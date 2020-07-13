Pepsi was one of the first large companies to report second quarter results, and the numbers topped analysts' subdued expectations.

Pepsi (PEP) kicked off what I expect to be a rough second quarter earnings season in style. The company beat top- and bottom-line expectations by a good margin, weathering the thick of the COVID-19 crisis very well.

The revenue decline of 3% looked a bit discouraging at first glance, but most of the top-line drag was caused by currency headwinds in Latin America. Excluding FX and M&A, organic sales were flat, easily topping consensus. Adjusted EPS of $1.32 fell well short of last year's levels, but justifiably so. Expenses related to COVID-19 were to blame for lack of bottom-line momentum, although these challenges should be short term in nature.

Food and snacks for the win

Second quarter results were heavily distorted by the global pandemic, and should not be used by investors as a yardstick to set expectations going forward. CEO Ramon Laguarta said it himself: "The environment has remained volatile and much uncertainty remains about the duration and long-term implications of the pandemic." Still, shareholders must have been pleased with what they saw on earnings day.

Third-party data already suggested that carbonated drinks had experienced a very strong month of retail sales growth between mid-May and mid-June, although performance in the first half of the quarter had been a lot less encouraging. To an extent, big-box retailer Costco's (COST) most recent sales report already pointed in this direction.

Pepsi's food and snacks business stole the show. Outside the fairly small MEA plus South Asia segment, all other major regions saw an increase in organic volume of at least 2% year-over-year. A once struggling Quaker North America division soared, providing 75 bps of top-line growth at the total company level. Meanwhile, beverages suffered from a decline in the convenience, gas and away-from-home channels.

On the always important topic of profitability, Pepsi benefited from gains of scale at Quaker Foods, some pricing tailwinds and a focus on high-velocity SKU in order to utilize production capacity as best as possible. However, all the pluses were more than offset by "higher COVID-19 related costs, including expenses for employee safety, sanitization and frontline incentives, lower volume and unfavorable channel mix dynamics."

On the stock

Is this "the right time" to buy PEP? It's hard to say with much confidence. COVID-19 has created quite a bit of uncertainty regarding Pepsi's short- to mid-term performance. Further runs to the store to load the pantry could be bullish events. At the same time, the stock's valuations have climbed back to their multi-year highs, as the chart below depicts.

However, I don't think that one needs to have a view about the future in order to find an investment in PEP compelling at current levels.

First, think about my statement above a bit more carefully: "Runs to the store to load the pantry could be bullish." Implicit here is a valuable diversification benefit that, in my opinion, most investors should be seeking during unpredictable times. I believe that every prudent investor should look to balance out pro-cyclical and counter-cyclical (or cycle agnostic) bets in order to produce decent risk-adjusted returns and protect his or her assets against sharp losses.

Second, I could even argue that PEP is an inexpensive stock at a dividend yield of nearly 3%, considering the current environment of zero interest rates. In fact, if a well-established consumer staples name like Pepsi does not attract demand from income-seeking investors, therefore helping to put a "soft floor" under the share price, I don't know what would.

