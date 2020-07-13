Despite a slip in a few big-name defense industry suppliers like Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), a little known company called RADA (RADA) already doubled from 52-week lows. The company escaped damage from the coronavirus pandemic as it reported no material financial impact. The company started deliveries to U.S. customers. Its manufacturing is running uninterrupted. So, after RADA stock formed a “multiple tops” at just below $7.00 and pulled back to $6.20 recently, should investors pile onto this stock?

RADA forecast over $65 million in revenue for 2020, up 50% from last year. At a $282 million market capitalization, the stock trades at 4 times book. Lockheed, a $95 billion market cap company, trades at 28.5 times book. Still, its stock fell 13.5%, trades at 13.2 times forward P/E, and is attractive for investors seeking aerospace and defense exposure.

RADA is a defense electronics system house, “specializing in the design, development, production, and sales of advanced electronic systems for airborne and land applications.” Sales are healthy enough that the company did not face any order cancellations for existing orders. And given the government priority for defense spending, business will likely boom. Management said on the call that “we expect that huge economic stimulation packages in the U.S., Israel and elsewhere will follow in part -- will flow in part to defense spending.”

Catalyst

The transition from the initial stage to the serial production stage will lead to stronger sales. In the near term, expect inventory levels increasing and capital expenditure growth supporting the backlog build. In 2021 and beyond, radar sales for active protection systems should grow. RADA sees a $3 billion addressable market over the next decade. As long as the U.S. continues its defense spending, this company will thrive.

Strong First Quarter

RADA posted revenue growing 73% Y/Y to $15.1 million. The gross margin was stable at 36% of revenue. Research and development, marketing and sales, and infrastructure investments are now paying off. On its press release, RADA said, “Given the very significant opportunities we identified in the emerging business of mini-tactical radars a few years ago, particularly in the United States, we took the decision to invest strongly in our business over the past two years so that we can tap into the potential and meet the demand. These investments have now stabilized and are bearing their fruits.”

Radar sales will grow 65% or more this year:

Chart courtesy of RADA Electronics

So far, it delivered 28 radars and will deliver four more. Currently, it is shipping prototype sets and expects production orders to increase later this year.

The company ended the quarter with $32.1 million in cash. It has no debt.

Opportunity

RADA wants to become part of the Programs of Record in the U.S. Building its presence will help it achieve revenue growth of at least 50% in the near term. It did not earn a profit (0 cent EPS in the first quarter) but expects to get there this year after it completes its investments.

RADA already delivered initial orders to key customers. As they validate the product, the company has a strong opportunity pipeline ahead to expand its revenue base.

Wall Street coverage in this company is limited. Only one analyst offered a price target of $8.00 one week ago, representing an upside of ~30% (per Tipranks). On the new Stock Rover Visuals tool, RADA stock signaled a "sell" after the MACD crossed over:

Data Courtesy of Stock Rover

If selling pressure continues, the stock may give a better entry point for those who missed the recent run up.

Your Takeaway

Typical for any micro-cap stock, investing in Rada comes with high risks while offering high rewards. Contract wins, like this $25 million order, will bring investors back. RADA Electronics continues to be on the list of speculative ideas on the DIY value investing service.

