slightly underestimating this new positive data.

The FT wrote:

The California-based biotech group said its Remdesivir treatment showed a 62 percent reduction in the risk of death compared with standard treatment. Gilead shares added more than 2 percent in early trading, and the lackluster S&P 500 equities index rose on the hopes. But the study only compared patients with a historical group of patients, rather than the gold standard of a randomized control trial. Gilead said it was an “important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials.”

Suggesting Gilead compared to a historical group of patients. That’s clearly worse than what they actually did.

CNBC also made an effort to diminish enthusiasm for Remdesivir:

While Remdesivir was the first drug that appeared to effectively treat COVID-19 patients in a clinical study, other therapeutics have shown signs of efficacy and could threaten to make Remdesivir more obsolete. Researchers at Oxford University, for example, released results from their trial last month that showed dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid, can cut the risk of death by a third for COVID-19 patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for those on supplemental oxygen. Dexamethasone has proven to help COVID-19 patients who are very ill, hospitalized and on ventilators. It reduces deaths in patients on a ventilator by a third. It deaths by a fifth in patients receiving other kinds of breathing support. The drug did not appear to benefit people that did not require breathing support. It seems to help when a patient's immune system goes into overdrive and unintentionally starts damaging the patient's body. Theoretically, an antiviral like Remdesivir should be given as early as possible and works best on patients that are not very sick yet. I’m sure Dexamethasone is going to take some share. But rightfully so. Theoretically, it helps quite a different cohort of COVID-19 patients.

But comparing the two head-on is not unique to CNBC:

Not to mention it might be beneficial to patients to receive both treatments.

Bloomberg has a Raymond James analyst casting doubt on its benefits:

Gilead has failed to demonstrate a mortality benefit in three gold-standard clinical trials, and is using the comparative analysis to “approximate” a more rigorous finding. He called the results confusing and said it’s unclear whether the company will be able to confirm the results in a new, properly designed and definitive trial. Others agreed.

And then Bloomberg’s own analysts wrote up something similar:

“This type of analysis falls well short of the gold standard of a randomized clinical study, and is likely to be misinterpreted as proof that Remdesivir improves survival,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Marc Engelsgjerd and Jenna Li wrote in a note.

In my view, the strong data is definitely good news. Saying the company failed to demonstrate mortality benefits is worded a bit too strongly in my opinion. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not arguing this is the perfect drug but Gilead likely purposely lowered the bar as much as possible to just get Remdesivir approved ASAP.

In the large and most important study so far conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 7.1% of hospitalized patients on Remdesivir died. That compared favorably with 11.9% of patients on a placebo. The result was considered statistically significant, meaning it could have been luck that the patients on Remdesivir did better. Well, we’ve got another lucky cohort here.

It probably won’t hold up to the full extent as more and more data comes out but it adds to my conviction this is a helpful, valuable drug, albeit imperfect drug.

Meanwhile, many U.S. states are experiencing a significant spread of the virus. That sets Gilead up to generate a lot of revenue in the fall and will make it increasingly hard to stamp out the virus for good. In other words - odds are increasing by the day this turns into an endemic plague. Depending on how well other treatments and vaccines are that could result in sales for years to come. I continue to think Gilead is a solid buy or hold with interesting risk-mitigating characteristics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.