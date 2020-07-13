It's been a busy year for development-stage studies in the junior gold sector (GDXJ) as several companies have been rushing to showcase their projects at higher gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) prices. The most recent name to release an economic study is Rockhaven Resources (OTC:RKHNF), a Yukon-based gold explorer that's focused on delineating the Klaza deposit 50 kilometers west of Carmacks. The recent Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] released has outlined the potential for a small-scale operation with just over 80,000 ounces of annual gold-equivalent production over a 12-year mine life, with all-in sustaining costs roughly 10% below the industry average. However, the project has a hefty capex bill, nearly double the peer average upfront capital to move similar-sized assets into production. Based on the high upfront capital and inferior metrics to other projects from a financial standpoint, I see many more attractive projects elsewhere in the sector. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

For those unfamiliar, Rockhaven Resources is a Yukon-based gold explorer whose primary focus is on the Klaza Property in the southern Yukon. The property benefits from road access and is only 50 kilometers from both a major highway and the village of Carmacks. To date, the company has delineated a 1.6 million ounce resource on the 25,000-hectare property, with an average gold-equivalent grade of 5.3 grams per tonne gold. This is quite an attractive resource, especially for a smaller junior gold company, but average gold grades and total ounces isn't everything. At the end of the day, the key is how much it costs to move an operation into production and how much money the mine makes once it's in production. When it comes to the economics at Klaza, they are satisfactory, but they certainly don't stack up well against other projects in the sector. Let's take a closer look at the PEA below:

The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] released Monday envisions an open-pit and underground mining operation with a 12-year mine life, with an average throughput of 1,900 tonnes per day by Year 2. From a production standpoint, the Klaza Project is expected to produce 81,700 gold-equivalent ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of $875/oz. These cost figures are more than 10% below the industry average of $970/oz and are an improvement from the projected costs of $966/oz in the 2016 PEA. However, while the capital costs to move the mine into production are down over 10% from the previously announced PEA in 2016, they still remain very high at US$176 million. While this might not seem like much to move a gold project into production, it is quite a hefty amount for a small-scale gold operation like Klaza, with annual gold-equivalent production of below 90,000 ounces. We can take a look at some other projects with similar production profiles below:

As we can see in the chart below, there are five other projects worldwide with similar production profiles, but the capital costs to move these projects into production is much lower than those outlined for Klaza. If we look at the red bars below, which show upfront capital to move into production, the average initial capex for small-scale gold projects is $98 million, and the average annual production profile for these projects is 78,000 ounces per year. When it comes to the Klaza Project PEA, the project costs $176 million to move into production, and the production profile is 81,7000 ounces. Therefore, despite only a 4% higher production profile, the capital required to begin production at Klaza is 80% higher. While this doesn't imply that Klaza is not economical, it does suggest that these other projects like Calidus' (OTCPK:CALRF) Warrawoona, African Gold's (OTCPK:AGGFF) Kobada, and Gold Springs' (OTCQB:GRCAF) Gold Springs will have a much easier time moving into production. This is because they require a much lower upfront capital outlay.

If we take a look at Klaza from another financial measure, we can see that it doesn't stack up favorably here either. In the below chart, we compare several gold projects based on their After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex Ratio to showcase how many ounces of gold production we're getting for each dollar spent in capital expenditures. All of the gold projects ranked below are fit to a $1,450/oz gold price, so they are apples to apples comparisons, and the goal is to see which projects shine even at lower gold projects. This exercise is useful because any gold project can look great if a company uses a $1,700/oz gold price; I prefer to see which projects have the highest After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratios at the most conservative possible gold price. As the chart below shows, the majority of gold projects have an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio above 2.0 at $1,450/oz gold, and the average across all projects is 2.19. Unfortunately, Rockhaven's Klaza Project is the worst-ranked project in the peer group.

Based on an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $272 million and initial capital expenditures of $176 million, Rockhaven's Klaza comes in at a ratio of 1.55, more than 25% below the peer average of 2.19. This is not ideal as it shows that Klaza is nowhere near as economical as other projects and is actually quite inferior. Some investors might argue that a $176 million capex bill is not a big deal for building a gold project, and I would agree with this: most small to medium-sized projects cost between $100 million and $200 million. However, it is much easier for a gold junior with a market cap of $150 million to $300 million to raise $176 million than it is for a company like Rockhaven Resources with a $40 million market cap. In Rockhaven's case, it is tough to take on debt that's 4x the company's market cap, and if it were to use shares, this would massively dilute shareholders. Therefore, while the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio isn't great, the more significant issue for Rockhaven is finding a way to fund a $176 million capex bill to move Klaza into production.

While Rockhaven's Klaza Project looks solid at first glance with the potential for the company to become a junior gold producer at industry-leading costs, the elephant in the room is capex, and it is quite high for a small-scale project. Therefore, while the current PEA has improved upon the 2016 PEA from a margin standpoint and total payable gold production standpoint, it hasn't improved much in the area where the study needed it most, bringing down upfront capital. Based on no clear path to being able to fund this project and one of the worst After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratios in the sector at $1,450/oz gold, I see much more attractive gold juniors out there with a significantly higher likelihood of moving into production by FY-2023. Therefore, I see the stock as an Avoid above US$0.18, and much prefer other gold juniors in the sector.

