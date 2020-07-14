Retirement Advisor: Desperate For Income (Podcast)
Lending your capital to Uncle Sam for 30 years yields just 1.33% today, whereas corporate and high-yield bonds are too risky for retirees.
Analyst Marc Gerstein argues that senior secured loans are a safer bet than junk bonds, but even he considers them aggressive.
My preferred approach in an environment of no good options is supplementing stock ownership with real estate and cash; a high cash allocation can offset real estate illiquidity.
Ultimately, accepting today’s low yields is a better choice than accepting a level of risk that can ruin your retirement.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Analyst Marc Gerstein argues that senior secured loans are a safer bet than junk bonds, but even he considers them aggressive.
This podcast (7:52) favors privately owned real estate as a source of income for those comfortable with that commitment, but suggests that accepting today’s low yields is a better choice than accepting a level of risk that can ruin your retirement.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the host and do not necessarily reflect the views of MassMutual, its affiliates, or its employees.