History has demonstrated time and again the inherent resilience and recuperative powers of the American economy. - Ben Bernanke

Formed on September 28, 2011, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is something investors have been eyeing for some time now. The fund recently had a surge in sentiment after the tension between the U.S. and Iran, as money started to pile in to take advantage of lower valuations. The ETF is replicating the total return of the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index before fees and expenses. XAR is a non-diversified ETF, and it employs a sampling strategy to replicate the index. The strategy allows the fund to purchase securities in subsets with similar risk and return components. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry. XAR is one of the promising funds for investors seeking additional momentum in the current pandemic situation.

ETF Performance

Aerospace and defense have been an essential part of the United States for many years. It reflected the fund's price performance with a total return of 57.42% in the last 5 years. The U.S. Government is the primary customer of the industry, and they are not slowing on defense spending anytime soon, making it a robust long-term investment. The fund performed well during the down market, given it was carrying more risks than the broader S&P 500 benchmark index. The ETF liquidity is better than the competition, and the fees are also very competitive - XAR has an expense ratio of only 0.35%.

Currently, XAR is priced well below the 52-week high of $119.48. While there was some consolidation in March due to a fear of recession, XAR broke the key resistance point in May, improving the long-term momentum for the ETF.

Holding Allocation

Source: Seeking Alpha

Aerospace and defense (A&D) have different characteristics than other industries. The companies are mostly oligopolies. Many investors may tend to hold only one stock from this sector, but the failure of any one company can be devastating to your portfolio. XAR instead exposes you to 36 companies seeking the overall industry performance in one fund.

The industrial sector (89.86%) is the primary concentration for XAR. The other holdings are technology (10.01%) and cash & equivalents (0.13%). The top 5 companies are the main sources of momentum for the ETF. Mercury Systems (MRCY) is one of the best companies in the aerospace, commercial aviation, defense, and intelligence domain, with 6.37% exposure in XAR. Others are - Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and BWX Technologies (BWXT).

Exposure Cash (MRQ) Current Ratio (MRQ) Revenue Growth (YOY) Mercury Systems 6.37% 407.15M 6.52 19.91% Teledyne Technologies 5.44% 231.40M 1.80 8.52% Axon Enterprise 5.30% 345.21M 3.17 29.34% Lockheed Martin 5.08% 1.99B 1.23 8.26% BWX Technologies 5.07% 81.32M 2.00 14.88%

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Investment Outlook

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, XAR is looking strong. Investors should expect a long-term price increase due to the rise in the U.S. defense budgets as geopolitical tensions rise across the world. The global aerospace and defense experienced a plunge in 2019 as the aerospace sector declined in deliveries, mainly attributed to Boeing (BA). They were one of the companies that had a more significant impact on the industry. The 737 Max aircraft had two crashes, killing hundreds, putting massive pressure on their main deliverable and prospect for growth. But XAR is not dependent on just the large-cap stocks. The sampling strategy reduces the chance of taking a direct hit from a risky venture, and as you can see in the holdings, most of the companies are liquid and performed well on the year-to-year basis, regardless of panic in the market.

3-Year Performance Liquidity (Average Daily Dollar Volume) Dividend Growth 3 Year (CAGR) Exp. Ratio XAR 24.56% $18.17M 5.40% 0.35% PPA 20.65% $ 4.94M -2.73% 0.59% PSCI 4.05% $ 256.94K 3.95% 0.29%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the peer analysis, we can see that XAR outperformed peers in the A&D sector. The 3-year performance of XAR is the highest in the list. The fund also has higher liquidity for day-to-day investors. Moreover, dividend seeking investors can look at the 3-year dividend growth of XAR and invest with confidence. With a sustainable growth in the A&D industry and space technologies, we can expect a positive investment outlook of the fund.

Future Prospect

Once the global COVID-19 recession is over, XAR should continue strong momentum. It may take a couple of years for commercial aviation to recover, but the need for defense should balance the demand side. Already, the U.S. A&D sector is looking to establish a partnership with Asia-Pacific companies and countries, which will generate more revenue for the industry. The innovation and digitalization process may also cause large investment returns.

We've already mentioned that the top 5 holdings of XAR have strong liquidity support. Investors might see better return during any future market crisis, although the fund will likely still be affected. The top holding, Mercury Systems, showed above-average performances in the past. The EPS growth rate of Mercury expected to grow much higher than the industry average, and the cash flow is also high enough to expand business operations in the future.

Other holdings also showed reliability with substantial revenues from the U.S. government. The bottom line is that XAR remains attractive at these price levels and is worthy of your investment attention.

Risks to consider

The biggest threat to XAR is the instability in many regions, especially in Asia. The Middle East is already going through years of war situations. Recently, China and India started a border conflict in the Ladakh region. China, India, Pakistan, and Nepal are ready for any head-to-head conflict even with no coronavirus vaccine introduced within a short time. Any relaxation of tensions in Asia could impact the overall U.S. A&D sector negatively in the future.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund also has a higher risk profile than the industry. XAR has a 3-year and 5-year beta of 1.22 and 1.14, respectively. Risk-averse investors may want to look for other options. The fund also has a 22.00% turnover rate. Investors looking for a lower turnover ETF should do more market research before investing their money in the fund.

As the market is going through a crisis, investors should look for the funds providing a blend of growth and value together. XAR is one of the better defense ETFs in the industry and accomplishes this by having a blend of value and growth holdings. Also, this fund has momentum building, and with a lower expense ratio and higher return, XAR should be a top ETF in your watch list.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above.

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.