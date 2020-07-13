Antivirals In The COVID-19 Space

REGN-COV2 is an antiviral antibody cocktail, for which preliminary data may be available as early as August. REGN-COV2 has efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 mutants, such as the now-common D614G variant.

The pitfalls of vaccines

After my earlier article, I thought I’d endorse my belief that antiviral combination therapy rather than vaccines will be the way to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, an FDA vaccine official suggested an increased vaccine “threshold” of 70% efficacy and 70% population coverage. However, if any such effective vaccine[s] become available, which seems particularly unlikely before early 2021, it will be challenging to achieve 70% vaccine uptake by the general population. This is especially true if effective antiviral alternatives — besides remdesivir (GILD) — gain an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or FDA approval for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Raising the bar for vaccine candidates from 50% to 70% could reflect: [a] that the scientific community has been encouraged by early vaccine data; or [b] more likely that any vaccine candidate will have difficulty competing with antiviral alternatives, which are expected to prove far more successful.

Regarding point [a], Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is generally optimistic about vaccines: “We hope that by end of this year, or the beginning of 2021 we will at least have an answer whether the vaccine or vaccines — plural — are safe and effective.” CEO of BioNTech (BNTX), Ugur Sahin, believes that BNTX, which is developing a vaccine in partnership with Pfizer (PFE), will be ready to seek regulatory approval by year-end. However, this may be overly optimistic. It seems unlikely that any rapidly produced vaccine will be at least 70% effective, which is not a particularly impressive efficacy threshold for a vaccine. [A far better approach would seem to be to attack SARS-CoV-2 directly with virus-killing drugs such as remdesivir (GILD), galidesivir (BCRX), and other antivirals.] Then, of course, there is the issue of how many people would want to be injected with a potentially rushed and “limited-efficacy” vaccine. From the public health standpoint, a 40–50% uptake rate by the general population is unsatisfactory. Unanswered questions also remain about the potential durability of any antibody response induced by a vaccine candidate.

Interestingly, the NIAID has launched the COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network (COVPN), designed to find and enroll thousands of volunteers in large-scale clinical trials of various vaccine candidates and monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19. Of course, I hold out more hope for the success of monoclonal antibodies (e.g., leronlimab from CYDY), or REGN’s antiviral antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2 (see later), rather than vaccines. Indeed, some of the groups merging to form the COVPN (i.e., the HIV Prevention Trials Network, and the AIDS Clinical Trials Group) have a significant focus on antiviral therapeutics rather than vaccines.

Antivirals are leading the way

Regarding the earlier point [b], it is interesting to look at the success of the antiviral front-runner, remdesivir, which already has an EUA, and optimistic revenue projections of approximately $2 billion in 2020, and $8.5 billion in 2021. Further, GILD recently reported a comparison of data from the phase 3 SIMPLE-Severe trial with results from a real-world, retrospective cohort of patients with severe COVID-19: an impressive 62% decrease in the relative risk of mortality was reported for remdesivir compared with standard of care. However, GILD acknowledges that this finding must now be confirmed in prospective clinical trials.

GILD is also busy developing an inhaled formulation of remdesivir that could be used earlier in the disease course; that might reduce the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. A randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 1a study will enroll approximately 60 healthy individuals aged 18–45 years and serve as a prelude to a further study of inhaled remdesivir in non-hospitalized (ambulatory) patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Galidesivir (BCRX), another RNA replicase inhibitor, but purportedly with more diverse antiviral activity than remdesivir, is another especially interesting antiviral agent. Frustratingly, however, BCRX seems particularly apathetic about informing the market. This is somewhat surprising given that galidesivir may potentially have massive success in contributing to the effective management of the COVID pandemic.

The last significant press release from BCRX, on Jun 10, was that “Galidesivir Stops Zika Viral Replication in a Primate Model.” Of course, the reason for BCRX’s complete quiet is likely its ongoing, NIAID-funded, phase 1 study (NCT03891420) of galidesivir in Brazil. The NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, may want to avoid any repeat of the remdesivir debacle earlier this year when remdesivir data trickled prematurely into the public domain. Nonetheless, a simple update from BCRX about the progress of its Brazilian study would be appropriate and helpful, given the gravity of COVID in Brazil and worldwide.

On July 6, clinicaltrials.gov indicated that the phase 1 galidesivir study in COVID-19 or yellow fever doubled its planned enrollment from 66 to 132 patients. Three study sites were added in Southern Brazil: Curitiba, Passo Fundo, and Porto Alegre. I’m no expert on yellow fever, but at these three major municipal centers, the additional “recruitees” will likely have moderate-to-severe COVID-19 rather than yellow fever. The reasons for the study changes could be manifold. Still, hopefully, the principal factor is that the early anti-COVID results for galidesivir were encouraging. BCRX probably increased the study population to endorse the antiviral’s efficacy on the secondary endpoint of 8-week mortality. An alternative, of course, might be that early results from the trial were disappointing regarding safety, tolerability, or mortality, and an increased population is now required to demonstrate appropriate clinical activity. However, the latter scenario appears unlikely, given that galidesivir has a similar mechanism of action to remdesivir, which recently showed a 62% decrease in the relative risk of death from COVID-19.

Because of the now spiraling rates of coronavirus spread in many regions, it is to be hoped that BCRX will soon release some encouraging and meaningful data from animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection, or the phase 1 Brazilian COVID study.

Other interesting antiviral options

Continuing on the antiviral versus vaccine theme, let’s examine a few other antiviral compounds not previously mentioned. These include, but are not limited to:

REGN-COV2, which is discussed later.

Vidofludimus calcium is a dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor and virus replication inhibitor from Immunic (IMUX). A phase 2/3 study (NCT04379271) of add-on oral vidofludimus to the standard of care was started in June, is recruiting 230 patients with COVID-19, and may have data by September this year.

Peginterferon lambda-1a, an interleukin-29 antagonist from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR). A phase 2 study (NCT04343976) of this compound was started in June, is enrolling 20 patients with COVID-19, and may have data by Q1 2021. Another phase 2 study (NCT04344600) started in May. It is recruiting 164 participants and may have data in H1 2021. The study is a prospective, randomized, single-blind, controlled trial of two-weekly subcutaneous injections of peginterferon lambda-1a versus placebo. It will assess the SARS-CoV-2 prevention in ambulatory participants at high risk of infection due to household exposure to a patient with COVID-19.

Merimepodib (BioSig Technologies; BSGM) is an orally active antiviral that inhibits inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase, an enzyme involved in the regulation of DNA synthesis in lymphocytes. A phase 2 study (NCT04410354) of oral merimepodib plus intravenous remdesivir combination therapy is currently recruiting up to 40 adults with advanced COVID-19. Preliminary data can be expected within the next 4–6 weeks.

REGN-COV2 ratifies interest in antiviral cocktails

REGN-COV2 comprises two monoclonal antibodies — REGN-10933 and REGN-10987 — that REGN is developing for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The antibodies, which were selected from various compounds identified in genetically-modified mice or humans who had recovered from COVID-19, are designed to bind to coronavirus spike proteins and deactivate the virus.

In June, REGN started two phase 1 studies of REGN-COV2, one in ambulatory patients (NCT04425629) and one in hospitalized patients (NCT04426695). Both trials will ultimately be transformed into phase 3 studies. The first randomized, placebo-controlled trial plans to enroll a total of 1,054 ambulatory patients. The principal clinical endpoints will be evaluated over one month in each study phase, and the study is due for completion in November 2020. The second randomized, placebo-controlled trial plans to enroll a total of 1,860 hospitalized patients. The principal clinical endpoints will be evaluated for up to 6 months, and the study is due for completion in Q1 2021. Importantly, preliminary data from these two adaptive treatment trials are anticipated “later this summer.” George D. Yancopoulos, the REGN President and Chief Scientific Officer, believes that the “… antiviral antibody cocktail … could be available much sooner than a vaccine.”

On July 6, REGN announced that it had started a phase 3 prevention trial (NCT04452318). The study, run in collaboration with the NIAID, will assess REGN-COV2 in asymptomatic people (e.g., housemates) who have had sustained close exposure (for at least 48 hours) to a patient with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study plans to enroll 2,000 patients and has an anticipated completion date of April 11, 2021.

For REGN-COV2, several factors are prominent portents of likely success. Most notably, the product is an antiviral antibody cocktail. The product may be effective against SARS-Cov-2 mutants, such as the now-common D614G variant, and preliminary results for the combination may be available towards the end of August. That said, of course, and despite funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the U.S. Department of Defense to the tune of $450 million for the manufacture and supply of REGN-COV2, essential questions remain: i.e., will REGN will be able to meet demand, should REGN-COV2 soon gain an EUA or FDA approval? The company has suggested that only about 300,000 treatment doses or 1.3 million prevention doses may be available by the end of summer. Again, this underscores the need for a wide-ranging supply of appropriate antivirals, with diverse mechanisms of action, for effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusions

With the current major lack of definitive scientific information in the public domain, one can only speculate about potential anti-COVID success[es]. But, in case you haven’t guessed it already, or if you’re a skim reader (like me), I’m a big fan of antiviral combination therapy or antiviral drug cocktails. This is especially relevant, given the unlikelihood of any adequately effective vaccine against COVID-19 being introduced within the Operation Warp Speed timeframe; questions about the durability of any antibody response to a candidate vaccine; and the implausibility of widespread acceptability of a COVID-19 vaccine by the general population.

Among the already available, or emerging, antiviral therapies for COVID-19, my favorites are remdesivir, galidesivir, leronlimab, and REGN-COV2. Since the release of my earlier article, share prices for GILD, BCRX, CYDY, and REGN, have altered by about –1%, +10%, –26%, and –2%. I remain bullish about the prospects for antiviral combination therapies in COVID-19 and, therefore, about the potential for major increases in GILD, BCRX, CYDY, and REGN share prices over the next month or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

