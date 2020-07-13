With shares now less than 15x earnings, investors should use periods of weakness like this to buy shares in this steady dividend grower with a strong balance sheet.

Shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have shed about 15% of their value over the past month, and at $350, there is now a compelling opportunity to buy a steady dividend grower at an attractive price. Interestingly, the recent peak in Lockheed Martin's share price on June 8 came one week after former Vice President Joe Biden became the favorite to win the presidency in betting markets. It is also worth noting that LMT shares more than tripled during the Obama Administration, so it is not as though defense stocks have to do poorly during Democrat Presidencies, as many programs enjoy broad bipartisan support.

(Source: RealClearPolitics.com)

Now, I do not know who will win the Presidential election. Given LMT's primary customer is the federal government, investors do need to be aware that political happenings can drive price movements over the near term. However, these movements can provide valuable entry points for long-term investors because LMT is positioned to drive strong results irrespective of who wins the Presidency. Indeed, because of the federal government's fiscal year, the first time the next President will have a say on Pentagon spending will be for the 10/1/2021-9/30/22 period, still sixteen months from now.

This year, Lockheed expects to generate about $63 billion in revenue, up about 5% from 2019. Critically, LMT has a $144.1 billion backlog, which provides for over 2 years of business. Importantly, Lockheed is also winning significant new business, ensuring it doesn't eat much into its backlog. During the first quarter for example, its backlog actually grew by $140 million, meaning it booked more in orders than it delivered.

Indeed, two years ago, Lockheed's backlog was $105 billion. LMT has capitalized on increased defense budgets of the past few years to win about $160 billion in new business, led by its F-35 fighter jet. Critically, its backlog is diversified across each of its four main business units with each unit having 2-3 years of orders at current revenue rates.

(Source: Lockheed Martin)

Given the long-cycle nature of Lockheed's business, like fighter jets and missile defense systems, its business is somewhat insulated from short-term movements in defense spending, because the Pentagon is making multiyear investments in LMT products. This backlog will serve as a steady cash flow generator even if the Pentagon budget is eventually trimmed by a future Administration. But even if Pentagon spending is cut, it is not as though Lockheed will see its orders fall to zero as there will always be some defense spending. With its existing backlog, even if Lockheed could only replace 50% of revenue with new backlog, its backlog would support $63 billion/yr in revenue for seven years. How many businesses have that kind of revenue visibility? This stability has been a reason why defense contractors often command premium multiples, but at 15x earnings, now is an exception.

In other words, Lockheed's backlog provides a substantial margin of safety against even extreme reductions in defense spending, at which point the politics of defense spending could shift. Indeed, owning defense contractors like LMT can serve as a portfolio hedge against a continued increase in tensions against China, which would bolster bipartisan support for defense spending but likely weigh on the broader stock market.

It is also important to recognize that, while the US is Lockheed's primary customer, it is not the only customer. The US accounts for about 73% of revenue, while Europe is 11%, Asia 9%, and the rest of the world 7%. While US defense spending could fall in the future, Lockheed can offset this partially by boosting its global sales; indeed, Europe, is steadily increasing defense spending to meet NATO commitments.

Lockheed's large backlog, long-cycle projects, and foreign exposure provide a steady book of business, despite potential worries about short-term trends in Pentagon spending. At current revenue levels, LMT can generate over $5 billion in free cash flow, or about $17.75 per share, with earnings per share of nearly $24. That gives the stock an over 5% free cash flow yield and a less than 15x P/E ratio.

I believe this is a compelling valuation to own the premiere US defense contractor, given it can sustain these earnings for years even in a bearish defense spending environment. With this free cash flow generation, LMT is well positioned to continue increasing its $2.40 ($9.60 per year) dividend at a 5-10% pace or using excess free cash flow to tactically repurchase shares, thereby increasing EPS even if overall earnings stay flat. LMT has also used the strong results of recent years to further strengthen its balance sheet. At the end of 2018, it carried $14.1 billion in debt, while it now has $12.6 billion in debt. This decline in debt is despite having $10 billion more per year in revenue, which all else equal, could support more debt. This balance sheet strength gives LMT the capacity to engage in strategic M&A or even use debt to fund share repurchases if the stock were to fall further.

As investors appreciate the durability of its free cash flow, with the potential for low-single digit growth in a more benign defense spending environment, I believe shares can look past near-term politics and trade back over $400, which would be a 17x earnings multiple. I would take advantage of recent weakness to accumulate shares here to enjoy share price appreciation and a steadily growing dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.