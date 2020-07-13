The Week That Changed Everything

Recovery stocks have now stalled, and a great uncertainty has re-entered the market. Until the second week of June, 2020, a V-shaped economic recovery seemed possible, but now, that is delayed. This has had an immediate effect on the investment climate.

A shorthand description would be a 3-month stall, or delay in recovery names, especially theme parks like Disney (DIS) and Six Flags (SIX), plus the hotels, cruise lines and airlines that compose our travel industry. It would be prudent to remain defensive in the months ahead, but do not get shaken out. The recovery will have its "day in the sun" again; it's just been delayed.

Hospitality and Leisure

Six Flags (SIX)

Park Hotels (PK)

Wynn Hotels (WYNN)

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Airlines

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Standard Parking - Airports (SP)

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY)

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY)

Alaska Air (ALK)

Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Hotels and Theme Parks

Six Flags (SIX)

Park Hotels (PK)

Ryman Hospitality (RHP)

Wynn Hotels (WYNN)

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

But much of the delay has already been priced into these recovery names (above), with some of the airlines and hotels having lost 30%-40% of their gains since June 8, 2020. As I see it, there is nothing new investment-wise to be done during this period of uncertainty, but to look forward to two things that will help the markets regain their upward trend: a fiscal response by the government towards the end of July, and positive news on vaccine outcomes and/or remedies for the pandemic.

As price-discovery tries to figure all this out, there will be an inescapable chop in recovery stocks. I believe it is best to hold to positions or add on the lows, but not get shaken out. Holding positions during a choppy sideways market is one of the most difficult tasks an investor can face. It's like the Israelites wandering in the desert. You go somewhere, but nowhere really, and end up back where you began. It is an election year, and both the government and the Federal Reserve Chairman are keenly interested in stabilizing the economy. So, it is time to wait this period out and look for buying opportunities when they present themselves.

For example, Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC), an oil stock with a P/E somewhere around 1.5 (not a typo) is a new discovery for me. It's down 50% from its June highs. Penn Virginia earned $6.65/share TTM, and 2020 estimates are for $5.19/share. It is currently trading at $8.70.

At $30-40 oil/bbl, their current output is covered for all of 2020 and into 2021 with profitable hedges and collars. At $40/oil, they are breakeven. At $45-50 oil/bbl, they are highly profitable and are sitting on almost a billion dollars in proven reserves.

***************************

Uncertainty surrounds the hospitality and travel sector now. This will depress - or rather, delay - a rise in travel-stock prices, and force investors to choose plausible bottoms in the stocks they currently own.

However, there is a silver lining in all of this: companies which have had years of successful growth, superior financial management, and profits before the pandemic, will likely return to form when a cure or vaccine is developed.

So, I believe the upside in these names is assured: Park Hotels, Disney, Ryman Hospitality, and Southwest, and Spirit Airlines. They are all strong buys at their current levels (7.10.2020).

What is left for investors to do during this time of uncertainty is to either hold them or add on dips. There are three certain things that will move our economy past the pandemic: a vaccine, an efficacious remedy, and/or the development of herd immunity (which requires at least 60-70% of the population to have developed antibodies to the virus).

A morning brief from Yahoo finance on Thursday, June 25th, outlines this succinctly (See: There can't be an economic recovery without a public health recovery, by Myles Udland & Sam Ro, Yahoo Finance Morning Brief

"...Rising case counts and hospitalizations in Texas, Arizona, and Florida - among other states - continue to make [it] clear there has been no nationwide containment of the coronavirus. "And while the pandemic has been a deteriorating situation for a few weeks now, Wednesday's action (-700 pts on the Dow) is a reminder that bad news on the virus is still the biggest negative catalyst for a [stock] market that rebounded considerably from lows reached back in March. "...The extent of the downturn and the pace of recovery remain extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus," (Jerome) Powell said in a press conference on June 10. "We all want to get back to normal, but a full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities." "Following a strong first phase of recovery - one in which robust growth data from depressed levels gave the false impression of an immediate return to pre-Covid economic dynamism - the economy appears to be entering the slower, second phase of recovery," said Greg Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in a note published Wednesday."

The stock market's "recovery stocks" are reflecting our uneven national response to the pandemic. There are also worries about a further stimulus, or extension of unemployment benefits after July 30th, Lastly, there is the possibility of a change in incumbency in congress and the administration. As this realization has sunk in, that a sea change is upon us, a growing uncertainty has come over the markets.

The cost to the Federal Govt for the extra unemployment insurance payments ($600/wk) has been approximately $72 Billion/mo. The Economic Policy Institute is suggesting the payments be continued for a year (or likely, until a cure is discovered or a vaccine developed).

It's a lot to take in: 1) a two to three month delay in economic recovery; 2) delays in vacation plans for a populace eager to "get out" during the summer of 2020; 3) concerns around unemployment benefits past July 30; and 4) the possibility of a new administration in November. There is also the question of what to do about schooling and children in the fall (?).

All of these issues are now front and center, and it will likely take the market most of the summer to work through them. The silver lining is that, once the recovery builds up steam again, recovery stocks that were rocking in May will move again higher too.

It is in doldrums like this that they can be bought on sale or held.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PK, LUV, BPY, WFC, NLY, CARR, TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.