Retirement Advisor: Desperate For Income (Podcast)

Summary

Lending your capital to Uncle Sam for 30 years yields just 1.33% today, whereas corporate and high-yield bonds are too risky for retirees.

Analyst Marc Gerstein argues that senior secured loans are a safer bet than junk bonds, but even he considers them aggressive.

My preferred approach in an environment of no good options is supplementing stock ownership with real estate and cash; a high cash allocation can offset real estate illiquidity.

Ultimately, accepting today’s low yields is a better choice than accepting a level of risk that can ruin your retirement.